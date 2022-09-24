ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Rosh Hashanah: Where to celebrate in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a traditional...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
foxla.com

Gas prices in LA, Orange counties rise for 23rd straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 11 cents Sunday to $5.799, its 23rd consecutive increase. The average price has increased 55.3 cents over the past 23 days, including 7.4 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 37 cents more than one week ago, 49.1 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.395 greater than one year ago.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

California gas prices rise sharply again

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 4.1 cents Monday to $5.84, its 24th consecutive increase. The average price has increased 59.4 cents over the past 24 days, including 11 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 40.6 cents more than one week ago, 54.5 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.432 greater than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

2 people struck by bullets in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a suspect who fired shots at a person in a Lancaster parking lot, which wounded two other people nearby, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday. The two victims were hospitalized but are expected to survive, according to Lt. Clint Skaggs of the Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Small brush fire sparks in Calabasas; progress stopped

LOS ANGELES - Firefighters in the air and on the ground stopped a brush fire that grew to six acres in Calabasas Saturday. The Lobo Fire was reported at 12:53 p.m. in the 24100 block of West Ventura Boulevard, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department, which was providing automatic air and ground assistance to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
CALABASAS, CA
foxla.com

Woman beaten to death in Lancaster home invasion was a probation officer

LANCASTER, Calif. - A Los Angeles County probation officer was apparently beaten to death during a home invasion at her Lancaster residence, and the investigation into her killing was continuing Monday. Sheriff's deputies with the Lancaster Sheriff's Station responded to a call reporting a burglary/home invasion in the 45500 block...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Pomona PD searching for boy who reportedly posted pic of himself with gun on social media

POMONA, Calif. - Authorities in Pomona have lifted a precautionary lockdown after a student allegedly posted a photo of himself with a gun on social media. The Pomona Police Department announced just after noon Monday that Garey High School had been placed on lockdown. By 1 p.m. the department's Twitter account reported that officers had finished their search and that the school was going back to normal daily activities.
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

Scaffolding collapse in Hollywood leaves 2 hurt, car destroyed

LOS ANGELES - Two people are hurt and a lime green car is destroyed after a scaffolding collapse in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call near the intersection of North Highland Avenue and Leland Way around 2:15 p.m. Monday. One person was hurt from the scene...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Fire rips through homes under construction in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Multiple homes that were under construction were destroyed by a fire that ignited in Moreno Valley overnight, officials said. The fire was reported just before 12:40 a.m. Monday in an area near Indian Street and Gentian Avenue. Riverside County Fire Department officials said there were eight...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Man shot by deputy in Rancho Cucamonga dies; deputy injured

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A suspect who approached a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy with a knife has died after a shooting in Rancho Cucamonga, according to authorities. According to the SBCSD, deputies were searching a car related to a retail theft near the intersection of Rochester Avenue and Foothill...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
foxla.com

Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot

IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
IRVINE, CA

