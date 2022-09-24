CHEYENNE – A plan has been floated for a big meat packing plant to be located here. The caveat is that it also appears, at least based on new comments by the mayor, the plant may not be welcome after all. Others said the plant is not definitively a no-go, and more due diligence and other work is underway. Getting answers to questions about access to water, sewage treatment and...

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO