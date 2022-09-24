ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

goaugie.com

Augustana Soccer Rolls Past Minnesota Crookston in 5-0 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-- Augustana soccer defeated Minnesota Crookston 5-0 on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings improve to 3-4-3 overall and 3-2-1 in NSIC play. Minnesota Crookston drops to 1-8 overall and 0-6 in conference action. Augustana totaled 31 shots and 17 shots on goal in the shutout victory. The Vikings held...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WDIO-TV

UMD football falls in close game to Sioux Falls

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team was on the road Saturday taking on the University of Sioux Falls. UMD would score the first touchdown of the game and lead 31-27 with one minute left in the 4th quarter. Sioux Falls however drove 80 yards, winning the game 34-31.
DULUTH, MN
KELOLAND TV

Introducing you to KELOLAND's new meteorologist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o'clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we've hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
MIX 108

A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date

Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
DULUTH, MN
Vermillion Plain Talk

Public Input Silenced At County Meeting

Jerry Wilson didn't get far with his plan to discuss at Tuesday's Clay County Commission meeting why he believes a recent decision made by county commissioners acting as a board of adjustment in late August was wrong. "Before you start, if this is about the CUP (Conditional Use...
CLAY COUNTY, SD

