Cinebrew Series to feature 'Mamma Mia' at Public House in Auburn
The Auburn State Theatre, in partnership with The Station Public House, presents “Mamma Mia” on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Fourth in the 2022 Cinebrew series, “Mamma Mia” is a nostalgic, campy and perky musical filled with nearly two dozen ABBA songs and features an all-star cast, including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Amanda Seyfried. “Mamma Mia” is sponsored by Tim and Colleen Sands.
"The Boardwalk" in Orangevale to reopen as hybrid restaurant/live music venue
ORANGEVALE – Less than a year after seemingly closing its doors for good, a live music staple in Orangevale is now set to return. The Boardwalk closed back in January after 35 years of hosting bands. It had been put up for sale in April 2021 after part-owner Mark Earl passed away. The venue had also been hit hard by the pandemic. Derek Clark and Sara Green, who also own Palm Tree Brewing Company in Orangevale, have since bought the property – and the intellectual rights to the Boardwalk name. Now, on Monday, the new owners have announced that the Boardwalk will be reborn as a hybrid eatery and live music venue. Daytime hours will see the place run as Palm Tree at the Boardwalk, a Polynesian/American food joint. Thursday through Saturday nights will see the return of live music to the Boardwalk. The new owners say they are aiming to get established acts as well as up-and-coming artists booked. A ribbon cutting for the reborn Boardwalk is scheduled for Oct. 13. Alternative rock veterans The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are also already scheduled for an Oct. 14 gig at the new Boardwalk, according to the venue's website.
Placer Supervisors approve proclamation honoring Placer High's 125-year legacy
In honor of Placer High School’s 125-year anniversary, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a proclamation Tuesday honoring the school’s legacy. Placer High is the first and oldest high school in the county, having served students from Loomis to Lake Tahoe since 1897, according to the staff report.
The haunted houses and attractions in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Haunted houses are a great way to get into the Halloween spirit no matter where you live. Here is a list of haunted houses in the Sacramento area: Heartstoppers Haunted House Heartstoppers Haunted House, located at 2300 Mine Shaft Lane in Rancho Cordova, opens on Sept. 30 and will be open on […]
Eater
Best New and Most Anticipated Sacramento Area Restaurants This Fall
We may be falling back into Sacramento’s autumnal rhythms — cue the shrinking lines at Gunther’s ice cream and the raining down of dappled leaves — but the city is also springing forward with a healthy crop of restaurant openings. This list is by no means exhaustive, but it does represent a smattering of exciting post-pandemic launches.
KCRA.com
These are lessons learned 50 years after air disaster at Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Joe Pick, Sept. 24 is more than just another fall day. It's a day of remembrance. "It was tragic, what happened that day," Pick said while taking a break from shoveling mulch next to the Sacramento police headquarters building on Sacramento's Freeport Boulevard. "We're honoring the people that we lost that day, the survivors that made it through it, and what we've accomplished in the last 50 years."
Pre-authorization hold keeps Elk Grove teen from buying school supplies
ELK GROVE - When an Elk Grove teen got stuck without his money after using his debit card at the gas pump, it was time to call Kurtis. Sharon, his mother, reached out to Call Kurtis, upset about what had happened. Her son took a simple trip to get gas and was left without his own money for days."He put in $40 worth of gas, which posted pretty much right away," she wrote. "He noticed there was an additional gas charge of $125, and this fee put his account into the negative." He's a college student, and those funds were...
Sky River Casino Hosts Official Grand Opening Event
Sky River Casino held its official grand opening in a weekend long event beginning Friday September 16 with speeches by Wilton Rancheria officials and Boyd Gaming, followed by a traditional Awakening Ceremony on Saturday September 17 featuring lion dances and prize giveaways. The indoor ceremony took place at the entryway...
Commentary: 'It's enough to make a preacher cuss'
If you can imagine how frustrated a preacher would have to be to swear a blue streak, then you might understand the old expression, “It’s enough to make a preacher cuss.”. I grew up in a Baptist church, so it’s safe to say I’d never heard a preacher...
NASCAR regional series roars into Placer County this week
The thrill of NASCAR is roaring into Placer County this week. It’s the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West series coming to Roseville this Saturday, Oct. 1, for the NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 at All American Speedway in Roseville. The 24th nationally televised appearance of the West Series will be...
Twelve Bridges outlasts Bear River in Pioneer Valley League nail-biter
Homecoming festivities weren’t the only ceremonies in place Friday night in Lake of the Pines. A new tradition started at Bear River High School called Men of Honor, where players were joined by father figures in their lives through pregame activities. The father figures accompanied their players through the team meal, walk-through, pregame speech and walk to the field.
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
El Dorado County community rallies around teen injured in ATV accident, fundraise for prosthetic
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — At the Placerville Moose Lodge Friday night, hundreds came together to support a local teen and her family after an ATV accident this summer led to her losing part of her left arm. “El Dorado County is amazing. The people here are so friendly...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Attempted murder, marijuana cultivation, annoying calls to 9-1-1
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 5. Robert Lee Harris, 60, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a narcotic substance and possession of cocaine...
Suspect arrested in Elk Grove shooting near Lake Pleasant Drive
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police arrested 35-year-old resident Sundeep Singh on suspicion he shot a man and left him with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg Wednesday. Only small amounts of blood were found in the street where the shooting happened once police initially arrived. Authorities...
Foresthill Forever Strong Once Again
The Foresthill Divide communities once again demonstrated their strength and fortitude dealing with the challenges of Mother Nature. The major winter snowstorm following Christmas caused major destruction throughout the area. Electricity was off for eleven days as emergency workers struggled to remove electrical wires from the hundreds of downed trees. Our community came together, neighbor helping neighbor. Residents fired up their chain saws and cleared the many roadways before emergency personnel arrived and neighbors provided welfare checks, helped with snow removal, groceries and rides as needed by their community members.
Man found dead inside Chico home identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has released the identification of the man found dead in a home in Chico last week. The coroner’s office said 64-year-old Kevin Olson of Chico was found dead inside a home on Burnap Avenue on Wednesday. The office said...
CBS News
Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun
WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
