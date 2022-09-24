ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modern Warfare 2 developers address footstep audio, visibility, and disbanding lobbies

The Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta concluded on September 26, and the developers issued a response to player feedback on topics like footstep audio and visibility. Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta gave players their first hands-on experience with the game. Two weekends of playtesting polarized the community, but players uniformly agreed on a few features that need to change.
Overwatch 2 launch details: SMS verification, pre-download, more

Overwatch 2 launches in a week and Blizzard has announced the requirements for players who want to jump into the game. Since Overwatch 2 will be a free-to-play game, you won’t have needed to pre-ordered or done anything other than download the game once it becomes available. But that doesn’t mean you can just load into the game straight away.
Underused Modern Warfare AR brings back “OG meta” in Warzone

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has unveiled a Modern Warfare loadout that brings back the “OG meta” in Warzone Season 5. When it comes to meta ARs in Warzone Season 5, the Cooper Carbine and Automaton stand out as the strongest options based on popularity. While pick rate is a...
Overwatch 2 is making huge changes for first-time players and Competitive play

Overwatch 2 is completely revamping its experience for first-time players with a series of massive changes coming when the game launches. Fans of the highly-anticipated hero shooter have been waiting a long time for Overwatch 2 and to try out all the new heroes, maps and gameplay, but the experience is going to be wildly different for newcomers.
Apex Legends Flatline skin sparks yet another “pay to win” debate

A Flatline skin called “Teal Zeal” in the monthly store on Apex Legends has sparked debate on pay to win weapon skins a short time after the “Heat Sink” Flatline skin had its iron sights changed. Respawn changed a controversial Flatline skin, “Heat Sink”, following the...
How to unlock BP50 AR in Warzone & Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded

Do you want to throw things back and use a reimagined version of the F2000? Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the new BP50 assault rifle in Vanguard and Warzone Season 5. Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is finally here, culminating a historic run for the critically acclaimed...
