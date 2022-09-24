Read full article on original website
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in prison for fraudulently taking $5M in COVID-19 relief benefits
LOS ANGELES - An Orange County man was sentenced Monday to four years behind bars for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-19 relief loans, which he used to purchase properties in Eagle Rock, Malibu and Irvine. Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was also ordered to pay $5.15 million...
Rosh Hashanah: Where to celebrate in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a traditional...
LA City, County have returned nearly $150M in homeless grants, citing housing market
LOS ANGELES - The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
Gas prices in LA, Orange counties rise for 23rd straight day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 11 cents Sunday to $5.799, its 23rd consecutive increase. The average price has increased 55.3 cents over the past 23 days, including 7.4 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 37 cents more than one week ago, 49.1 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.395 greater than one year ago.
California gas prices rise sharply again
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 4.1 cents Monday to $5.84, its 24th consecutive increase. The average price has increased 59.4 cents over the past 24 days, including 11 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 40.6 cents more than one week ago, 54.5 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.432 greater than one year ago.
2 people struck by bullets in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a suspect who fired shots at a person in a Lancaster parking lot, which wounded two other people nearby, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday. The two victims were hospitalized but are expected to survive, according to Lt. Clint Skaggs of the Los Angeles...
Small brush fire sparks in Calabasas; progress stopped
LOS ANGELES - Firefighters in the air and on the ground stopped a brush fire that grew to six acres in Calabasas Saturday. The Lobo Fire was reported at 12:53 p.m. in the 24100 block of West Ventura Boulevard, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department, which was providing automatic air and ground assistance to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LA Homeless Crisis: Video shows woman acting unruly at Sherman Oaks restaurant
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles business owner has had it with the homeless crisis in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. She says the unhoused people are ruining her livelihood and killing her business. "People are afraid to come out," said Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill owner Angela Marsden. "They're afraid...
Woman beaten to death in Lancaster home invasion was a probation officer
LANCASTER, Calif. - A Los Angeles County probation officer was apparently beaten to death during a home invasion at her Lancaster residence, and the investigation into her killing was continuing Monday. Sheriff's deputies with the Lancaster Sheriff's Station responded to a call reporting a burglary/home invasion in the 45500 block...
Pomona PD searching for boy who reportedly posted pic of himself with gun on social media
POMONA, Calif. - Authorities in Pomona have lifted a precautionary lockdown after a student allegedly posted a photo of himself with a gun on social media. The Pomona Police Department announced just after noon Monday that Garey High School had been placed on lockdown. By 1 p.m. the department's Twitter account reported that officers had finished their search and that the school was going back to normal daily activities.
Scaffolding collapse in Hollywood leaves 2 hurt, car destroyed
LOS ANGELES - Two people are hurt and a lime green car is destroyed after a scaffolding collapse in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call near the intersection of North Highland Avenue and Leland Way around 2:15 p.m. Monday. One person was hurt from the scene...
Fire rips through homes under construction in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Multiple homes that were under construction were destroyed by a fire that ignited in Moreno Valley overnight, officials said. The fire was reported just before 12:40 a.m. Monday in an area near Indian Street and Gentian Avenue. Riverside County Fire Department officials said there were eight...
La Verne police investigating potential assault of student after high school football game
LA VERNE, Calif - The La Verne Police Department says it's investigating a claim that at least one Damien High School football coach battered an opposing player after a game this weekend. Damien High played Bishop Amat Memorial in La Verne Friday night. Video from after the game shows players...
Man shot by deputy in Rancho Cucamonga dies; deputy injured
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A suspect who approached a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy with a knife has died after a shooting in Rancho Cucamonga, according to authorities. According to the SBCSD, deputies were searching a car related to a retail theft near the intersection of Rochester Avenue and Foothill...
Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot
IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
Man killed in Lincoln Heights drive-by shooting; police searching for suspects
LOS ANGELES - A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
4 arrested in connection with attempted home burglary in Beverly Hills
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested in connection with an attempted burglary at a Beverly Hills home Saturday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive. One suspect was arrested at the scene by responding police officers. The three...
