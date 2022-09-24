ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Obituary of Virginia Downs, 97

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9mYO_0i8k4zeY00
Virginia Mae Downs.

– Virginia Mae Downs, 97, of Templeton, passed away Sept. 19, 2022. Virginia was born July 5, 1925, to Oliver Fenter and Bernice Shepard Fenter in Cincinnati Ohio.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Tom Downs and son, Steven Downs, of Redondo Beach. She is survived by her son Harold Reichwein ( Louise) Of Fullerton, grandsons Darin Reichwein of Atascadero, Kevin Reichwein of Pico Rivera, and Michael Reichwein Fullerton, granddaughter Cynthia Diaz of Pico Rivera, and granddaughter Tonya Pennington of Paso Robles, as well as two great-grandsons.

Visitation will be held on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home in Atascadero.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to donate to Templeton Fire Department.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Mary Trimble, 65

– Mary Elizabeth Trimble, 65, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022, in Atascadero. She was born to the late Donald and Ida Trimble in Dayton, Ohio, on Sept. 21, 1956. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Trimble. She is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Carl Trimble (Sandra), Connie Murphy (Timothy), James Trimble, Alberta Ann Shade, Mark Trimble, Susan Martinez Beebe (Robert), Henry Trimble (Debbie); and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Ralph Fredrick Roda, 80

– Ralph Fredrick Roda, known as “Fred,” passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer, on Aug. 18, 2022, at the age of 80. A wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, uncle, cousin, friend, and veteran, serving our country in the Army. Born...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 20-23

Robert Henry Miller, age 90, of Templeton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Robert was born April 5, 1932. Adriana Amanda Bell, age 38, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23. Adriana was born March 7, 1984. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and...
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Renee Edwards, age 98

– Renee Edwards, age 98, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Friday, Sept. 2. Renee was born Dec. 13, 1923. A celebration of life for Renee will be held Friday, Sept. 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Chapel Of The Roses Mortuary, 3450 El Camino Real, in Atascadero.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
State
Virginia State
City
Redondo Beach, CA
Local
California Obituaries
City
Templeton, CA
City
Pico Rivera, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Karen Scamara, 67

– Karen Marie (Bellefeuille) Scamara, 67, passed away early Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, while sleeping peacefully in her bed. Karen was born Dec. 6, 1954 in San Luis Obispo to Ben and Rose Bellefeuille. She was raised in San Luis Obispo and graduated from San Luis High School in 1973. She married Russell Scamara on Nov. 17, 1979, residing in Atascadero, and enjoyed 43 years of marriage.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Johnathan Thomas Matthews, Sr., 80

Posted: 5:40 am, September 22, 2022 by Editor Skye Pratt. – Johnathan Thomas Matthews, Sr. of Paso Robles, and native of Leesburg, Ala. died on Saturday, Sept. 3 from natural causes. He was 80 years old. He is survived by his daughters: Virginia-Lee Ray, Maria-Elena Smith, Wanda-Lynn Capps, and Mia...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Annual fundraiser concert ‘Rockstock’ returns to Morro Bay

– Listener-supported community radio station, 97.3 and 107.9 The Rock, will be celebrating its 8th year on the air with an annual fundraising concert at Morro Bay Community Center, on Saturday, Oct. 1. Doors will open at 5 p.m. This marks the return of The Rock’s live concerts and silent auction, after two years of pandemic-related cancellations. This event is free to attend.
MORRO BAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Templeton Fire Department
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ozzie

Adorable five-year-old mixed breed looking for a new home. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Ozzie from Novy’s Arc in Atascadero, and no, he’s not a Muppet but an actual dog! He’s five years old and possibly a bearded collie mix. He weighs about 40 pounds and doesn’t have a tail, just a little nub he likes to wag around. He is very sweet with people but is very sensitive and will need a home that has some dog training experience because he’s never had any rules.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Phillips 66 shutting down refinery in Nipomo

Phillips 66 on Friday announced plans to shut its refinery in Nipomo during the first quarter of 2023. For more than 60 years, the 1,780-acre Santa Maria Refinery next to Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa has processed crude oil. Only about 200 acres is used for refinery purposes. The remaining approximately 1,600 acres is grazed by cattle, held as open space or used as a preservation area for wildlife in the Nipomo Dunes.
NIPOMO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

A.M. Sun Solar donates $10,000 to Jack’s Helping Hand at golf tournament

– A.M. Sun Solar—the top solar system installer in San Luis Obispo County—proudly donated $10,000 this month to Jack’s Helping Hand, a Central Coast nonprofit dedicated to supporting medically fragile children and their families. A.M. Sun officials presented the funds to founders Paul and Bridget Ready at the 11th Annual Jack’s Helping Hand Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 16 at Cypress Ridge Golf Course.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Joy Ann Camp, 86

– Our dear Joy Ann Camp passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, in her home of natural causes. She was born Sept. 21, 1935, in Evanston, IL. She was raised on the shores of Lake Michigan, attending Catholic schools, riding horseback, and going to Chicago to see plays. In the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Trail ride to raise funds for SLO County 4-H Horse Project

The Horse Project holds horse shows, riding clinics that are open to all 4-H horse project members in county. – The San Luis Obispo County 4-H youth development program’s countywide 4-H Horse Project is organizing a benefit trail ride to be held on Oct. 15. The 4-H Horse Project invites the community to participate in the first-ever “Ride the Ranch” trail ride. All proceeds will go to help pay for shows, clinics, and awards for project members, and will help reduce or eliminate clinic and show fees for the 30+ members of horse projects in SLO County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local residents encouraged to participate in day trip contest

Residents can write about their favorite day trip experience; winners to be awarded two 2023 Wine Passports. – The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is in the process of producing the 2023 Official Destination Guide, a comprehensive publication used year-round to promote tourism and the Atascadero business community. Area residents are invited to get involved and participate in a “Local’s Favorite” Day Trip contest.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy