12tomatoes.com
CVS Announced It’s Closing Doors For Good
Not all that long ago, we would get in our car and drive to the store if we needed to buy something. That changed in recent years, partly due to new technology and partly due to the pandemic. More than likely, you have gotten caught up in the convenience of...
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
Essence
Byron Allen Wins Big In Historic Billion-Dollar Federal Lawsuit Against McDonald’s
According to a news release, the media mogul filed suit against McDonald’s for discriminatory ad-spend practices. Although the fast-food conglomerate moved to have the suit dismissed, a ruling declared that the $10 billion case will move forward. The Allen Media Group (AMG) will now go on and try to...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 09/27/2022: DAVA,JBL,ORCL
Technology stocks were declining on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 0.1% this afternoon. In company news, Endava (DAVA) fell 3.1% this afternoon, giving back an early 7% advance, after the UK-based technology services company projected net income for...
Buckle up, America: The Fed plans to sharply boost unemployment
In case the U.S. economy wasn't hurting enough already, the Federal Reserve has a message for Americans: It's about to get much more painful. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made that amply clear last week when the central bank projected its benchmark rate hitting 4.4% by the end of the year — even if it causes a recession.
FPT Software named ‘Best Workplace’ in Asia, welcoming its 2000th employee in Japan
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- The “Best Workplaces in Asia”, ranked by Great Place To Work ® extended FPT Software’s long list of achievements in building a successful work environment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006158/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BlackBerry (BB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
BB earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
New Safety Law, Serious Accidents Punishment Act, Changing Construction Industry of Korea
GOYANG, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Recently in South Korea, the need for safety management across industrial sites has increased significantly with the enforcement of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act(SAPA). As fatal accidents on industrial sites have become a major social issue, the National Assembly has passed SAPA which took effect from January 27 2022. Although SAPA is not much different from the established Occupational Safety and Health Act as both Acts are aimed at preventing serious accidents while ensuring the safety of workers, it has expanded the range of those applicable disasters to a great extent with much enhanced punishment for violating the law. If the cause of a serious accident is found to be negligence in safety management, SAPA imposes criminal liability against business owners or responsible managing officers who fail to ensure the safety of their business operations. Furthermore, the Act imposes monetary penalty to businesses or institutions who fail their supervisory duties and punitive damages of up to five times the actual damages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005624/en/ K-ConSafety Expo showcases the latest smart safety solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)
