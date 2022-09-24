Read full article on original website
ksl.com
1 dead, officer injured in South Salt Lake police shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake police officers exchanged shots with an armed man overnight, resulting in the gunman being killed and an officer injured. About 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, South Salt Lake police said the injured officer had been released from the hospital and was at home recovering.
Gephardt Daily
Man recently jailed in Davis County for auto theft arrested in Salt Lake City in another stolen vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man was arrested in a stolen vehicle Monday, five months after he was arrested on a similar charge, and three months after he pleaded guilty and was jailed in the previous case. Pastor James Lewis, who turned...
ksl.com
3 bouncers charged with shooting man outside Salt Lake concert venue
SALT LAKE CITY — Three people working security at a concert venue in Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood are facing charges accusing them of shooting a man outside the venue over the Fourth of July weekend. Ryan Uiva Lua, 47, of West Jordan, was charged Monday in 3rd District...
ksl.com
Utahn who fired at neighbor's apartment said he mistook gun for flashlight, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man who claims who mistook his gun for a flashlight is facing a criminal charge accusing him of firing into his neighbor's apartment. The 64-year-old man was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with shooting in the direction of a person, a third-degree felony. On...
ksl.com
Family pharmacy rebuilt in Holladay after devastating fire destroyed Millcreek location
HOLLADAY — You don't see as many mom-and-pop neighborhood pharmacies anymore, especially a brand-new one. For Heather Karren, though, she just couldn't think of life without a particular pharmacy in Holladay. "It's a very unique place," she said. "Everybody knows everything about everybody." Her father, Glade Baldwin, spent 30...
ksl.com
2 brothers took guns to Salt Lake high school as 'status symbol,' police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Two brothers were arrested at Highland High School on Monday after police say guns were found in their backpacks. The boys did not make any specific threats, according to a statement from Salt Lake police, but rather "brought the guns to school as a status symbol."
ksl.com
Sandy has its 'golden spike' moment with completion of popular trail 25 years later
SANDY — Dan Medina remembers when Sandy leaders realized that a new light rail service still in its development stages could provide a "golden opportunity" for a multiuse trail to run adjacent to it through the heart of the city. It was 1997, two years before the Utah Transit...
Gephardt Daily
Semi driver killed in Utah County rollover, fire
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck driver who was hauling a box trailer died Monday morning in a Utah County rollover accident that resulted in a vehicle fire. The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. 6, in the area of mile...
UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
KUTV
Man accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old girlfriend in SLC had previous arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last couple of weeks, our 2News Investigates team has been searching thousands of records relating to domestic violence cases in our state. A lot of difficult questions have been asked why some cases have not been prosecuted. MURDER SUSPECT: NOT JAYDEN FERNELIUS’...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: 2 Highland High students, brothers, in custody after guns found in backpacks
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Highland High School students, who are brothers, were taken into custody Monday morning after guns were found in their backpacks. The investigation began at 10:24 a.m. Monday after Highland High administrators contacted police. The guns were found after...
KSLTV
At least one killed in Redwood Road crash
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
ksl.com
Saratoga Springs woman killed in collision with school bus
SARATOGA SPRINGS — A 20-year-old woman was killed early Monday in a crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs, police said. The crash happened when a northbound Hyundai car was driving on Redwood Road and tried to turn left into a Maverik gas station, said AnnElise Harrison, spokeswoman for Saratoga Springs.
Gephardt Daily
Brewvies employees on strike due to ‘unsafe working conditions’ at Ogden cinema pub
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Brewvies Cinema Pub in Ogden was closed Sunday following reports of a break-in and an employee strike. A handful of statements about the employee strike were posted on Facebook over the weekend, citing “unsafe working conditions” as the primary reason for the walkout at the movie theater/restaurant with full bar.
ksl.com
Motorcyclist 'extremely critical' after crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — A motorcyclist was critically injured Sunday after crashing in Little Cottonwood Canyon, police said. About 3 p.m., witnesses reported the rider was going "very fast" up state Route 201 when he lost control and crashed, Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said. No other vehicles were...
ksl.com
Woman killed in Salt Lake shooting; boyfriend arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who was critically injured after a shooting in Salt Lake City on Sunday has died from her injuries, and her boyfriend has been arrested for investigation of murder. The shooting occurred at the Downtown West apartment complex at 718 N. 900 West about...
Gephardt Daily
Six injured, at least 1 critically, in ‘chaotic’ chain-reaction crash in Lehi
LEHI, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Lehi on Saturday evening. Cpl. Prawitt, Lehi Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that five vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at Center Street, waiting for the green light to head east on Timpanogos Highway, at about 6 p.m.
kslnewsradio.com
Draper City suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at Point of the Mountain
DRAPER, Utah — The city of Draper is suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at the Point of the Mountain. The city said it wants to keep Geneva Rock from expanding. But the company claims its operations are protected under Utah Code. While Geneva Rock has met the requirements...
ksl.com
Semitruck driver killed after going off embankment in Spanish Fork Canyon
THISTLE, Utah County — A semitruck driver was killed early Monday after a crash in Utah County, troopers said. The semitruck was driving west on U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon when it went off the right side of the road, as the road curved on a downhill grade, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.
ksl.com
Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019
SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
