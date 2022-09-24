ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks acquired guard Vít Krejčí (veet kray-chee) from the Oklahoma City Thunder, in exchange for Maurice Harkless and draft considerations. Krejčí appeared in 30 games (eight starts) with the Thunder during the 2021-22 season, averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.0 minutes (.407 FG%, .327 3FG%, .864 FT%). He put in 10-or-more points on seven separate occasions last season and notched a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double on March 23 in a win over the Orlando Magic. Krejčí saw action in 14 games (seven starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, netting 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.1 minutes (.484 FG%, .447 3FG%). His draft rights were traded to Oklahoma City after being selected by the Washington Wizards with the 37th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO