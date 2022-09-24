ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Recaps Virginia Tech Win, Previews Texas Game

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown recaps the Virginia Tech win and previews the Texas game while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Daily Athenaeum

What’s changed for WVU’s defense after two straight wins?

Despite opening the season allowing more than 30 points to Pittsburgh and Kansas, West Virginia football has flipped the script defensively. So, what has changed for the Mountaineers?. Now ranked 23rd in the NCAA, West Virginia’s defense has made great strides in its past two victories, restricting both Towson and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Update on WVU Football Recruiting

Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU Women’s Soccer HC Nikki Izzo-Brown on Season, Previews First Big 12 Home Game

West Virginia women’s soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown discuses the season so far and previews the first Big 12 home game this coming weekend. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for the rest of the season

The fourth week of the season is over, and the Mountaineers are currently sitting at 2-2 on the season. With every team in the country now playing multiple games, ESPN has updated their predictions from the remainder of the season. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 4.3-7.7 (up from 3.9-8.1 last week)
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
CHARLESTON, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Basketball Officially Starts Preparation For 2022-23 Season

Monday marks the first official day of practice for college basketball teams. As West Virginia begins their preparation for the 2022-23 season, let’s take a quick look at the new faces and roles for the Mountaineers. Returning Players: Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Jamel King, James Okonkwo. Transfer...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Who Should Be WVU’s Backup Quarterback?

When it comes to the signal-caller position, there is no doubt that the Mountaineers are blessed to have the services of J.T. Daniels. The California native brings confidence, maturity, and and a cool demeanor that every school wants in their quarterback. However, given his history in college, the injury bug hasn’t been so kind to him.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bob Huggins Goes In-Depth About Individual Mountaineers

West Virginia’s men’s basketball team has shifted many players over the past six months. Now WVU head coach Bob Huggins has talked about his new look team. Here’s who Huggins went in-depth about on Monday and what he had to say about each player. Jimmy Bell: “Jimmy...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Fairmont State crowns Homecoming Royalty

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Fairmont State University students were crowned Homecoming Royalty over the weekend by their peers during the 2022 Homecoming celebration. Sophomore, Madelyn Moore, and senior, Asia-Lynn Cooper, were crowned by last year’s Homecoming Royalty, Grant Elliot and Katlyn Cunningham, during halftime at the Fairmont State University versus UNC Pembroke Homecoming football game.
FAIRMONT, WV

