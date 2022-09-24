Anniston, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Read full article on original website
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
Birmingham sees opportunity as Southtown falls, but residents face uncertainty: ‘I was born and raised here’
JaSheena Pearson, 39, grew up in Southtown Court doing ballet and African dance, skating and going to resident talent shows. She was saving for a house of her own, so when renovations began at Southtown, and she was forced to move, Pearson joined a home buyer’s program through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
As fentanyl deaths rise, Alabama officials face vexing question: More prison sentences or alternative solutions
Alabama officials are scrambling to find solutions to the latest drug crisis as overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl ingestion are rattling the state with plenty of horrific stories. Recent examples played out in Alabama news outlets include:. A 15-year-old in Semmes snorted opioids, not knowing it was laced with synthetic...
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
Alabama county ends practice of keeping pregnant women in jail awaiting rehab beds
Following reporting this month by AL.com, Etowah County in northeast Alabama ended a policy that often held women accused of drug use during pregnancy in jail for weeks or months before trial while pregnant or just after giving birth. Attorneys for the National Advocates for Pregnant Women became aware of...
Who will dispense medical marijuana in Alabama and what will they need to know?
The qualifications of the dispensers who will manage the sales of medical marijuana products in Alabama are still to be determined for the state’s new industry. In some states, pharmacists dispense medical cannabis products. It’s unclear whether that will be the case in Alabama. Nothing in the law or regulations passed so far indicates that pharmacists will be involved.
Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama
..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Calhoun Most Wanted – September 27, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Two famous Trussville restaurants are making a comeback
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian Kemp, the owner of Kemp’s Kitchen & Bakery, is now bringing back two of the most famous and beloved Trussville restaurants. Starting September 28, 2022, construction for the new and improved Kemp’s Kitchen and Bakery along with the historic and great-tasting Golden Rule BBQ and Grill. “God’s […]
2 pedestrians killed in hit-and-runs now identified
Two pedestrians were killed in hit-and-runs in Jefferson County late last week, and their names have now been released. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Teddy Eugene Self, 55, of Bessemer, and Brian Allen Wyatt, 41, of Birmingham. Self was killed about 2:15 p.m....
Boater missing in Lay Lake identified
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
Former Alabama daycare worker pleads guilty to abuse of 5 students
According to court documents, 47-year-old Linda Self was indicted on one count of aggravated child abuse and four counts of torture or willful abuse of a child under 18.
Man killed in Birmingham motorcycle crash identified
A Birmingham man killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend was identified Monday morning.
Major crashes on I-20/59W at Valley Road and HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two major crashes are impacting traffic this morning. An overturned vehicle on I-20/59 westbound near Valley Rd exit is causing delays. Both through lanes are closed. Traffic is being moved using the right shoulder. Another accident on HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd. is causing a significant...
Trussville school leaders under fire over their handling of student death notebook
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Hewitt-Trussville High School parents are upset over Trussville City Schools' handling of an alleged student death threat list that a teacher discovered and reported nearly one year ago. The Trussville Police Department said the high school's SRO did not know about the notebook until a week ago. Learn more in the video above.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sylacauga shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead. According to SPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Seminole Avenue on calls of a person shot around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Dontez Garrett, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
3 Birmingham men arrested, charged with multiple car burglaries
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police have arrested three Birmingham men in connection to multiple car burglaries that occurred Sunday. According to HPD, officers received multiple calls involving several suspects breaking into vehicles in the Bluff Park community. When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle matching the description that the callers had provided. During the […]
Body of missing boater is recovered
PELHAM – The body of a missing boater has been recovered. On Saturday, Sept. 24 at approximately 11:33 a.m. an incident occurred on Lay Lake in Shelby County that resulted in a missing boater. A 2022 Ranger bass boat was found vacant in the area and the search began...
City of Oxford discussing cracking down on short-term rentals
The city of Oxford could be the next community to crack down on short term rental properties, like Airbnb. The discussion was sparked by city leaders after realizing there were some illegal operating within city limits. Those rentals are reportedly operating without a business license and in areas zoned as residential.
