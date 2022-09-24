GOYANG, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Recently in South Korea, the need for safety management across industrial sites has increased significantly with the enforcement of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act(SAPA). As fatal accidents on industrial sites have become a major social issue, the National Assembly has passed SAPA which took effect from January 27 2022. Although SAPA is not much different from the established Occupational Safety and Health Act as both Acts are aimed at preventing serious accidents while ensuring the safety of workers, it has expanded the range of those applicable disasters to a great extent with much enhanced punishment for violating the law. If the cause of a serious accident is found to be negligence in safety management, SAPA imposes criminal liability against business owners or responsible managing officers who fail to ensure the safety of their business operations. Furthermore, the Act imposes monetary penalty to businesses or institutions who fail their supervisory duties and punitive damages of up to five times the actual damages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005624/en/ K-ConSafety Expo showcases the latest smart safety solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

