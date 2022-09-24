Read full article on original website
The Goldbergs - Episode 10.04 - Man Of The House - Press Release
With everyone preoccupied with the new baby on the way, Erica’s graduation is met with lackluster enthusiasm from Beverly and Geoff. Meanwhile, Adam’s new job is in jeopardy and Barry tries to be the new man of the house.
Under the Bridge - Ordered to Series by Hulu
Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of a 14-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of a savage murder.
Fire Country - Episode 1.02 - The Fresh Prince of Edgewater - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“The Fresh Prince of Edgewater” – After Bode requests to be transferred to a different city, his future in Edgewater hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, the crew joins forces to protect the town from a treacherous storm, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 4.03 - Americans And Their Dreams - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Americans and Their Dreams” – After Bob takes a step back from his busy work life, he decides to buy a boat to enjoy during his free time. Also, a newspaper comes to MaxDot to interview Goodwin, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Oct. 3 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
CSI: Vegas - Episode 2.03 - Story of a Gun - Press Release
“Story of a Gun” – The CSI team investigates after a group of teens discover a dead woman behind the wheel of an abandoned car in a Nevada ghost town, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Oct. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
MOVIES: Smile - Final Trailer
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
The Cleaning Lady - Season 2 - K.C. Collins Joins Cast
K.C. Collins (Lost Girl) has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Oliver Hudson on the upcoming second season of Fox’s The Cleaning Lady. Collins will play Special Agent Tyler Jefferson, a high-flier at the FBI who has quickly risen up the ranks at the bureau through his hard work, tenacity and sheer brilliance. Now leading the task force on a high-profile drug case, Tyler finds himself hounded by Special Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson), who is determined to get back on the case. What starts as a great rivalry between Tyler and Garrett turns into a true partnership as they strive towards the same goal — to take down one of the biggest drug kingpins in Vegas.
The Simpsons - Season 34 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 34 of The Simpsons has started airing on FOX. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Big Sky - Episode 3.03 - A Brief History of Crime - Press Release
Big Sky: Deadly Trails: A Brief History of Crime (10/5) “A Brief History of Crime” – While investigating a scamming operation with Beau, Jenny discovers a connection to the crime that sends her reeling. Elsewhere, a camper at Sunny Day Excursions has gone missing, and Beau’s similarly stubborn daughter, Emily, is eager to solve the case. Yet, with Sunny determined to cover up loose ends, her digging might lead to more than she bargained for in the end. As all this and the hunt for the missing backpacker continue, Cassie and Denise run into a strange man on the side of the road who may just lead them down a new path on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Handmaid's Tale - Morning, Ballet, & Border
In an effort to play a bit of catch up, I’m going to do less than my usual in-depth, loving review of the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale. “Morning” was written by Bruce Miller and was directed by Elizabeth Moss, who also directed “Ballet” written by the team of Nina Fiore and John Herrera. “Border” was written by Aly Monroe and was directed by Dana Gonzales, whose other credits include Fargo, Legion, and Pretty Little Liars. My favorite episode was “Ballet.” I found “Morning” a bit tedious. “The Border” really starts to move the story along. As always, the show manages to have unexpected synergies with events in the real world.
Solar Opposites - Halloween Special Promo
Sometimes alien life can be spooky. The Solar Opposites do a Halloween Special! Coming October 3 to Hulu.
NCIS - Episode 20.03 - Unearth - Promo, Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Unearth” – When a dead body is found at an ancient burial site that is thought to be cursed, the team tries to determine the motive and the symbolism behind the crime. Also, as Torres continues therapy with Dr. Grace, he discovers that their lives are in danger, on the CBS Original Series NCIS, Monday, Oct 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
