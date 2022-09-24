When the Heritage High School marching band takes the field this fall, its western themed show is complete with four large wagons traveling from east to west across the football field, thanks to the school’s construction students. Last year Jason Tipton’s students built two Viking boats for the band, the largest 20 feet long, so when color guard captain Gabrielle Pucket heard they were making wagons this year, she said, “I was prepared for it to be amazing.” ...

WALLAND, TN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO