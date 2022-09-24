ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Feeling like fall this morning!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Yesterday, a cold front pushed southeast to finally bring fall! All of southeast Louisiana is feeling the difference this morning stepping outside. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s this afternoon, and humidity values stay low. Temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 80s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hot today, repeat on Sunday -- plus 10% chance by evening

NEW ORLEANS — Another hot day is on tap for Sunday. Local temperatures back in the 90's after a cool to mild start from 69-76° Sunday morning. Expect humid conditions in the early afternoon, and feeling less humid by late afternoon. a 10% chance of isolated showers and storms track in from the northeast and push east across the Northshore. Before dinner-time those isolated showers and storms drop to the South Shore and generate a large storm near Belle Chasse. That storm will weaken tracking near Harahan and Destrehan, then track south toward Houma, and out to the Gulf by late evening.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power

METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
METAIRIE, LA
The 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show

From Oct 14-16, 2022 (10 am - 6 pm Fri and Sat; 10 am - 4 pm Sun) The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana will be presenting their 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show. The New Orleans Gem and Mineral Society is a 501c3, which means your donations are taxable. The Society are members of the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies and South Central Federation of the Mineralogical Societies. The Society's mission statement states: The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana, at New Orleans, is dedicated to the advancement and sharing of knowledge in the fields of Geology, Mineralogy, Lapidary, and Paleontology. The event will be held at the John A. Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana. Admission rates range from: adults $6, students/military/members $3, Scouts in uniforms and children under 12 get in free.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The blues were back in Bogalusa

The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival returned for the first time since 2019 last weekend, as thousands of music fans spilled into Cassidy Park over the two-day event featuring music, food and lots of fun. Local photographer Sharon Hartzog captured scenes from the festival, including the Friday night performance of...
BOGALUSA, LA
LSU is a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Either confidence is high on the LSU Tigers riding a three-game winning streak, or hope is dwindling for Auburn. LSU is currently a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn. When the line opened on Sunday, the Purple and Gold were 7.5-point favorites. Overall LSU is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.

Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bánh Mìs in New Orleans

With its distinctive bread and multitude of delicious fillings, the humble po-boy sandwich is a New Orleans classic that locals go absolutely wild for. So it should come as no surprise that when a similar sandwich of Vietnamese origins got introduced to NOLA after the 1970s, locals welcomed it wholeheartedly.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Aqua Mob, Fried Chicken Festival, Chris Rock and more New Orleans events coming up Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. New Orleans’ water ballet troupe Aqua Mob launches its adaptation of the space horror thriller “Alien.” In “Ripley and the Cat,” the Bezoos Corporation directs the crew of the Amazonus to investigate alien life in the drama performed in the pool at the Drifter Hotel. The show includes an original score by Big Leather, plenty of water ballet, special effects and more. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 1, and Oct. 6-8. Tickets $20 on Eventbrite.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
06 Best Budget Hotels in New Orleans

Whether you’re a business traveler or a family vacationer, you can find budget hotels in New Orleans to suit your needs. While staying in a cheap hotel may seem like a good deal, budget hotels in New Orleans may not always be the best choice. There are a number of factors to consider when choosing a budget hotel in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA

