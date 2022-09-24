ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, WA

kpq.com

City of Leavenworth Sues Projekt Bayern Over Oktoberfest “Trademark”

The City of Leavenworth is suing Projekt Bayern for trademark infringement on using the name “Leavenworth Oktoberfest.”. Both entities will be meeting at Spokane’s U.S. District Court this Tuesday. On July 20, 2022, the city filed a lawsuit against the Leavenworth nonprofit Projekt Bayern for allegedly misleading consumers...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Grants Over $1.5 Million to Homeless Task Force

The City of Wenatchee granted the Columbia River Local Homeless Housing Task Force over $1.5 million for a safe RV parking center along with 34 additional beds. On Sep. 22, City of Wenatchee Community Development Director Glen DeVries presented to the council a grant to provide 34 low barrier shelter beds at the St. Francis House.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Leavenworth Oktoberfest has an identity crisis; it's why two groups are dueling over the trademark moniker in court

LEAVENWORTH - The city of Leavenworth and Projekt Bayern are asking a judge to settle their differences over the legality of having a non-Leavenworth-based event label itself as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." Both the city of Leavenworth and Projekt Bayern have retained legal counsels to square off in Spokane’s U.S. District court...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Leavenworth, WA
Government
cohaitungchi.com

10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si

The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
NORTH BEND, WA
ncwlife.com

Lake Wenatchee fires responsible for most of the valley smoke

The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee have been largely responsible for the recent smoky skies and sometimes hazardous air quality conditions in the Wenatchee Valley and fire managers say much of the same can be expected for the next week. The U.S. Forest Service said there could be...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Man dies while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — A 41-year-old man died while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth on Saturday. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers received multiple InReach activations in the area of Aasgard Pass. The activations indicated there was a medical emergency and a need for help.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

BREAKING: Fire Out at Swakane Canyon Closes Down US 97A

Update: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:38 p.m. US 97A at MP 203 has been reopened. Firefighters hope to have the 12-acre fire extinguished by Thursday night as temperatures drop and humidity increases. Original: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:52 p.m. A brush fire burning on Swakane Canyon is growing rapidly, closing...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Four Vehicle Collision Blocks US 2 for Four Hours

A four vehicle collision in Leavenworth closed down US 2 for nearly four hours while Washington State Patrol investigated the scene Saturday night. At 4:24 p.m., a gray 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was going eastbound on US 2. When they turned around a right corner at MP 95, the Chevrolet crossed the center lane and hit a red 2017 Toyota in the opposite lane.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ncwlife.com

Chelan County jail union seeks hazard payment and pay increase

The union representing Chelan County jail staff are seeking COVID-related hazard pay for those employees, plus a 5 percent boost in base wages. AFSCME representatives asked Chelan County commissioners on Monday to consider a one-time payout of $2,800 for each jail staffer who managed inmates during the height of the pandemic, dating back to February 2020.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Deputies: Baseball bat attack preceded fatal Cashmere shooting

CASHMERE — A 22-year-old Cashmere man was shot to death late Friday at a bank parking lot in the heart of the city’s downtown. Arrest affidavits filed by deputies in Chelan County Superior Court allege Jesus Torres-Lucatero, 24, fatally shot fellow Cashmere resident Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo as the victim confronted Torres and his associates with a baseball bat about 11 p.m.
CASHMERE, WA
kpq.com

Victim in Friday Night Cashmere Shooting Identified, Murder Charges Filed

The victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Cashmere is now identified as 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere. Deputies say Urbina-Sotelo was shot several times at around 11pm in the Cashmere Valley Bank parking lot on Applets Way. He was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he was...
CASHMERE, WA
ncwlife.com

Two arrested in Cashmere homicide investigation

CASHMERE — One person was shot dead late Friday in Cashmere and two men were in custody Saturday morning as Chelan County sheriff's deputies investigated the incident. Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified in a Saturday morning press release from the sheriff's office. Deputies said they were summoned about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way, in the heart of downtown Cashmere, for a single victim with fatal gunshot wounds.
CASHMERE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATED: Four people in the hospital after wreck in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - According to Washington State Patrol four people are in the hospital after a four vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Weber, a car was driving eastbound on State Route 2 near milepost 95, about 4 and a half miles from Leavenworth, when they miscalculated a turn and crossed the center line.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
