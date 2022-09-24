ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS Announced It’s Closing Doors For Good

Not all that long ago, we would get in our car and drive to the store if we needed to buy something. That changed in recent years, partly due to new technology and partly due to the pandemic. More than likely, you have gotten caught up in the convenience of...
Technology Sector Update for 09/27/2022: DAVA,JBL,ORCL

Technology stocks were declining on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 0.1% this afternoon. In company news, Endava (DAVA) fell 3.1% this afternoon, giving back an early 7% advance, after the UK-based technology services company projected net income for...
CBS LA

Buckle up, America: The Fed plans to sharply boost unemployment

In case the U.S. economy wasn't hurting enough already, the Federal Reserve has a message for Americans: It's about to get much more painful. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made that amply clear last week when the central bank projected its benchmark rate hitting 4.4% by the end of the year — even if it causes a recession.
The Associated Press

FPT Software named ‘Best Workplace’ in Asia, welcoming its 2000th employee in Japan

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- The “Best Workplaces in Asia”, ranked by Great Place To Work ® extended FPT Software’s long list of achievements in building a successful work environment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006158/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

New Safety Law, Serious Accidents Punishment Act, Changing Construction Industry of Korea

GOYANG, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Recently in South Korea, the need for safety management across industrial sites has increased significantly with the enforcement of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act(SAPA). As fatal accidents on industrial sites have become a major social issue, the National Assembly has passed SAPA which took effect from January 27 2022. Although SAPA is not much different from the established Occupational Safety and Health Act as both Acts are aimed at preventing serious accidents while ensuring the safety of workers, it has expanded the range of those applicable disasters to a great extent with much enhanced punishment for violating the law. If the cause of a serious accident is found to be negligence in safety management, SAPA imposes criminal liability against business owners or responsible managing officers who fail to ensure the safety of their business operations. Furthermore, the Act imposes monetary penalty to businesses or institutions who fail their supervisory duties and punitive damages of up to five times the actual damages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005624/en/ K-ConSafety Expo showcases the latest smart safety solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)
