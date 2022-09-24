ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tory MPs hit out after Treasury minister describes criticism of tax cut as ‘politics of envy’

By Kate Devlin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVYXq_0i8kD7nr00

Conservative MPs have rounded on the government after a Treasury minister described criticism of plans to give high earners a tax cut during a cost of living crisis as the “politics of envy”.

Furious fellow Tory MPs hit out at the comment by Chris Philp , the chief secretary to the Treasury, just hours after the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced he was scrapping the highest rate of tax, paid by those earning more than £150,000 a year.

Mr Kwarteng was accused of betting on trickle-down economics after he unveiled a total of £45bn worth of tax cuts alongside massively increased borrowing.

As well as abolishing the 45p top rate of income tax, he reversed the rise in national insurance and ditched a planned rise in corporation tax in a drive to boost economic growth.

Sterling fell to its lowest level in 37 years amid concerns over borrowing and whether the plans would be enough to stimulate growth.

Defending the help for high earners, Mr Philp said the government was offering tax cuts to everyone.

"We’re going to do what’s right for the whole country. That means reducing taxes for everybody – low earners but also high earners,” he said.

"We’re going to do what’s right, we’re going to get growth delivered. And we’re not going to sort of worry about the politics of envy, or the optics of it.”

One former cabinet minister, who supported Liz Truss during her leadership campaign, described Mr Philp’s comment as “not sensible”.

Another former minister said his remarks were a “crisis” for the government and that the chief secretary to the Treasury was “one of the less brilliant appointments – and the bar is set low already”.

One of those who criticised the plan was Conservative former cabinet minister Julian Smith, who said: “This huge tax cut for the very rich at a time of national crisis and real fear and anxiety amongst low-income workers and citizens is wrong.”

Labour accused Mr Kwarteng and prime minister Ms Truss of gambling with people’s finances in “casino economics” and said the "trickle-down" approach would leave the next generation worse off.

Analysis of the mini-Budget by the Resolution Foundation think tank suggested “only the very richest households” would see their incomes grow as a result of the tax cuts.

Overall, the package would do nothing to stop more than two million people falling below the poverty line, it added.

It found that the wealthiest 5 per cent of the population would see their incomes grow by 2 per cent next year, while the other 95 per cent would get poorer as the cost of living crisis continues.

Another highly respected think tank, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), also said only those with incomes above £155,000 would be net beneficiaries because of a series of tax policies announced by the Conservatives over the current parliament.

IFS director Paul Johnson told BBC Breakfast : “If you’ve got less than about £150,000 a year coming in, if you’re part of the 99 per cent with less than £150,000 coming in, then you’re still going to be worse off as a result of tax changes coming in over the next two or three years.”

Mr Johnson has also warned that the Bank of England is likely to further hike rates in response to the mini-Budget. The government has argued that the measures are necessary to help drive economic growth.

As he prepared for his party’s conference to get under way in Liverpool, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Tory casino economics is gambling the mortgages and finances of every family in the country.”

His deputy, Angela Rayner, earlier warned that trickle-down economics “doesn’t work” and “will make the next generation worse off”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Calls for Truss to ‘come out of hiding’ as Bank fights turmoil caused by budget

Liz Truss was accused of hiding away while her tax giveaway budget caused economic turmoil, with the Bank of England forced to intervene to prevent a crisis in the UK’s major pension funds.The Bank embarked on an estimated £65bn buy-up of bonds amid what a Treasury source described to The Independent as “serious concerns about the short-term financial stability of some of the major pension funds in the UK” and others said were fears of mass insolvencies.Junior Treasury minister Andrew Griffith was sent out to insist that the government would press ahead with the £45bn of unfunded tax cuts...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Lady Victoria Starmer: The wife of the Labour Party leader in profile

As the popularity of the opposition Labour Party surges in the polls following Liz Truss’s disastrous start to life in Downing Street, Sir Keir Starmer is increasingly being regarded as a likely successor.Sir Keir delivered the keynote address to his party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday, in which he urged the British public never to forgive the Conservatives for their mismanagement of the economy in a moment of national crisis and pledged a state-owned energy company under a future Labour government to avoid a repeat of the UK’s present woes.Attention is now inevitably turning attention towards his partner and his...
U.K.
The Independent

Economic storm tests UK's new leader, alarms Conservatives

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss came under growing pressure Wednesday from opponents — and inside her Conservative Party — to reverse announced tax cuts that are fueling a financial crisis in an already struggling economy.The Bank of England stepped in to buy up government bonds in an attempt to stabilize the cost of borrowing after the government said last week that it would slash income tax and scrap a planned corporation tax hike, all while spending billions to cap soaring energy bills for homes and businesses.Friday's “mini-budget” sparked market unease about the level of U.K. government debt and...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Chris Philp
The Independent

Voices: A British citizen is about to be executed in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene

The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
WORLD
The Independent

Irish Government unveils 11 billion euro 'cost of living budget'

Ireland’s Minister for Finance announced an €11bn package intended to tackle the cost of living for "individuals, families and businesses" on Tuesday, 27 September.Speaking in the Irish parliament, Paschal Donohoe described how the war in Ukraine has sent "shockwaves" through global economies.Among the measures announced were a €200 electricity credit for bills before Christmas, followed by another two €200 payments in the first half of 2023, as well as two €500 tax credits for renters.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
WORLD
The Independent

Government denies responsibility for market turmoil as pound slumps

The government has attempted to deny responsibility for Britain’s financial woes, saying that all major economies are suffering as a result of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have been widely blamed for spooking investors through their plans to cut tax for high earners and to increase state borrowing. After Mr Kwarteng gave his mini-Budget on Friday, the pound plunged, reaching an all-time low against the dollar on Monday. Amid such turmoil, the Bank of England was forced to intervene on Wednesday, saying it would temporarily purchase 30-year government bonds, which have hit a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: What a difference a year has made for Labour

For some Labour figures, the most important moment at their Liverpool conference was not Keir Starmer’s assured speech, even though his address was hailed as the moment when his party moved from respecting him to loving him. For them, the crucial episode came when the conference sang the national anthem to mark the Queen’s death. One shadow cabinet member, who feared delegates would not sing or even boo, said with utter relief afterwards: “I think we will look back on this as the moment the tide turned before we went on to win the next election.” What a difference...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Treasury#Tax Cut#Uk
The Independent

Labour MP apologises for calling Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ Black after suspension

The MP suspended by Labour for calling Kwasi Kwarteng “superficially” Black has apologised to the chancellor.Rupa Huq offered “sincere and heartfelt apologies” for what she called her “ill-judged” comments, at a fringe meeting at Labour’s conference.The Ealing Central and Acton MP initially defended her remarks, in which she said, of the wealthy, Eton-educated Mr Kwarteng, “you wouldn’t know he’s Black”.But she has backtracked after Conservative MPs condemned them as “racist” and Keir Starmer removed the party whip from her.However, Labour is likely to continue the suspension pending an investigation into the full circumstances of what Ms Huq said.The comments...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Voices: How did we find ourselves in such dire financial trouble? The answers lie in the past

Imagine if a British explorer – a Helen Sharman or a Tim Peake – had left the Earth on a deep space mission that left them incommunicado between, say, 2006 and today. What would their reaction be to the desperate state of their country’s economy? What would their first question be? I’m thinking something like, how the hell did that happen? It is a question we may well ask ourselves today: how did this happen? In 2006, the UK economy grew by 2.6 per cent – not spectacular, by any means, but a handy enough number. It is a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. It said it would work to expand Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition. “The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Michel Barnier says EU ‘must not back down’ over Northern Ireland protocol

The EU “must not and will not back down” in the EU-UK dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Michel Barnier has said.The former chief Brexit negotiator for the bloc said that Brexit had not yielded any benefits for the UK and described it as “a unilateral decision by one party with negative impacts for itself”.During an address in Iveagh House in Dublin city, Mr Barnier said that Brexit also remained “a challenge” for Ireland, and “a blow” to the European Union project.“Brexit is in great part the result of populism. We must be aware that this poison might still arm...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of wrecking Channel crossings deal with Macron ‘friend or foe’ gaffe

Liz Truss is under fire for apparently wrecking a deal to tackle Channel crossings by asylum seekers with her “friend or foe” gaffe about Emmanuel Macron.A “groundbreaking” agreement to allow UK immigration officials to work in France to try to stop small boats leaving for England was ready to go, it has been claimed.But the deal was binned because of French anger over Ms Truss – during the Tory leadership campaign – saying “the jury is out” on whether Mr Macron is a friend of Britain.French officials reacted by saying “who does this Truss woman think she is –...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: This England’s Boris Johnson is so realistic as to be almost troubling

While This England was being filmed, a play opened at the Old Vic called The 47th, which Donald Trump’s campaign for the 2024 Presidential election as a Shakespearian tragic comedy in full iambic pentameter.This England, Michael Winterbottom’s six-part dramatisation of the first wave of Boris Johnson and of Covid, has its similarities. Kenneth Branagh’s Johnson is so realistic as to almost be troubling, and one suspects is more realistic in his private moments than public. Rarely is he far from a Shakespearian aphorism, said gazing out of a window or over the phone, a reminder that it was always a...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Salma al-Shehab: UK academics urge government to act over Leeds student jailed in Saudi Arabia

Hundreds of UK academics have urged the government to take “urgent action” to free a Leeds University student and women’s rights activist from prison in Saudi Arabia. Salma al-Shehab was sentenced to 34 years behind bars last month for having a Twitter account and sharing posts written by dissidents and activists. This was the longest known sentence that Saudi authorities had given to a women’s rights activist, according to advocacy groups at the time.A total of 400 academics from UK universities have now signed an open letter calling on Liz Truss and her foreign secretary, James Cleverly, to act to...
U.K.
The Independent

Pound – live: Government denies causing market turmoil as Bank of England steps in

The government has denied causing the sterling crisis, instead pointing the finger at Russia’s war in Ukraine, which it said was playing havoc with all major economies. The pound fell an all-time low against the dollar on Monday, several days after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced significant tax cuts and a large increase in public expenditure. Speaking to Sky News, the Treasury’s financial secretary Andrew Griffith defended the chancellor’s plans, claiming the dramatic slide in the pound was not the result of the government’s economic policies. “We are seeing the same impact of Putin’s war...every major economy is dealing with...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Bank of England announces emergency action to try to calm markets

The Bank of England has announced that it will intervene in an attempt to calm markets after they were spooked by last week’s mini-Budget by the Liz Truss government.The central bank said it was launching an emergency programme to buy up government bonds in a bid to stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.It comes a day after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng vowed to push on with the government’s radical borrowing-fuelled £45 billion tax cut spree, despite growing calls to change course. Only hours later the IMF issued an extraordinary rebuke of his and Ms Truss’s tax...
ECONOMY
The Independent

£50m Defence Cyber Academy ‘will counter global cyber security threats’

A new £50 million Defence Cyber Academy will help the UK and its allies “counter global cyber security threats”, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.The announcement came as UK and US defence chiefs attended the Atlantic Future Forum 2022 summit this week onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth, anchored in New York.The Ministry of Defence said the launch of the academy, based in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, comes after the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport revealed cyber attacks, including “espionage activity and ransomware infiltration across Government, has cost an estimated £100 million in the last year”.Defence co-operation between the UK and the...
U.K.
The Independent

European markets back in the green after Bank’s sharp monetary policy U-turn

Wednesday marked another day of extraordinary volatility in London markets as the Bank of England made a sharp U-turn on its monetary policy, sending the pound briefly plunging.The central bank announced it would be stepping in to ease financial markets by launching an emergency gilt-buying programme.The intervention spurred on an immediate fall in UK long-date gilt yields, effectively bringing down the interest rate on public borrowing after it soared earlier this week.However, it sent sterling down to around 1.05 against the US dollar immediately following the announcement, before edging back up to 1.083 by the time European markets closed.The FTSE...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Landlords could ‘pass on’ rising mortgage costs to renters and spark homelessness surge, charity warns

Landlords could “pass on” the costs associated with rising mortgage rates to renters, heightening the risk of a surge in homelessness, a leading housing charity has warned.Mortgage providers have begun raising interest rates to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis as markets continue to react to last Friday’s mini-budget, with some homeowners expected to pay hundreds of pounds extra on monthly repayments as a result.Nationwide has increased its fixed-rate mortgages, with its two-year rate rising to 5.59 per cent – up from 2.54 per cent just three months ago.Other banks have begun to pull or amend their mortgage...
HOMELESS
The Independent

The Independent

861K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy