Premier League

BBC

Liverpool 0-3 Everton: Blues spoil rivals' Anfield WSL return

Everton ruined Merseyside rivals Liverpool's day at Anfield and picked up their first win of the Women's Super League season. Defender Megan Finnigan gave Everton an early lead when she sent a header past goalkeeper Rachael Laws. The Blues were dominant and made it 2-0 when Jess Park coolly shifted...
BBC

Liverpool aim to show club back where it belongs in WSL

Date: Sunday 25 September Time: 18:45 BST Venue: Anfield. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app. It has been far from plain sailing for Liverpool since they last competed at the top end of the Women's Super League - but now they are back and hoping to make their mark.
BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host

Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
SB Nation

The All Time ‘Everton That’ Squad

There have been several players over the years who have been a thorn in Everton’s side. Whether it’s a hat-trick after not scoring all season, a 19-year-old rightback emulating prime Cafu, or a player who has an Everton voodoo doll on their nightstand, we’ve seen it all.
papermag.com

Cherry Valentine Dies at 28

George Ward, best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has died according to a statement issued by his parents. Ward was a mental health nurse for England’s National Health Service before debuting on the BBC Three drag series. His drag persona, Cherry Valentine, rocketed to fame after competing in six episodes for the 2020-2021 season. Along with a statement from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, fellow contestants Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tia Kofi expressed their grief on social media.
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out

Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC

England v Germany: Trent Alexander-Arnold left out of squad

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has not been included in England's matchday squad for Monday's Nations League match against Germany. Alexander-Arnold, who missed last year's Euros through injury, has made just one international appearance this year and was an unused substitute in Friday's defeat by Italy. Fikayo Tomori, Jarrod Bowen and...
