King County, WA

Big Country News

New Poll Shows Races for U.S. Senate, Secretary of State are Narrowing in Washington State

The latest poll from Atlanta, Georgia-based Trafalgar Group shows a tightening of races for secretary of state and the U.S. Senate in Washington state. According to the poll of 1,091 likely general election voters conducted between Sept. 21 and Sept. 24, 40.4% of voters said they would vote for Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs in the special election for secretary of state, while 36.8% would vote for his nonpartisan opponent, Pierce County Julie Anderson. Undecided voters made up 22.8% of those polled.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

‘Top Gun’ Program Comes to Idaho to Combat Fentanyl, Other Drugs

BOISE — As fentanyl use and other illegal drug activity becomes more prevalent locally, regionally and beyond, Idaho officials are looking to take proactive steps forward. This week, Idaho State Police is hosting a “Top Gun” narcotics investigation course at Gowen Field in Boise. Nearly 40 students will partake in the event, with officers hailing from ISP, municipal police departments throughout the state, and Idaho sheriff’s offices.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

UPTICK IN BIRD FLU CASES LIKELY THIS FALL

Washington – With the fall migration underway across the nation, Washington state is preparing for an uptick in highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) cases. Veterinarians predict newly infected wild birds will join the already infected, resident wild waterfowl populations: increasing the risk of transmission to backyard flocks. With 34...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Crapo and Risch Introduce Bill to Block Ban on Lead Ammunition

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senators from Idaho, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, joined Senator Steve Daines of Montana and 20 additional colleagues to introduce legislation to prohibit U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management from banning the use of traditional lead ammunition or tackle on public lands unless such action is supported by the best available science and state wildlife and fish agencies.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

WATER WORRIES: Farmers, regulators struggle to address nitrate contamination

HERMISTON - It started last January with a multimillion-dollar fine levied by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality against the Port of Morrow. The port, situated along the Columbia River in northeastern Oregon, has for years collected nitrogen-rich wastewater from food processors and other businesses at its industrial park near Boardman and used it to irrigate neighboring farmland under a permit from DEQ.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
Big Country News

Lewiston Woman Receives National Leadership Award

LEWISTON - Serve Idaho Commission Vice Chair Charlette (Char) Kremer, of Lewiston, was recently named the 2022 Outstanding Commissioner of the year by America’s Service Commissions. The award was presented virtually at the association’s annual Innovation and Leadership Award ceremony held on September 22. Kremer was appointed to...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Western Washington Officials Release Video Calling for Changes to State's Police Pursuit law

SEATTLE - Law enforcement agencies in Washington state are blaming laws that restrict police pursuits, and the Washington Supreme Court's State vs Blake decision which rules the felony drug possession law unconstitutional, for "a tide of rising crime" as criminals across the state are now showing blatant disregard for the law. Police say suspects have figured out they can flee law enforcement without being chased, and that's leading to a significant increase in crime.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

More Idaho educators apply to temporarily work in positions outside their certifications

Idaho - At least 79 teachers have applied for emergency provisional certifications this school year, up from 22 at this time last year. State Department of Education’s Certification and Professional Standards Director Bethani Studebaker said it’s too early to identify the causes behind the uptick but that a statewide teacher shortage in hard-to-fill positions and improved communication with districts could be factors.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Fish & Game Anticipating Largest Steelhead Run on Clearwater River Since 2010

LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish & Game is anticipating its largest late summer steelhead run up the Clearwater River since 2010, according to Fisheries Regional Manager Joe DuPont. As of September 21, the IDFG is predicting around 40,000 hatchery steelhead will be bound for the Clearwater River (see graph below). If the projections are accurate, it would result in the 7th best hatchery return ever to the Clearwater River basin, according to DuPont.
IDAHO STATE
Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

