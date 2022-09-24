Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 developers address footstep audio, visibility, and disbanding lobbies
The Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta concluded on September 26, and the developers issued a response to player feedback on topics like footstep audio and visibility. Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta gave players their first hands-on experience with the game. Two weekends of playtesting polarized the community, but players uniformly agreed on a few features that need to change.
Overwatch 2 launch details: SMS verification, pre-download, more
Overwatch 2 launches in a week and Blizzard has announced the requirements for players who want to jump into the game. Since Overwatch 2 will be a free-to-play game, you won’t have needed to pre-ordered or done anything other than download the game once it becomes available. But that doesn’t mean you can just load into the game straight away.
Underused Modern Warfare AR brings back “OG meta” in Warzone
Warzone expert WhosImmortal has unveiled a Modern Warfare loadout that brings back the “OG meta” in Warzone Season 5. When it comes to meta ARs in Warzone Season 5, the Cooper Carbine and Automaton stand out as the strongest options based on popularity. While pick rate is a...
Overwatch 2 is making huge changes for first-time players and Competitive play
Overwatch 2 is completely revamping its experience for first-time players with a series of massive changes coming when the game launches. Fans of the highly-anticipated hero shooter have been waiting a long time for Overwatch 2 and to try out all the new heroes, maps and gameplay, but the experience is going to be wildly different for newcomers.
Overwatch VP “interested” in Fortnite-style crossovers coming to OW2
Overwatch 2 could be adding some big crossovers similar to the ones that Fortnite has become famous for once the game is finally out. On October 4, Overwatch players can finally get their hands on the long-awaited sequel and try out all the new heroes, modes, maps, and revamped gameplay.
Everything in CoD Mobile Season 9 update: Krig-6 AR, Ice Drake Mythic, Zombies, more
CoD Mobile Season 9 is right around the corner and while official details are scarce for now, we’ve got an early look at what to expect from the major update. New weapons and the possible return of classic Zombies is just the tip of the iceberg. As Season 8:...
Apex Legends Flatline skin sparks yet another “pay to win” debate
A Flatline skin called “Teal Zeal” in the monthly store on Apex Legends has sparked debate on pay to win weapon skins a short time after the “Heat Sink” Flatline skin had its iron sights changed. Respawn changed a controversial Flatline skin, “Heat Sink”, following the...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s “Let’s Go” and Auto Battle features explained
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet updates from social media have clarified new mechanics in the game, giving players a breakdown on the “Let’s Go” and Auto Battle features that will be included in open-world exploration. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are just a few months from their November 18...
How to unlock BP50 AR in Warzone & Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded
Do you want to throw things back and use a reimagined version of the F2000? Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the new BP50 assault rifle in Vanguard and Warzone Season 5. Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is finally here, culminating a historic run for the critically acclaimed...
Censor threatens to expose Call of Duty hackers after getting list from cheat provider
Call of Duty competitor Doug ‘Censor’ Martin has threatened to expose a huge chunk of Call of Duty hackers after getting a list of names from a cheat service provider. Censor has long been one of the biggest names in Call of Duty, despite not having any luck in his push to reach the CoD League so far.
