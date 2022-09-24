Chicago First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy with chance for rain

Chicago First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy, temps low 70s 02:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a weather system approaching this morning that brings the winds out of the south. There is a very small chance for a shower early in the morning (before about 7) and late in the afternoon/evening.

CBS News Chicago

Tonight sees a chance for scattered showers from about sunset to midnight.

There's a better chance to see rain showers Sunday afternoon. Temperatures remain on the cool side after today's seasonable 73. The rest of the week has temps in the low to mid 60s.

STATS

Normal High- 72

Yesterday- 64

Today- 73

Sunrise- 6:41am

I keep getting asked when we change the clocks. We'll "fall back" at 2am Sunday, November 6. That's when Daylight Saving Time ends and we'll get more sunlight in the morning.

FORECAST

Today- Clouds decreasing later this morning. Chance for a showers early today and by evening. Partly cloudy, 73.

Tonight- Chance of rain from sunset until midnight. 59.

Sunday- 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon from about 1pm until sunset. 68 degrees. Bears play at noon.