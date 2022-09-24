Read full article on original website
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Sues Projekt Bayern Over Oktoberfest “Trademark”
The City of Leavenworth is suing Projekt Bayern for trademark infringement on using the name “Leavenworth Oktoberfest.”. Both entities will be meeting at Spokane’s U.S. District Court this Tuesday. On July 20, 2022, the city filed a lawsuit against the Leavenworth nonprofit Projekt Bayern for allegedly misleading consumers...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Grants Over $1.5 Million to Homeless Task Force
The City of Wenatchee granted the Columbia River Local Homeless Housing Task Force over $1.5 million for a safe RV parking center along with 34 additional beds. On Sep. 22, City of Wenatchee Community Development Director Glen DeVries presented to the council a grant to provide 34 low barrier shelter beds at the St. Francis House.
ifiberone.com
Leavenworth Oktoberfest has an identity crisis; it's why two groups are dueling over the trademark moniker in court
LEAVENWORTH - The city of Leavenworth and Projekt Bayern are asking a judge to settle their differences over the legality of having a non-Leavenworth-based event label itself as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." Both the city of Leavenworth and Projekt Bayern have retained legal counsels to square off in Spokane’s U.S. District court...
ifiberone.com
State awards millions of dollars to Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties for salmon recovery
Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties have been awarded millions of dollars in state Salmon Recovery Funding Board grants. The state agency announced the awards on Monday. The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si
The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
ncwlife.com
Lake Wenatchee fires responsible for most of the valley smoke
The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee have been largely responsible for the recent smoky skies and sometimes hazardous air quality conditions in the Wenatchee Valley and fire managers say much of the same can be expected for the next week. The U.S. Forest Service said there could be...
ifiberone.com
Man dies while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — A 41-year-old man died while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth on Saturday. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers received multiple InReach activations in the area of Aasgard Pass. The activations indicated there was a medical emergency and a need for help.
kpq.com
BREAKING: Fire Out at Swakane Canyon Closes Down US 97A
Update: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:38 p.m. US 97A at MP 203 has been reopened. Firefighters hope to have the 12-acre fire extinguished by Thursday night as temperatures drop and humidity increases. Original: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:52 p.m. A brush fire burning on Swakane Canyon is growing rapidly, closing...
kpq.com
Four Vehicle Collision Blocks US 2 for Four Hours
A four vehicle collision in Leavenworth closed down US 2 for nearly four hours while Washington State Patrol investigated the scene Saturday night. At 4:24 p.m., a gray 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was going eastbound on US 2. When they turned around a right corner at MP 95, the Chevrolet crossed the center lane and hit a red 2017 Toyota in the opposite lane.
ncwlife.com
Chelan County jail union seeks hazard payment and pay increase
The union representing Chelan County jail staff are seeking COVID-related hazard pay for those employees, plus a 5 percent boost in base wages. AFSCME representatives asked Chelan County commissioners on Monday to consider a one-time payout of $2,800 for each jail staffer who managed inmates during the height of the pandemic, dating back to February 2020.
Highway 2 set to reopen Saturday as crews stabilize neighboring hillsides
Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish is scheduled to reopen Saturday at 10 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday. State crews are cutting hundreds of trees in an effort to repair damage from the Bolt Creek fire and eliminate any threat of the massive arbors falling onto drivers.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Washington State Trooper, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday morning. The officials reported that a white 2008 Pontiac G6 and a gray 1999 Dodge Caravan were involved in a crash on Interstate 90. The officials revealed that 47-year-old Sandra Macias De Alba, the passenger of...
KUOW
Skykomish residents told to be prepared for evacuation as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
Evacuation orders have been raised once again for some people affected by the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Snohomish and King counties. Those in Skykomish, and in some communities along the Old Cascade Highway west and east of town, are now under level two evacuation orders. That means "be ready to leave."
ncwlife.com
Deputies: Baseball bat attack preceded fatal Cashmere shooting
CASHMERE — A 22-year-old Cashmere man was shot to death late Friday at a bank parking lot in the heart of the city’s downtown. Arrest affidavits filed by deputies in Chelan County Superior Court allege Jesus Torres-Lucatero, 24, fatally shot fellow Cashmere resident Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo as the victim confronted Torres and his associates with a baseball bat about 11 p.m.
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Leavenworth (Leavenworth, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Saturday night. Officials stated that four vehicles were involved in the crash. The investigation revealed that a gray 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was heading eastbound on US 2 when the Chevrolet crossed the center line and hit a red 2017 Toyota in the opposite lane.
kpq.com
Victim in Friday Night Cashmere Shooting Identified, Murder Charges Filed
The victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Cashmere is now identified as 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere. Deputies say Urbina-Sotelo was shot several times at around 11pm in the Cashmere Valley Bank parking lot on Applets Way. He was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he was...
yaktrinews.com
SWAT team, drug task force arrest shooting suspects in Chelan County
CASHMERE, Wash. — One person was killed in a shooting in Chelan County. Deputies from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported to the shooting near Aplets Way and Independence Way. Deputies saw the victim with gunshot wounds. The East Cascade Regional SWAT Team and the Columbia River Drug...
ncwlife.com
Two arrested in Cashmere homicide investigation
CASHMERE — One person was shot dead late Friday in Cashmere and two men were in custody Saturday morning as Chelan County sheriff's deputies investigated the incident. Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified in a Saturday morning press release from the sheriff's office. Deputies said they were summoned about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way, in the heart of downtown Cashmere, for a single victim with fatal gunshot wounds.
ifiberone.com
Ellensburg physician who signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers without justification gets license suspended
OLYMPIA — An Ellensburg physician who reportedly signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers without justification has now had her license suspended based on additional charges. In December of last year, the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery restricted the license of Anna Elperin after the board says she issued...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATED: Four people in the hospital after wreck in Chelan County
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - According to Washington State Patrol four people are in the hospital after a four vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Weber, a car was driving eastbound on State Route 2 near milepost 95, about 4 and a half miles from Leavenworth, when they miscalculated a turn and crossed the center line.
