8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame
“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Boy, 9, Drowns While Taking A Shower: Police
The boy was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
Carscoops
New Nissan Patrol Warrior SUV Confirmed For Australia With Off-Road Focus
Nissan Australia will soon have a potent new variant of the Patrol available to customers, dubbed the Patrol Warrior. The Patrol Warrior has been developed and will be built by Premcar, already responsible for building the Navara Pro-4X Warrior that we had the opportunity to test earlier in the year. The Patrol Warrior will follow a similar recipe to the ultimate version of the Navara and adopt a series of modifications to make it even more potent when taken off-roading.
State Trooper Tased Man Who Later Died for More Than a Minute, Bodycam Shows
Newly released bodycam and dashcam footage shows Connecticut state troopers using a stun gun on Ryan Marzi for over a minute straight the night of Aug. 24, four days before he would unexpectedly die in his sleep. State troopers Desmond Stimson and Jessie Rainville were responding to a domestic violence incident in Canterbury in which Marzi was alleged to have damaged a victim’s cellphone and was refusing to let her leave the property. In a graphic video released by state police, Marzi cries out multiple times that he is unable to turn over onto his stomach to comply with the officers’ demands while the Taser buzzes in the background until Stimson tells Rainville “enough of that.” Marzi was taken to a hospital for evaluation before he was charged with assault in the third degree and interfering with an officer, according to a police statement. State police are conducting an internal investigation into Marzi’s death.Read it at Associated Press
