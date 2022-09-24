Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Recaps Virginia Tech Win, Previews Texas Game
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown recaps the Virginia Tech win and previews the Texas game while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
Daily Athenaeum
What’s changed for WVU’s defense after two straight wins?
Despite opening the season allowing more than 30 points to Pittsburgh and Kansas, West Virginia football has flipped the script defensively. So, what has changed for the Mountaineers?. Now ranked 23rd in the NCAA, West Virginia’s defense has made great strides in its past two victories, restricting both Towson and...
voiceofmotown.com
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU Women’s Soccer HC Nikki Izzo-Brown on Season, Previews First Big 12 Home Game
West Virginia women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown discuses the season so far and previews the first Big 12 home game this coming weekend.
WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for the rest of the season
The fourth week of the season is over, and the Mountaineers are currently sitting at 2-2 on the season. With every team in the country now playing multiple games, ESPN has updated their predictions from the remainder of the season. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 4.3-7.7 (up from 3.9-8.1 last week)
voiceofmotown.com
With A Tough Schedule And A New Roster, How Will The 2022-23 Basketball Team Look
With a completely new roster for the 2022-23 Basketball Season, the Mountaineers look to improve from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Last year, WVU went 16-17 (4-14) ending its season to 6th ranked Kansas (the eventual National Champions) in the second round of the Big 12 tournament. This year, things SHOULD be much different.
WTRF
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
voiceofmotown.com
Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Officially Starts Preparation For 2022-23 Season
Monday marks the first official day of practice for college basketball teams. As West Virginia begins their preparation for the 2022-23 season, let’s take a quick look at the new faces and roles for the Mountaineers. Returning Players: Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Jamel King, James Okonkwo. Transfer...
WBOY
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
Metro News
Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
voiceofmotown.com
Who Should Be WVU’s Backup Quarterback?
When it comes to the signal-caller position, there is no doubt that the Mountaineers are blessed to have the services of J.T. Daniels. The California native brings confidence, maturity, and and a cool demeanor that every school wants in their quarterback. However, given his history in college, the injury bug hasn’t been so kind to him.
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Goes In-Depth About Individual Mountaineers
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team has shifted many players over the past six months. Now WVU head coach Bob Huggins has talked about his new look team. Here’s who Huggins went in-depth about on Monday and what he had to say about each player. Jimmy Bell: “Jimmy...
WBOY
New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday...
West Virginia University children’s hospital set to open
MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — A new children’s hospital at West Virginia University is set to open in a matter of days. Officials held a ribbon cutting Saturday in Morgantown for the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. The 150-bed, $215 million facility will open on Thursday. Plans to...
WDTV
Fairmont State crowns Homecoming Royalty
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Fairmont State University students were crowned Homecoming Royalty over the weekend by their peers during the 2022 Homecoming celebration. Sophomore, Madelyn Moore, and senior, Asia-Lynn Cooper, were crowned by last year’s Homecoming Royalty, Grant Elliot and Katlyn Cunningham, during halftime at the Fairmont State University versus UNC Pembroke Homecoming football game.
Morgantown protester arrested following passage of West Virginia abortion ban
A protester who was forcibly removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol.
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Birth Defects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Sebastian Brooke talks about birth defects. Watch the video above to learn more.
Wheeling University bus falls into ditch after Alderson Broaddus win
On Sunday evening, the Wheeling University Cardinals were on their way back from their win against Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi when their bus got stuck in a ditch on the side of the road.
