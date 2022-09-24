Read full article on original website
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
Binance Aims for License to Operate in Japan 4 Years After Leaving: Report
The world’s largest crypto exchange is reportedly enthused by the relaxing crypto regulatory environment in Japan. Binance is preparing for a formal entry to the Japanese market by seeking a permit to operate in the country. The renewed interest from the world’s largest crypto trading platform in Japan follows...
FTX Wins Auction for Voyager Digital Assets Worth Over $1 Billion
The hefty price tag is composed of the estimated market value of Voyager’s assets plus $111 million in incremental value. Following the bankruptcy filing of beleaguered crypto exchange and investment platform Voyager Digital back in July, the bankrupt firm’s leadership has explored multiple avenues that would potentially allow them to make a comeback and return assets to its customers.
Russian Central Bank Is Reviewing Moscow Exchange’s Draft Bill on Crypto: Report
Russia has always had a tumultuous relationship with the digital asset class. After reconsidering its position on cryptocurrencies following the outbreak of the war, Russia is now looking to enable provisions for digital assets trading. Moscow Exchange, the largest exchange organization in the country, is looking to enable trading in...
Bitcoin Trading Volume Explodes Against British Pound as Currency Weakens
Market data shows that U.K investors may be turning to Bitcoin as their currency falls relative to the dollar. As the British pound rapidly weakens against the U.S. dollar, trading volume for the BTC/GBP pair has been skyrocketing. Data from Bitfinex and Bitstamp shows that volume was more than 1,100%...
Revolut Greenlighted to Provide Crypto Services in the UK
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority added Revolut to its crypto asset firm register. The financial technology company – Revolut – received regulatory approval from the UK’s top financial watchdog (the FCA) to offer cryptocurrencies to local consumers. A few weeks ago, the regulator argued that the...
EXPLAINER: What's behind strained China-Japan relations
TOKYO — (AP) — Japan and China on Thursday mark the 50th anniversary of the 1972 normalization of their ties, but there isn't much of a celebratory mood. Improved ties between Asia’s two biggest economies are considered vital to the region's stability and prosperity, but they remain at odds over disputed East China Sea islands and China’s growing military and economic assertiveness in the region.
IRS Moving on Crypto Holders Who Skip Taxes: 3 Things to Know
With the US authorities closing in on taxpaying obligations, here are three things to consider. The IRS is going after crypto owners who fail to report gains on their taxes. The US tax authority got a court order Thursday enjoining an NYC bank to turn over records on potential crypto tax dodgers.
Terra Classic Plunges 13% on Do Kwon News, Bitcoin Struggles at $19K (Market Watch)
Do Kwon’s red notice reportedly issued by Interpol has driven Terra’s native cryptocurrency south hard. The price of bitcoin continues to struggle at around $19,000, with another dip below that level earlier today. Most altcoins are slightly in the red on a daily scale. Terra Classic is among...
India bans Muslim group for alleged terrorist activities
India's government banned a Muslim organization for five years, accusing it of funding terrorist activities, providing armed training to its supporters and radicalizing people for anti-India activities
Profanity Exploit Continues as Hackers Drain Another 732 ETH From Crypto Wallet
A string of Profanity exploits this month has pushed vanity addresses in the spotlight again as well as the risks associated with it. A hacker managed to get away with 732 ETH worth around $950,000 from a crypto wallet. Interestingly, blockchain security firm PeckShield revealed that the theft was carried...
GPU Prices in China Drop To Their Lowest Levels in History After The Ethereum Merge
Selling GPUs was a hit during Ethereum’s PoW era, but now that the Merge happened, a lot of GPU owners are losing a lot of money. The Merge changed Ethereum’s protocol consensus from PoW to a more eco-friendly PoS. However, it caused some collateral damage along the way. For example, it is hurting GPU companies that were making a lot of profits thanks to the demand from ETH miners.
Cause for optimism at Cop15 – but could Bolsonaro scupper the deal for nature?
We are at the beginning of a busy end to the year. The summer holidays are over in the northern hemisphere, the world economy is creaking into recession, war is raging in Ukraine and there is the small matter of the most important biodiversity conference in more than a decade: Cop15.
Fed Chairman Confirms That A U.S. CBDC Would “Not Be Anonymous”
A hypothetical CBDC would include privacy protection, but also verify users’ identities, according to Jerome Powell. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the U.S. would “not be anonymous” during an event hosted by the Bank of France on Tuesday.
Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Pakistan's foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan's ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
Russia gas pipeline ‘sabotage’ an ‘attempt to destabilise energy supply to EU’
The European Council has said that the leak in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a further attempt to destabilise gas supply to the European Union.Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said in a statement on Twitter: “Nordstream sabotage acts appear to be an attempt to further destabilize energy supply to EU. We need an urgent and thorough investigation.Those responsible will be held fully accountable and made to pay.”#Nordstream sabotage acts appear to be an attempt to further destabilize energy supply to EU.We need an urgent and thorough investigation.Those responsible will be held fully accountable and made to...
FPT Software named ‘Best Workplace’ in Asia, welcoming its 2000th employee in Japan
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- The “Best Workplaces in Asia”, ranked by Great Place To Work ® extended FPT Software’s long list of achievements in building a successful work environment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006158/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
If You're Asian American, We Want To Know If You've Experienced Racism While Traveling Abroad
"I love the way your yellow skin glistens in the sun."
