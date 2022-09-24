Read full article on original website
Forest Service fell short of executing plan to protect town from fire, probe finds
The Caldor Fire burned through the town of Grizzly Flats in Northern California one year ago. It destroyed about two-thirds of the community. And an investigation from CapRadio and the California Newsroom found that the U.S. Forest Service fell short of implementing its own plan to protect the town. CapRadio's Scott Rodd reports.
KVNF Regional Newscast: September 27, 2022
Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order to amend and extend the COVID-19 disaster declaration. The measure, signed earlier this month, allows agencies to continue to access State and federal funding for rapid response during the coming months. Water enthusiasts will soon have a new boat ramp on the Gunnison River. The Colorado West Land Trust and Western Slope Conservation Center have received grants for improvements at a new site on G-50 Road in Delta County. Vaping is becoming a serious issue at Delta County School bus stops and buses, reports The Delta County Independent. Bus Garage Director Joyce Conger spoke to the school board about the number of students vaping on the bus and at bus stops. Superintendent Caryn Gibson said the infractions and punishments are the same whether it happens on the bus or on school grounds.
Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is getting bigger and stronger as it approaches Cuba. After it crosses over the island tomorrow, it will enter the Gulf of Mexico, where the warm waters are expected to further fuel the storm's explosive growth. It's forecast to reach major Category 4 status with winds above 140 miles per hour. Ian may weaken slightly as it nears Tampa and St Petersburg on Wednesday. But the storm surge could be as high as 10 feet. We'll begin our coverage today with Stephanie Colombini of member station WUSF in Tampa.
Why Wisconsin has seen so little legislative action on climate change
All this hour, we've been talking about issues where Americans seem to agree on something, say they want something done, but nothing happens. We're hearing from scholars and journalists who report on these issues and from you. You've told us about your frustrations, about issues where you don't see progress being made despite consensus, and you wonder why. In Wisconsin, we heard about one topic in particular that has many people worried.
