Premier League

ESPN

Chelsea beat Man City to bounce back in WSL

Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday. Champions Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde were enough to get them back on track against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at their Kingsmeadow home ground.
MLS
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women 0, Everton 3 - Reds Wrecked In Front Of Record Crowd

Everton: Finnigan 9’, Park 33’, Bennison 88’. Liverpool. Everton. Merseyside Derby. Anfield. If this doesn’t get you excited, well, I don’t know what to say to you. The Reds come into the match on the heels of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over reigning WSL champions, Chelsea. Everton are looking to bounce back from and opening day 1-0 loss to West Ham.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Bukayo Saka hits top form ahead of crucial Tottenham clash

For the last two seasons, Bukayo Saka has been a revelation since breaking into the Arsenal first team, and has rightly been voted as the Player of the Season twice in a row. But, with the Gunners sitting pretty at top of the League so far in this campaign, Saka has not really been in his best form and has looked a little jaded, although the opposing defenders do try to give him as little room as possible, which has given our other attackers more freedom to roam.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach

Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Gabriel Slonina: USMNT goalkeeper reveals why he chose Chelsea

With the Chicago Fire having just two regular-season games remaining, the time is coming for Gabriel Slonina to start thinking about his future with Chelsea. The 18-year-old agreed a deal with the Premier League giants over the summer that could hit the $15m mark including add-ons, remaining in Chicago on loan through the 2022 MLS season.
MLS
Yardbarker

‘Huge blow’ for Tottenham as key player could miss out Arsenal game with injury

Hugo Lloris has emerged as an injury concern ahead of the North London derby at Arsenal. Lloris has started the season extremely well and has pulled off some fine performances to help Spurs’ stay unbeaten in the league so far. However, Spurs could be without their key man in goal after the French goalkeeper was diagnosed with an injury to his right thigh while on international duty which will be worrying for Conte.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

