Carscoops
Porsche To Introduce Three-Row Electric SUV That’s “Very Un-Porsche-Like”
Porsche is looking into a new future and, as a result, it will necessarily have to make some brave new decisions. The one likely to garner the most negative reaction is a new three-row SUV code-named K1. The range-topping model will be positioned above the Cayenne, according to unnamed American...
Carscoops
2023 BMW Z4 Gains New Colors And A Revised Grille But No Manual Gearbox
BMW has opted to give the Z4 roadster a subtle refresh for the 2023 model year bringing with it an expanded color palette, more standard features, a subtly tweaked grille, and new optional 19-inch alloy wheels. What it doesn’t get, at least for now, is the long-rumored manual gearbox option.
Carscoops
New Nissan Patrol Warrior SUV Confirmed For Australia With Off-Road Focus
Nissan Australia will soon have a potent new variant of the Patrol available to customers, dubbed the Patrol Warrior. The Patrol Warrior has been developed and will be built by Premcar, already responsible for building the Navara Pro-4X Warrior that we had the opportunity to test earlier in the year. The Patrol Warrior will follow a similar recipe to the ultimate version of the Navara and adopt a series of modifications to make it even more potent when taken off-roading.
Carscoops
2023 BMW XM Is A 644 HP Hybrid Super-SUV; $185k Label Red With 735 HP Follows Next Summer
We’ve seen the XM concept, we’ve seen the spy shots, we’ve seen the patent drawings, and still the production version of the 2023 BMW XM has the capacity to take your breath away. The $159,000 (plus $995 destination and handling) super-SUV is the first high performance vehicle...
Carscoops
Nissan Is Going Racing With The New Z GT4, Public Debut Set For SEMA
The new Nissan Z is ready to go racing with the unveiling of the Z GT4, previewed with a series of images before full technical specifications are announced at November’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The Nismo Racing Division brought the car to life and has made a series...
5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000
A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Mercedes To Unveil The 2023 EQE Electric SUV On October 16
Mark your calendars, because Mercedes will livestream the unveiling of its fourth all-electric EQ model, the EQE SUV, on Sunday, October 16, 2022. An all-electric all-rounder, the new EQE SUV will be presented at 8:00 pm CEST (2:00 pm EST), in a video that alternates “between dream scenes and reality.” Expected to be very similar to the EQE sedan, this latest model will be a slightly smaller and more affordable counterpoint to the EQS SUV.
Carscoops
2023 Infiniti QX50 Update Adds $48,500 Sport Trim Level And More Equipment For All Grades
Infiniti has refreshed its QX50 SUV with the introduction of a new Sport trim level and by adding extra equipment as standard to the rest of the range, including the company’s Infiniti Premium Care maintenance package. The QX50 range kicks off with the $40,300 QX50 Pure ($42,300 with all-wheel...
The World’s Worst Airline
A recent analysis reveals that a carrier from one of the world’s poorest nations has the worst customer service in the world.
Carscoops
2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty Offers Tremor, FX4, And XL Off-Road Packages
Ford pulled out all the stops when it came to creating the 2023 F-Series Super Duty and the truck will be offered with three different off-road packages. Kicking things off is an all-new XL Off-Road package, which will be offered exclusively on XL versions of the F-250 and F-350 with four-wheel drive.
Carscoops
2023 GR Corolla Clocks 0-60 Time Of 5.4 Sec In First Test, Comes Up Short On Toyota’s Claims
The Toyota GR Corolla is a disruptive hot hatch and it’s finally hitting the track. Independent performance testing can tell us a lot about just how capable any car actually is and new results from the first go in a GR Corolla continue that trend. While the GR Corolla might be a great hot hatch, this first series of tests suggest that it’s not an all-out world beater by any means.
Airline Introduces Electric Planes to Fleet
Transportation, using fossil fuels for cars, trucks, ships, trains and of course planes, makes up 27% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protections Agency Environmental Protection Agency. Passenger cars make up a majority of carbon emissions in the transportation industry at 45%. Trains and freight...
Carscoops
2023 Ford Super Duty Debuts With Two New Engines, Class-Leading Tech, And Improved Capabilities
Every so often, a vehicle comes along that is so well-thought-out that words fail to capture its excellence. While that praise is normally reserved for supercars and luxury vehicles, we’re talking about the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty. It’s a remarkable heavy duty pickup that transcends the traditional spec race and features a host of improvements that not only make this the most capable Super Duty ever, but also the most connected and user friendly.
Carscoops
Mazda Could Soon Sell Its Stake In Russian Joint Venture
Mazda could sell its stake in their Russian joint venture to local car manufacturer Sollers. Mazda and Sollers currently operate a joint venture in the country and began producing vehicles together at a Vladivostok facility in 2012. In addition to building one of Sollers’ models for the local market, the factory also handles the production of the Mazda CX-5 and Mazda6.
Carscoops
Maserati Shows Us More Of The Track-Only Project24 Hypercar
A few months ago, Maserati announced the Project24 with a trio of official sketches, and now the company is back with a few more illustrations of its limited-production track-only hypercar. With the additional imagery Maserati wants to highlight its customization program called Fuoriserie. The Project24, which will be produced in...
Carscoops
Citroen Unveils New Logo Inspired From Its Past, Teases New Concept
Citroen revealed its new brand identity and logo which is a reinterpretation of the 1919 original. The oval with the double chevron emblem will debut in a new concept before the end of the month, before finding its way into future production models starting from mid-2023. Interestingly, this is not the first time we see it, as it debuted in the side graphics of the futuristic Citroen 19_19 Concept back in 2019.
The Verge
LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy
The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Honda's new small hybrid SUV is coming. How does it compare to the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid? The post 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
New Volvo EX90 Will Use A Radar To Make Sure You Don’t Forget Kids And Pets Inside
Rear seat reminders have proven to be useful, as sometimes young children or pets can be forgotten inside a car. Now, Volvo has announced the first system on earth that works with radar and which will be offered on the brand’s upcoming EX90 flagship electric SUV. U.S. statistics show...
A Tesla Chinese Rival Has Bad News About EVs
Electric-vehicle demand continues to grow as more and more consumers cross the psychological barrier and buy their first EVs. This shift is fueled by carmakers' efforts to bring EVs into the mainstream. It is the rare major car manufacturer that does not offer an electric model. Also helping the switch...
