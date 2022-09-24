Read full article on original website
ESPN
Chelsea beat Man City to bounce back in WSL
Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday. Champions Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde were enough to get them back on track against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at their Kingsmeadow home ground.
Yardbarker
Ronaldo set for Serie A return? Surprising top-flying club offers Manchester United escape route
Before returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a productive stint in Italy with Juventus. Now, an unexpected Italian team has teased the Portuguese ace with a social media post about a potential move. Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United during the last window so that he could continue...
Rafael Leao: Paolo Maldini insists Chelsea target wants to stay at AC Milan but is 'not unsellable'
AC Milan are confident of keeping Rafael Leao despite interest from Chelsea.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women 0, Everton 3 - Reds Wrecked In Front Of Record Crowd
Everton: Finnigan 9’, Park 33’, Bennison 88’. Liverpool. Everton. Merseyside Derby. Anfield. If this doesn’t get you excited, well, I don’t know what to say to you. The Reds come into the match on the heels of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over reigning WSL champions, Chelsea. Everton are looking to bounce back from and opening day 1-0 loss to West Ham.
Denzel Dumfries discusses Chelsea & Man Utd interest
Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries has admitted that he has been 'flattered' by transfer interest shown in him by the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, but he remains committed to the Nerazzurri.
Didier Deschamps asks PSG manager to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of World Cup
Didier Deschamps has pleaded with PSG's Christophe Galtier to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of the World Cup.
Fabian Delph and Mikel John Obi both announce retirement from football
Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement from footbal. The 32-year-old made 204 Premier League appearances for Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Leeds and won 20 international caps. Delph’s contract with Everton expired in the summer after injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances over the last...
Yardbarker
Bukayo Saka hits top form ahead of crucial Tottenham clash
For the last two seasons, Bukayo Saka has been a revelation since breaking into the Arsenal first team, and has rightly been voted as the Player of the Season twice in a row. But, with the Gunners sitting pretty at top of the League so far in this campaign, Saka has not really been in his best form and has looked a little jaded, although the opposing defenders do try to give him as little room as possible, which has given our other attackers more freedom to roam.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Rob Page says Wales 'will be in contact' with LAFC regarding Gareth Bale's World Cup fitness
Wales boss Rob Page has revealed he'll remain in close contact with LAFC regarding Gareth Bale's fitness as the World Cup approaches. Bale played the full 90 minutes as Wales lost 1-0 against Poland on Sunday in a result that confirmed their relegation from their UEFA Nations League group. However,...
Erling Haaland’s Norway Manager Takes a Shot at Pep Guardiola: ‘He Ran Around Like a Fool’
National team and Premier League managers are at odds ahead of the 2022 World Cup as evidenced by Norway's boss taking a shot at Pep Guardiola over Erling Haaland. The post Erling Haaland’s Norway Manager Takes a Shot at Pep Guardiola: ‘He Ran Around Like a Fool’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Pochettino watches England’s draw with Germany at Wembley as ex-Tottenham boss targets managerial return
JOB-HUNTING Mauricio Pochettino watched England take on Germany at Wembley as he targets a managerial return. The former Tottenham boss has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain on July 5. He was linked with the vacancies at Manchester United and Chelsea in recent months but remains unemployed. And...
The new signings that will dominate the Premier League this season
7 new signings who will dominate the Premier League this season.
Yardbarker
Manchester United ready to test Euro giants’ resolve over potential transfer of 23-year-old
Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni. The 23-year-old has shown himself to be one of the top young defenders in Europe for some time now, and it would be intriguing to see how he’d fare in the Premier League.
WSL gameweek 2 awards: player of the week, moment of the week, team of the week & more
90min's WSL awards for gameweek two, with Everton, Jess Park, Jonas Eidevall and Maren Mjelde all featuring.
BBC
Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach
Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
Gabriel Slonina: USMNT goalkeeper reveals why he chose Chelsea
With the Chicago Fire having just two regular-season games remaining, the time is coming for Gabriel Slonina to start thinking about his future with Chelsea. The 18-year-old agreed a deal with the Premier League giants over the summer that could hit the $15m mark including add-ons, remaining in Chicago on loan through the 2022 MLS season.
Dejan Kulusevski hails Antonio Conte's man-management skills
Dejan Kulusevski on hails Antonio Conte's man-management skills
Thomas Muller: Real Madrid resilience 'an example' for Germany at the World Cup
Germany captain Thomas Muller urges his side to follow the example of Real Madrid as they look towards the World Cup.
Yardbarker
‘Huge blow’ for Tottenham as key player could miss out Arsenal game with injury
Hugo Lloris has emerged as an injury concern ahead of the North London derby at Arsenal. Lloris has started the season extremely well and has pulled off some fine performances to help Spurs’ stay unbeaten in the league so far. However, Spurs could be without their key man in goal after the French goalkeeper was diagnosed with an injury to his right thigh while on international duty which will be worrying for Conte.
90min
