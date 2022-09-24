ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris Day Wishes He Had Prince’s Feedback on Final Solo LP

The Time vocalist Morris Day said he’d struggled to complete his new solo album without Prince. He believes his fifth work — Last Call, due Nov. 11 — is the last musical project of his career, unless he reunites with the Time. The funk and soul band, also known as the Original 7ven, featured anonymous but widely acknowledged songwriting and studio work by Prince between 1981 and 1990, and continued to operate in various lineups without him from 1995 onward.
How Prince Bootleggers Missed a ‘Crucial’ Detail

There is a crucial thing to know about “Crucial," the gorgeous ballad that appeared on Prince's 1998 vault compilation, Crystal Ball: Jazz legend Miles Davis did not play on the track and the trumpet or flugelhorn part that’s attributed to him is actually a saxophone solo by Eric Leeds. Still, you can’t blame bootleggers for trying to move some units with the prospect of such a cherished collaboration.
Prince Pens ‘Eye Hate U’ as a Breakup Ballad to Carmen Electra

The '90s saw Prince embroiled in a high-profile fight to free himself from a serious, long-term relationship. Frustrated with Warner Bros.' refusal to release Prince material at a pace that matched his ability to create it, the superhuman songwriter changed his professional alias to his now-famous, unpronounceable "love symbol" in protest.
Prince ‘Did Not Believe In’ Mariah Carey’s ‘Beautiful Ones’ Cover

Prince was close friends with Mariah Carey, but that didn’t stop the Purple One from expressing his discomfort with the diva covering one of his songs. Carey’s 1997 album Butterfly marked a transition for the singer, as she evolved from a pure pop sound to one that mixed in more R&B and hip-hop elements. The LP was a huge success, going five-times platinum in the U.S. The lone cover featured on the album was Carey’s rendition of “The Beautiful Ones,” a track Prince originally released on Purple Rain.
Wally Safford, Former Prince Bodyguard and Dancer, Dead at 63

Wally Safford, who danced in Prince's Revolution band and served as the singer's bodyguard, has died at age 63. No further details have been given. Safford, a Detroit native, grew up in the Nation of Islam, where he received much of his bodyguard training. (His family was close with Elijah Muhammad , Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.) Before working for Prince in the '80s, Safford also provided security for bands such as the Commodores, Parliament-Funkadelic, Teddy Pendergrass and Earth, Wind & Fire.
Julianne Nicholson: ‘Blonde has been revered and brutalised and I get both sides’

As a teenager, Julianne Nicholson was a Marilyn Monroe “fangirl”. The Emmy-winning star of Mare of Easttown and the jungle thriller Monos devoured every book she could find on her. She watched her films, listened to compilation albums of her songs, had photographs of her taped up in her locker. “I was obsessed,” she recalls. “I thought she was so beautiful and tragic and kind of unknowable.” Now, a few decades later, she’s playing her mother in a movie so incendiary that everyone involved – including star Ana de Armas – has been forced to rush to its defence. Nicholson,...
