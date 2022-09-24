Read full article on original website
wgno.com
Feeling like fall this morning!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Yesterday, a cold front pushed southeast to finally bring fall! All of southeast Louisiana is feeling the difference this morning stepping outside. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s this afternoon, and humidity values stay low. Temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 80s...
Power restored to majority of customers after Metairie outage Tuesday
WGNO crews went out to survey the outage and a broken power pole and the transformer laying in the street down West Napoleon.
WDSU
Hot today, repeat on Sunday -- plus 10% chance by evening
NEW ORLEANS — Another hot day is on tap for Sunday. Local temperatures back in the 90's after a cool to mild start from 69-76° Sunday morning. Expect humid conditions in the early afternoon, and feeling less humid by late afternoon. a 10% chance of isolated showers and storms track in from the northeast and push east across the Northshore. Before dinner-time those isolated showers and storms drop to the South Shore and generate a large storm near Belle Chasse. That storm will weaken tracking near Harahan and Destrehan, then track south toward Houma, and out to the Gulf by late evening.
These LA queens are ready for their Westwego close-up
On stage, the "Sweet Potato Queens" discover the secret to life.
WDSU
Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power
METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
whereyat.com
The 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show
From Oct 14-16, 2022 (10 am - 6 pm Fri and Sat; 10 am - 4 pm Sun) The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana will be presenting their 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show. The New Orleans Gem and Mineral Society is a 501c3, which means your donations are taxable. The Society are members of the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies and South Central Federation of the Mineralogical Societies. The Society's mission statement states: The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana, at New Orleans, is dedicated to the advancement and sharing of knowledge in the fields of Geology, Mineralogy, Lapidary, and Paleontology. The event will be held at the John A. Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana. Admission rates range from: adults $6, students/military/members $3, Scouts in uniforms and children under 12 get in free.
bogalusadailynews.com
The blues were back in Bogalusa
The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival returned for the first time since 2019 last weekend, as thousands of music fans spilled into Cassidy Park over the two-day event featuring music, food and lots of fun. Local photographer Sharon Hartzog captured scenes from the festival, including the Friday night performance of...
WDSU
Fried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for the first time since 2019
NEW ORLEANS — TheNational Fried Chicken Festival is returning to New Orleans following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Fried chicken lovers will fill New Orleans Lakeshore Drive on Oct. 1 and 2. More than 30 restaurants will offer tasty treats. There will also be live music performances and...
fox8live.com
LSU is a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Either confidence is high on the LSU Tigers riding a three-game winning streak, or hope is dwindling for Auburn. LSU is currently a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn. When the line opened on Sunday, the Purple and Gold were 7.5-point favorites. Overall LSU is...
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, New Orleans officials cart away trash, making good on vow to organizers
City Hall officials have made good on their promise to clear trash out of Lincoln Beach, which is technically closed to the public but was adopted by community activists who have worked to make it more accommodating for visitors. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, which is pursuing redevelopment plans at the...
theadvocate.com
This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.
Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
whereyat.com
Bánh Mìs in New Orleans
With its distinctive bread and multitude of delicious fillings, the humble po-boy sandwich is a New Orleans classic that locals go absolutely wild for. So it should come as no surprise that when a similar sandwich of Vietnamese origins got introduced to NOLA after the 1970s, locals welcomed it wholeheartedly.
NOLA.com
Aqua Mob, Fried Chicken Festival, Chris Rock and more New Orleans events coming up Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. New Orleans’ water ballet troupe Aqua Mob launches its adaptation of the space horror thriller “Alien.” In “Ripley and the Cat,” the Bezoos Corporation directs the crew of the Amazonus to investigate alien life in the drama performed in the pool at the Drifter Hotel. The show includes an original score by Big Leather, plenty of water ballet, special effects and more. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 1, and Oct. 6-8. Tickets $20 on Eventbrite.com.
Watch: “NOLATOYA” organization provides update on Mayor Cantrell recall effort
On Tuesday (Sept. 27), organizers with "NoLatoya" gave an update on the petition to recall New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Watch the press conference here.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Hotels in New Orleans
Whether you’re a business traveler or a family vacationer, you can find budget hotels in New Orleans to suit your needs. While staying in a cheap hotel may seem like a good deal, budget hotels in New Orleans may not always be the best choice. There are a number of factors to consider when choosing a budget hotel in New Orleans.
fox8live.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
fox8live.com
Texas authorities, NOPD searching for missing teacher whose car was recovered in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Texas authorities said Monday (Sept. 26) they are working with the New Orleans Police Department to locate a missing junior high school teacher whose car was found this week in the city. Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman’s office said the husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported...
fox8live.com
Possible criminal activity leads to 20,000-gallon oil spill at Entergy substation
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement. According to Entergy, valves to two large oil-filled transformers were removed between 24-48 hours before an oil leak was discovered on...
'I do not embrace that at all' Cantrell pushes back on Murder Capital designation, her travel and more
NEW ORLEANS — A defiant Mayor LaToya Cantrell pushed back against shots her city and her administration have taken in recent weeks on myriad topics following a construction update news conference Tuesday. Cantrell said she disagreed with New Orleans being labeled as the Murder Capital of the World though...
