kscbnews.net
Guymon Man Injured in a Motorcycle Accident
A Guymon man was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon at approximately 1:00pm on US-56 near Mile 3 in Texas County, approximately seven miles southwest of Elkhart, KS. The accident occurred when a 2008 Honda GL1800 motorcycle driven by Thomas L Brockmann, 56, of Guymon, OK, was eastbound on...
kscbnews.net
Beaver’s Dalton Walker Wins Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship
Beaver’s Dalton Walker is the Beaver winner of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship. Walker is a running back and sam linebacker for the Dusters. He also plays basketball and baseball. Winners of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship are announced Thursday. nights between 6-7 during the On the...
kscbnews.net
Steve Alexander
Steve Alexander, age 57, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Friday, September 23, 2022, in Grant County, Kansas. He was born September 28, 1964, in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Duane and Linda (Batman) Alexander. Steve grew up in Grant County, Kansas, and graduated from Ulysses High School in 1983. He...
Kansas man dies in North Dakota oil rig explosion
STANLEY, N.D., (KSNW) — A Liberal, Kansas, man has died from injuries he sustained in an oil rig explosion in North Dakota on Sept. 2. Oscar Gilberto “la Borre” Gandara, 37, of Liberal, Kansas, died Sept. 15 from injuries he suffered in the drilling rig accident, according to his obituary. A GoFundMe has been set up […]
kscbnews.net
College to Host Fall Town Meeting Thursday, Sept. 29
LIBERAL, Kan. —Seward County Community College President Brad Bennett likes to remind the Saints family that “Community is our middle name.” To put action to those words, SCCC will host a Town Hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shank Humanities Building — weather permitting, the meeting will take place in the outdoor amphitheater, with the Showcase Theater as an indoor backup location.
kscbnews.net
City Commission Meets, Approves Replat of Holly Ridge 4th Addition
The Liberal City Commission met on Tuesday evening at 5:30 pm at the Blue Bonnet and approved Ordinance 4583 which will vacate the platted alley through block 23 of the Airport Industrial Park but retain an easement for utility purposes. The only utility currently in the alley is the City sewer.
