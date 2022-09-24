For the last two seasons, Bukayo Saka has been a revelation since breaking into the Arsenal first team, and has rightly been voted as the Player of the Season twice in a row. But, with the Gunners sitting pretty at top of the League so far in this campaign, Saka has not really been in his best form and has looked a little jaded, although the opposing defenders do try to give him as little room as possible, which has given our other attackers more freedom to roam.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO