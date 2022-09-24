Read full article on original website
Suite Jazz Series Presents The Braxton Brothers One Night Only September 29
Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by The Suite Food Lounge, 375 Luckie Street in Downtown Atlanta. The Suite Jazz Series presents The Braxton Brothers, one night only, Thursday, September 29. Doors open at 6:30pm with dinner and Jazz with The Braxton Brothers at 7:30pm. More information, including reservations can be found at 404-577-2500 or at JazzBeat Promotions or eventbrite.com. Hear The Braxton Brothers new release Catalina Nights on Jazz 91.9 WCLK, see them live on Thursday at Suite Food Lounge.
ATL Jazz Series presents Larry Carlton and Paul Brown on Saturday, October 1 at Center Stage
Support for Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by ALW Entertainment, presenting the ATL Jazz Series starring Larry Carlton and Paul Brown on Saturday evening October 1 at Center State Theatre, located at 1374 West Peachtree Street. Doors open at 6pm with showtime at 7pm. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or centerstage-atlanta.com. This will be Larry Carlton's Farewell appearance in Atlanta.
