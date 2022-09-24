ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

1 dead, officer injured in South Salt Lake police shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake police officers exchanged shots with an armed man overnight, resulting in the gunman being killed and an officer injured. About 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, South Salt Lake police said the injured officer had been released from the hospital and was at home recovering.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lehi, UT
City
Pleasant Grove, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Joseph, UT
Lehi, UT
Crime & Safety
Gephardt Daily

Semi driver killed in Utah County rollover, fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck driver who was hauling a box trailer died Monday morning in a Utah County rollover accident that resulted in a vehicle fire. The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. 6, in the area of mile...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Window
ABC4

UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
KSLTV

At least one killed in Redwood Road crash

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
BLUFFDALE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ksl.com

Saratoga Springs woman killed in collision with school bus

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A 20-year-old woman was killed early Monday in a crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs, police said. The crash happened when a northbound Hyundai car was driving on Redwood Road and tried to turn left into a Maverik gas station, said AnnElise Harrison, spokeswoman for Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
Gephardt Daily

Brewvies employees on strike due to ‘unsafe working conditions’ at Ogden cinema pub

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Brewvies Cinema Pub in Ogden was closed Sunday following reports of a break-in and an employee strike. A handful of statements about the employee strike were posted on Facebook over the weekend, citing “unsafe working conditions” as the primary reason for the walkout at the movie theater/restaurant with full bar.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Woman killed in Salt Lake shooting; boyfriend arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who was critically injured after a shooting in Salt Lake City on Sunday has died from her injuries, and her boyfriend has been arrested for investigation of murder. The shooting occurred at the Downtown West apartment complex at 718 N. 900 West about...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Six injured, at least 1 critically, in ‘chaotic’ chain-reaction crash in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Lehi on Saturday evening. Cpl. Prawitt, Lehi Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that five vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at Center Street, waiting for the green light to head east on Timpanogos Highway, at about 6 p.m.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy