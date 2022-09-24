Nissan Australia will soon have a potent new variant of the Patrol available to customers, dubbed the Patrol Warrior. The Patrol Warrior has been developed and will be built by Premcar, already responsible for building the Navara Pro-4X Warrior that we had the opportunity to test earlier in the year. The Patrol Warrior will follow a similar recipe to the ultimate version of the Navara and adopt a series of modifications to make it even more potent when taken off-roading.

WORLD ・ 5 HOURS AGO