Mark Lawrenson claims BBC dropped him because he is ‘65 and a white male’
The former pundit and co-commentator has claimed he was dropped from the BBC’s football coverage this year because of his age and race
BBC
Liverpool 0-3 Everton: Blues spoil rivals' Anfield WSL return
Everton ruined Merseyside rivals Liverpool's day at Anfield and picked up their first win of the Women's Super League season. Defender Megan Finnigan gave Everton an early lead when she sent a header past goalkeeper Rachael Laws. The Blues were dominant and made it 2-0 when Jess Park coolly shifted...
BBC
Liverpool aim to show club back where it belongs in WSL
Date: Sunday 25 September Time: 18:45 BST Venue: Anfield. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app. It has been far from plain sailing for Liverpool since they last competed at the top end of the Women's Super League - but now they are back and hoping to make their mark.
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host
Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
SB Nation
The All Time ‘Everton That’ Squad
There have been several players over the years who have been a thorn in Everton’s side. Whether it’s a hat-trick after not scoring all season, a 19-year-old rightback emulating prime Cafu, or a player who has an Everton voodoo doll on their nightstand, we’ve seen it all.
papermag.com
Cherry Valentine Dies at 28
George Ward, best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has died according to a statement issued by his parents. Ward was a mental health nurse for England’s National Health Service before debuting on the BBC Three drag series. His drag persona, Cherry Valentine, rocketed to fame after competing in six episodes for the 2020-2021 season. Along with a statement from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, fellow contestants Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tia Kofi expressed their grief on social media.
Official: Ex-Manchester City Player Fabian Delph Retires
Former Manchester City and England player Fabian Delph has retired from professional football.
Report: Liverpool And Barcelona Explore Roberto Firmino January Swap Deal
Brazilian is out of contract at the end of the season and his future is unclear.
BBC
'We've set a standard' - Lampard outlines expectations at Everton
Everton boss Frank Lampard was thrilled by his side's win over West Ham before the international break and is encouraged his new systems and players are bedding in at Goodison Park. Summer signing Neal Maupay's first goal for the club edged a tight game with the Hammers and Lampard...
Patrice Evra Says 10 Years Is Too Long For Manchester United To Wait For A Premier League Title
Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has been speaking about his former club in a recent interview.
Finnigan leads Everton to WSL win over Liverpool in front of record crowd
Megan Finnigan and Jess Park scored for Everton in their 3-0 derby victory at Liverpool in front of the biggest Anfield crowd seen for a Women’s Super League fixture
Report: Chelsea's Midfield Priority Is Edson Alvarez From Ajax
Chelsea's midfield priority at the moment is the Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, who they nearly signed in the summer.
The big picture: Kavi Pujara’s ode to Leicester’s Golden Mile
Kavi Pujara captures the ‘poetry of homes and street corners’ of Leicester’s Hindu community during more peaceful times
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
Watford sack Rob Edwards as manager and appoint Slaven Bilic to replace him
Watford have sacked head coach Rob Edwards after only 11 matches and appointed Slaven Bilic to succeed him
BBC
England v Germany: Trent Alexander-Arnold left out of squad
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has not been included in England's matchday squad for Monday's Nations League match against Germany. Alexander-Arnold, who missed last year's Euros through injury, has made just one international appearance this year and was an unused substitute in Friday's defeat by Italy. Fikayo Tomori, Jarrod Bowen and...
Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake Feature In Holland Vs Belgium
Manchester City defender Nathan Ake and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne faced each other in the UEFA Nations League.
