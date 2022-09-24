Read full article on original website
Related
Asotin County Awarded $683,100 in Grants for Restoration Projects to Improve Salmon Recovery
OLYMPIA - On Monday, the Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board announced it has awarded nearly $76 million in grants to 30 of the state's 39 counties to help ensure the survival of salmon in Washington. The grants will be used for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded...
New Poll Shows Races for U.S. Senate, Secretary of State are Narrowing in Washington State
The latest poll from Atlanta, Georgia-based Trafalgar Group shows a tightening of races for secretary of state and the U.S. Senate in Washington state. According to the poll of 1,091 likely general election voters conducted between Sept. 21 and Sept. 24, 40.4% of voters said they would vote for Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs in the special election for secretary of state, while 36.8% would vote for his nonpartisan opponent, Pierce County Julie Anderson. Undecided voters made up 22.8% of those polled.
‘Top Gun’ Program Comes to Idaho to Combat Fentanyl, Other Drugs
BOISE — As fentanyl use and other illegal drug activity becomes more prevalent locally, regionally and beyond, Idaho officials are looking to take proactive steps forward. This week, Idaho State Police is hosting a “Top Gun” narcotics investigation course at Gowen Field in Boise. Nearly 40 students will partake in the event, with officers hailing from ISP, municipal police departments throughout the state, and Idaho sheriff’s offices.
UPTICK IN BIRD FLU CASES LIKELY THIS FALL
Washington – With the fall migration underway across the nation, Washington state is preparing for an uptick in highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) cases. Veterinarians predict newly infected wild birds will join the already infected, resident wild waterfowl populations: increasing the risk of transmission to backyard flocks. With 34...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crapo and Risch Introduce Bill to Block Ban on Lead Ammunition
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senators from Idaho, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, joined Senator Steve Daines of Montana and 20 additional colleagues to introduce legislation to prohibit U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management from banning the use of traditional lead ammunition or tackle on public lands unless such action is supported by the best available science and state wildlife and fish agencies.
Report Says Migration to Idaho From Other States Down 61% since 2020
According to a report from moveBuddha, from 2020-2021, Idaho led the nation in growth and remained a top state for move-ins. Renowned for its natural beauty, Idaho is home to many national parks, forests, preserves, and trails. Its wildlife and geologic features are true treasures of The Gem State. The...
VA report says Montana has 'significantly higher' rate of veteran suicide
MONTANA - A recent report from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed suicides decreased nationwide in 2020 for the second year in a row, and that fewer veterans died by suicide in 2020 than in any year since 2006. However, Montana’s suicide rate was “significantly higher” than the national...
WATER WORRIES: Farmers, regulators struggle to address nitrate contamination
HERMISTON - It started last January with a multimillion-dollar fine levied by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality against the Port of Morrow. The port, situated along the Columbia River in northeastern Oregon, has for years collected nitrogen-rich wastewater from food processors and other businesses at its industrial park near Boardman and used it to irrigate neighboring farmland under a permit from DEQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lewiston Woman Receives National Leadership Award
LEWISTON - Serve Idaho Commission Vice Chair Charlette (Char) Kremer, of Lewiston, was recently named the 2022 Outstanding Commissioner of the year by America’s Service Commissions. The award was presented virtually at the association’s annual Innovation and Leadership Award ceremony held on September 22. Kremer was appointed to...
Idaho Supreme Court pushes abortion lawsuit hearing back one week
The Idaho Supreme Court rescheduled Thursday’s hearing in the Planned Parenthood case against the state’s abortion laws to the following week on Oct. 6 because a member of the court is ill, according to a news release. The hearing will determine which of Idaho’s abortion laws, if any,...
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
WASHIGTON – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private lands in...
As wildfires become common, Idaho’s smoke season becomes a public health hazard
Idaho - Ethan Sims and Wesley Pidcock know what to expect when fire season arrives. As doctors who specialize in helping people breathe, they see what happens when wildfire smoke spreads into communities throughout Idaho. Every time there is a spike in the air quality index — a rating for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington ranked ninth-worst state in the country for road rage
(The Center Square) – Drivers in Washington state might want to be wary of their fellow drivers. That’s because Washington earned the dubious distinction of a No. 9 ranking in a nationwide study by Forbes Advisor that looked at 10 key metrics from a survey of 5,000 drivers to determine which states have the most confrontational drivers.
Illegal Dumping Threatening Recreation on Endowment Land in Southern Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) says they are considering restricting large vehicle access and target shooting on endowment land near Mountain Home, ID due to repeated abuse of the land. According to the IDL, two trailers and two pickup beds were filled with trash after IDL...
Western Washington Officials Release Video Calling for Changes to State's Police Pursuit law
SEATTLE - Law enforcement agencies in Washington state are blaming laws that restrict police pursuits, and the Washington Supreme Court's State vs Blake decision which rules the felony drug possession law unconstitutional, for "a tide of rising crime" as criminals across the state are now showing blatant disregard for the law. Police say suspects have figured out they can flee law enforcement without being chased, and that's leading to a significant increase in crime.
Defeats in Idaho GOP Primary Blamed on Aggressive Wealthy Donor
When three Idaho senators spoke out against a charter school bill earlier this year, it sparked what they say was an aggressive effort to unseat them that was partly driven by one wealthy businessman who is the subject of a recent campaign finance complaint. The complaint, filed on Aug. 24...
Billboards Purchased in Other States Promoting California as Destination for an Abortion
Through billboards, ballot initiatives and a new state-run website, Gov. Gavin Newsom is digging a trench between himself and political opponents when it comes to abortion access. This month, the former San Francisco mayor launched a new statewide website, Abortion.CA.gov, which offers basic information on how to access an abortion...
Coast Guard brings in large crane to remove sunken ship from Columbia River
The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday brought in a much larger floating crane to remove the Alert, one of two vessels that sank near the Interstate 5 Bridge. The former World War II submarine chaser should be lifted and moved to the shipyard within three days. While the process of...
More Idaho educators apply to temporarily work in positions outside their certifications
Idaho - At least 79 teachers have applied for emergency provisional certifications this school year, up from 22 at this time last year. State Department of Education’s Certification and Professional Standards Director Bethani Studebaker said it’s too early to identify the causes behind the uptick but that a statewide teacher shortage in hard-to-fill positions and improved communication with districts could be factors.
Idaho Fish & Game Anticipating Largest Steelhead Run on Clearwater River Since 2010
LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish & Game is anticipating its largest late summer steelhead run up the Clearwater River since 2010, according to Fisheries Regional Manager Joe DuPont. As of September 21, the IDFG is predicting around 40,000 hatchery steelhead will be bound for the Clearwater River (see graph below). If the projections are accurate, it would result in the 7th best hatchery return ever to the Clearwater River basin, according to DuPont.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0