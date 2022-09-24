ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Patrick Riley
3d ago

Can you say Governor Polis!! He's a Texas and California transplant that has tried in every way to make Colorado just like California. The guy only cares about making Colorado an alphabet soup State. Time for change!!RedWave2022/2024

Are U Real?
3d ago

Because it is dangerous to live here. Cancer risk is higher than any other state. Water is not growing. Air quality has been bad for 60 year and has not improved.

Jim McLean
2d ago

it also because the legalized marijuana and that made the economy skyrocket on everything from rent to real estate to groceries etc

Axios Denver

What to know about Colorado's "precarious" economic picture

Two new forecasts offer a cautionary outlook on the direction of Colorado's economy after years of sustained growth.State of play: Greg Sobetski, the Legislature's chief economist, called the current economic landscape "precarious" in a recent presentation to lawmakers.The state's economy is moving into a transition period, economists said.For the first time in more than a decade, Colorado's economic growth is expected to plateau. The state budget's discretionary spending — the bulk of tax collections — is expected to see growth near 1% for the next two years before it expands to 4% in fiscal year 2024-25.Details: Here are three dynamics...
COLORADO STATE
SFGate

Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
94.3 The X

Google Says This Is The Most Popular Dog In Colorado

So much so, there is an entire week every year that's dedicated to celebrating our beloved furry friends. Did you know that the week of September 20 is National Dog Week?. Late World War I veteran, Captain William Lewis Judy, founded National Dog Week nearly a century ago in 1928, according to National Today.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead

According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
COLORADO STATE
#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#Business Personal Finance#Linus Business#Linus Realestate Tax#Business Industry#Linus Income Tax#California Transplants#Kdvr#Californians
K99

The Cheapest Gas In The State Is In Northern Colorado

Mid-Grade - $4.15. In Colorado, the average price of gas as of Monday, Sept. 26 stands about two cents higher than the national average, at $3.74. Compared to last week's average price for gas in the state, gas today has gone up nearly ten cents. Compared to the national average from a year ago at this time, gas prices are up nearly 20 cents.
COLORADO STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Colorado State Cash Back Of $750

Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Ganahl Falsely Claims That Kids Are ‘Identifying as Cats … All Over Colorado & Schools Are Tolerating It’

University of Colorado Regent and Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl is the latest Republican to repeat outrageous and thoroughly debunked claims about furries in public schools. “Not many people know that we have furries in Colorado schools,” said Ganahl during a Saturday appearance on Jimmy Sengenberger’s KNUS radio show....
COLORADO STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time

Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
ARIZONA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado groups petition leaders to halt Suncor Line 1 pipeline

(Colorado News Connection) More than 40 environmental groups are urging federal regulators and Colorado's Congressional delegation to put a pause on a pipeline project under way in Weld County, called Line 1, which would nearly triple the current capacity to deliver crude oil to the Suncor refinery in Commerce City.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Despite new state law, Denver schools exempt from covering IVF

After a year of trying to start a family, Denver teacher Alison Yocum Johanson’s doctor told her that her next step in trying to get pregnant is in vitro fertilization. But when Yocum Johanson asked Denver Public Schools’ human resources department if her insurance plan covered IVF, she was told it does not. “It’s just too darn expensive,” an HR department staff member said in a voicemail to Yocum Johnanson that she shared...
DENVER, CO
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

