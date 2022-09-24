Read full article on original website
Yanks clinch AL East as Judge stalls; Cards claim NL Central
Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
Stillman College, Wiley College Set for Inaugural Pittsburgh HBCU Baseball Classic
NAIA Programs Stillman College and Wiley College to play in HBCU Baseball Classic at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park.
