Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 27, 2022
1. As was the case for 20-plus other NBA teams Monday, New Orleans held its 2022-23 Media Day. Watch videos from the entire press conference in the Smoothie King Center, including with David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, Willie Green and numerous players. photos from Media Day. 3. One of the biggest...
NBA
Knicks Sign Jalen Harris
NEW YORK, Sep. 25, 2022 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Jalen Harris to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Harris, 6-5, 195-pounds, was originally selected by Toronto in the second round (59th overall) of the...
NBA
Thunder Acquires Maurice Harkless and Second-Round Pick
Oklahoma City also amends conditions on additional second-round pick. OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward Maurice Harkless, a 2029 second-round pick and will receive amendments on the conditions of a previously traded 2025 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Vít Krejčí, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
NBA
SKYFORCE ANNOUNCES COACHING STAFF FOR UPCOMING SEASON
The Miami HEAT and Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today the hiring of Ronald Allen as Assistant Coach on Head Coach Kasib Powell’s staff for the 2022-23 season. The team also announced Therian Williams and Nate Wilson will return to their roles as Assistant Coach and Assistant Coach/Video Coordinator. Additionally, Nick Robinson has been named Director of Basketball Operations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA
Hawks acquire Vit Krejci from Thunder
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks acquired guard Vít Krejčí (veet kray-chee) from the Oklahoma City Thunder, in exchange for Maurice Harkless and draft considerations. Krejčí appeared in 30 games (eight starts) with the Thunder during the 2021-22 season, averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.0 minutes (.407 FG%, .327 3FG%, .864 FT%). He put in 10-or-more points on seven separate occasions last season and notched a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double on March 23 in a win over the Orlando Magic. Krejčí saw action in 14 games (seven starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, netting 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.1 minutes (.484 FG%, .447 3FG%). His draft rights were traded to Oklahoma City after being selected by the Washington Wizards with the 37th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
NBA
Five Things To Know About Utah's Newest Veteran: Kelly Olynyk
Welcome to the snowy mountains, Kelly Olynyk. In a trade that very few around the NBA expected, the Jazz sent second-leading scorer Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for center/forward Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Among that group is Olynyk, a former NCAA All-American and...
NBA
Camaraderie And Nervous Energy On The First Day Of Training Camp
After a longer offseason than they’re accustomed to, the Portland Trail Blazers started off their 2022-23 campaign in earnest Tuesday morning with their first training camp practice at the Robertson Gym on the campus of UC Santa Barbara. A few notes from the first day of camp…. • Unsurprisingly,...
NBA
Who should be the Bulls starting point guard with Lonzo Ball out?
So who should start at point guard for the Bulls this season?. This class is a multiple choice test. I prefer those since those fill-in exams probably kept me from getting into Harvard. Or Hofstra, for that matter. A: Goran Dragić. Known as the dragon, the fire breathing 6-3 guard...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA
CareSource and Atlanta Hawks Announce Multi-Year Partnership
Partnership to Support Community Engagement and Wellness Throughout Metro Atlanta. ATLANTA (September 27, 2022) – The Atlanta Hawks and CareSource, a leading non-profit health plan, today announced a multi-year agreement that includes initiatives focused on the health and wellness of the Atlanta community and underserved families. Throughout this integrated partnership, CareSource and the Hawks will work together to make a meaningful impact in Atlanta. As part of the agreement, CareSource will be designated as proud partner of the Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks and their branding will be featured throughout the award-winning State Farm Arena.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: New faces in new places
As is the case every offseason, there was a player movement around the NBA as teams looked to reshape their rosters for a potential championship run or, in some instances, unload big names to kickstart a rebuild. Below, we break down how six of the biggest names donning new uniforms...
NBA
C’s Lock In for Day 1 of Camp: ‘Everyone’s Focused on One Goal’￼
After dealing with the past week’s challenges, returning to the basketball court was exactly what the Boston Celtics needed. The team hit the hardwood at Auerbach Center Tuesday morning for the first practice of training camp, and they were locked in from the get-go. “It was a great day,”...
NBA
Dynamic Duo Of Ball, Rozier Headline Hornets’ Growing Guard Rotation
A driving force behind the Charlotte Hornets’ 2022-23 season will be the play of their starting backcourt. Fortunately, this particular unit – led by NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball and an elite two-way sharpshooter in Terry Rozier – is one of the better ones in the league and up to the task.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Point guard draft tiers
The 2022-23 NBA season is fast approaching, which means it’s time to start getting ready for your fantasy basketball drafts. Fantasy analyst Dan Titus is putting in the work on his draft rankings as well as his position-by-position tiers — starting with the point guards below — to help you be prepared when you’re on the clock.
NBA
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Dyson Daniels has valuable resource in veteran teammates
Virtually every NBA rookie or young player can benefit from words of wisdom or advice from older teammates. Fortunately for New Orleans first-year shooting guard Dyson Daniels, he has a pair of veterans who are tremendous resources and willing to help. Both also possess considerable experience at his position. Following...
NBA
Going Camping
For the new-look Cavaliers, Monday was like the first day of school. Tuesday, on the other hand, was definitely like the first day of work. But for a young squad who comes to Camp feeling like they’ve got unfinished business – and with the addition of a burgeoning superstar – it’s a group that’s more than ready to get back into the lab.
NBA
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'
The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ
DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
NBA
Pistons itching to get going: ‘We can go and compete every night’
Troy Weaver knew he was handing Dwane Casey flawed rosters each of his first two seasons as Pistons general manager. That comes with the territory when you’re resetting and starting from scratch. It’s different this time around. “I feel like we finally have a full complement of players,”...
NBA
Artūras Karnišovas opens up on Lonzo Ball's health, offseason additions
Let me summarize how I interpreted Artūras Karnišovas' message Monday about Lonzo Ball. Which probably means, for now, not to expect to see Ball playing for the Bulls until early 2023. Which actually would be great if he is. Because that would mean the arthroscopic debridement procedure Ball...
NBA
Bogdanovic trade a five-scoop sundae of a deal for Weaver, Pistons
You can win a trade even if the bottom line means solving one problem while creating another. That’s not what happened for the Pistons when Troy Weaver threaded a handful of needles by dealing Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to Utah for Bojan Bogdanovic. With one trade, Weaver simultaneously...
Comments / 0