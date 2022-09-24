Read full article on original website
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
The haunted houses and attractions in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Haunted houses are a great way to get into the Halloween spirit no matter where you live. Here is a list of haunted houses in the Sacramento area: Heartstoppers Haunted House Heartstoppers Haunted House, located at 2300 Mine Shaft Lane in Rancho Cordova, opens on Sept. 30 and will be open on […]
visit-eldorado.com
Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend
El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
rosevilletoday.com
Amador’s Biggest Wine Event of the Year, the Big Crush Harvest Wine Fest
Plymouth, California- The Amador Vintners Association announced the return of the 30th Annual Big Crush Harvest Wine Festival, which will take place Friday, October 7th through Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The Big Crush Harvest Wine Festival is the signature Amador wine event centered around celebrating the most exciting time of...
Cereal bar and cafe to open in Old Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new cafe in Old Sacramento will soon be serving all of your favorite cereals and sweets. Cerealism Cafe plans to "bring morning vibes to your everyday lives" by taking your favorite cereals and turning them into food. With over 75 cereal options, guests can enjoy...
Eater
Best New and Most Anticipated Sacramento Area Restaurants This Fall
We may be falling back into Sacramento’s autumnal rhythms — cue the shrinking lines at Gunther’s ice cream and the raining down of dappled leaves — but the city is also springing forward with a healthy crop of restaurant openings. This list is by no means exhaustive, but it does represent a smattering of exciting post-pandemic launches.
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four years
Can slumlords whose properties habitually damage other peoples homes be prevented?. Damage to Rachel Buller’s condo which was damaged by an upstairs unit in Sacramento in 2021.(Courtesy of Rachel Buller)
Citrus Heights restaurant struck by vandals a third time
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Fukumi Ramen has been in business for a year on Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights but has been vandalized three times since January. In all three instances the restaurant has had its windows shattered and demolished the sense of security owner Sylbi Song and her employees had.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Sacramento. Sacramento police said the shooting began on Eleanor Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday. "We received reports of a man shot in a shooting -- that person had self-transported to another location from where...
KCRA.com
Yolo County issues food vendor warning in West Sac, Woodland
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Afood vendor warning was issued Friday after multiple complaints regarding unpermitted street food vendors operating in Yolo County. "We have seen a marked increase from unlicensed food vendors in West Sac and Woodland. We received complaints from residents and businesses, for safety reasons, we will work with the cities to do some enforcement," read an email to KCRA3 from the Yolo County Environmental Health Division.
Rocklin Police arrest man for starting structure fire
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Fire Department and Rocklin Police Department responded to an apartment complex after getting a report about a structure fire early Sunday morning. According to the Rocklin police, the fire was isolated to an apartment in the 5700 block of Springview Dr. Rocklin fire was able to extinguish the fire […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
3 new Solano County warehouses sell for $90 million
A newly built 415,000-square-foot industrial real estate complex in central Solano County has sold for $90.5 million, or about $218 a square foot. Boston-based TA Realty’s TAL Green Valley LP purchased three class A distribution warehouses from Fairfield Industrial Holdings II LLC (Panattoni Development) near the junction of interstates 80 and 680 in Fairfield on Sept. 21, according to public records and deal brokers.
SacRT to offer free rides the first week of October
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit will be offering free rides the first week of October in celebration of California Clean Air Day. According to SacRT, the free rides will be for any Sacramento Regional Transit system, including buses, light rail, on-demand SmaRT Ride shuttles, SacRT GO paratransit services, and SacRT’s e-van services from […]
One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
Fox40
Destination California: Hard Rock Hotel, Redding, Winters, and Lincoln
A Studio40 Live Special! Gary and Scott are going to multiple places. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Redding, and Lincoln. From restaurant, to rooms, and to gaming, Hard Rock has it all!. This Sacramento casino brings world-class gaming and Hard Rock’s signature, high-octane style to Northern California. Test your luck...
KCRA.com
These are lessons learned 50 years after air disaster at Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Joe Pick, Sept. 24 is more than just another fall day. It's a day of remembrance. "It was tragic, what happened that day," Pick said while taking a break from shoveling mulch next to the Sacramento police headquarters building on Sacramento's Freeport Boulevard. "We're honoring the people that we lost that day, the survivors that made it through it, and what we've accomplished in the last 50 years."
South Sacramento families seek solutions in killings of loved ones
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two South Sacramento families are reflecting on their loved ones who senselessly lost their lives to violence. "Her name was Michelle Benavidez. She was 29, and it's just affected us," said Paula Gardner who is the Aunt of Michelle Benavidez. Gardner was joined with about a...
Elk Grove seeking to lift stay preventing euthanization of dog that bit officer
ELK GROVE, Calif. — City officials are trying to lift a restraining order that's preventing them from euthanizing a dog that bit an Elk Grove officer. Faryal Kabir said her dog, Zeus, is at risk because the City alleges she didn't follow guidelines after her dog bit a man that it saw as a threat. She also said Zeus bit an officer when animal control arrived for a compliance inspection and tried to take him away.
Suspect arrested in Elk Grove shooting near Lake Pleasant Drive
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police arrested 35-year-old resident Sundeep Singh on suspicion he shot a man and left him with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg Wednesday. Only small amounts of blood were found in the street where the shooting happened once police initially arrived. Authorities...
