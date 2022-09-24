Read full article on original website
Related
Heritage High School construction students build wagons for band
When the Heritage High School marching band takes the field this fall, its western themed show is complete with four large wagons traveling from east to west across the football field, thanks to the school’s construction students. Last year Jason Tipton’s students built two Viking boats for the band, the largest 20 feet long, so when color guard captain Gabrielle Pucket heard they were making wagons this year, she said, “I was prepared for it to be amazing.” ...
If You Give a Child a Book Campaign provides students with four free books
As part of the If You Give A Child A Book campaign, Scripps and KOAA 5 were able to hand out four free books to students at Queen Palmer Elementary.
Comments / 0