Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order to amend and extend the COVID-19 disaster declaration. The measure, signed earlier this month, allows agencies to continue to access State and federal funding for rapid response during the coming months. Water enthusiasts will soon have a new boat ramp on the Gunnison River. The Colorado West Land Trust and Western Slope Conservation Center have received grants for improvements at a new site on G-50 Road in Delta County. Vaping is becoming a serious issue at Delta County School bus stops and buses, reports The Delta County Independent. Bus Garage Director Joyce Conger spoke to the school board about the number of students vaping on the bus and at bus stops. Superintendent Caryn Gibson said the infractions and punishments are the same whether it happens on the bus or on school grounds.

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO