By the numbers: Breaking down key stats and figures from the Browns win over the Steelers

 3 days ago
The most important numbers from Thursday night’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium were 29 and 17. That’s the final score from the Cleveland Browns’ impressive triumph over the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the primetime matchup.

A lot of other key numbers played into how the two teams arrived at that final outcome. Here’s a look at some of the important stats and figures that led to the Browns important home win.

0 – giveaways by the Browns offense

1 – third-down conversion by Pittsburgh’s offense, on 9 attempts

4 – passes defended by the Browns defense

4 – consecutive Steelers drives to start the second half that resulted in a punt, including three 3-and-outs

5 – Browns penalties, costing Cleveland 24 yards

5 – tackles-for-loss by the Steelers defense, all in the second half

6 – third-down conversions for the Browns offense, on 16 attempts

7 – first-half receptions by Browns TE David Njoku, netting 69 yards and a touchdown

16 – rushing yards by the Steelers in the second half, on six carries

18 – total return yards on punts and kicks allowed by the Browns special teams

22 – Browns first downs, to 20 for Pittsburgh’s offense

71 – total Browns offensive snaps, to 55 for Pittsburgh

92 – second-half rushing yards by the Browns offense, on 25 carries

101 – Amari Cooper receiving yards, the second week in a row he’s hit that exact number

109.6 – Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s QB Rating

113 – Nick Chubb rushing yards

