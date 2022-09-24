Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building near MUSC for nearly $1M

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
New French diner coming to Charleston; cafe closing after 17 years; new brewery opening
A French restaurant is coming to the Lowcountry while a West Ashley café is closing after 17 years and a brewery is opening in North Charleston. The couple behind Christophe Artisan Chocolatier's two locations on Society Street in downtown Charleston and Ashley River Road in West Ashley plan to open La Bonne Franquette at 652 St. Andrews Blvd.
The Post and Courier
Large North Charleston apartment complex would require wetlands to be filled
NORTH CHARLESTON — Another large apartment development is in the works for the state's third-largest city, where the developer is proposing to fill in some wetlands. Monday Properties of New York and the Washington, D.C., area, wants to build 350 multifamily units in a U-shaped structure at 3500 Ashley Phosphate Road next to Plantation Road, according to plans presented to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“Will the bridges close?” Here are Charleston County’s high wind procedures for bridges
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to bring strong, gusty winds to the Charleston area this week – likely Thursday night into the day on Friday – making travel conditions difficult for some drivers. Many who live in the area often question when – or if – area bridges will shut down during […]
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Charleston, North Charleston, businesses prepare for storm
The cities of Charleston and North Charleston are encouraging residents and visitors to begin preparing for potential Hurricane Ian impacts. According to a City of Charleston Neighborhood News Bulletin sent via email on Tuesday afternoon, city officials continue to work closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian expected to head to SC. Here's where to get sandbags to protect your property.
Municipalities and local governments across South Carolina are distributing sandbags ahead of the rain, wind and rising tides expected from Hurricane Ian amid alerts that these quickly assembled barriers might help keep water out of your home. Sandbags could provide homes and businesses with a small amount of water-flow protection...
Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
The Post and Courier
More attainable housing a possibility for Mount Pleasant
Another attainable housing complex could be coming to Mount Pleasant. The Town received five proposals for Faison Road, a roughly 30-acre property purchased in 2021 for $6.5 million. Originally purchased for economic development, Mount Pleasant Town Council remained divided on what to do with the property. Wetlands make up a...
The Post and Courier
Cutting ribbons, not corners: Business thrives in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant had over 1,000 new businesses open in 2021 and an unemployment rate below the state average. In recognition of business appreciation week, the Town of Mount Pleasant held a luncheon with the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 20. Mayor Will Haynie was scheduled to give an...
The Post and Courier
Public getting a second chance for input on redevelopment of Charleston's Union Pier
Charleston-area residents will have another opportunity Sept. 29 to weigh in on how they'd like to see redevelopment unfold at the peninsula's 70-acre Union Pier Terminal, considered one of the most valuable waterfront real estate sites in the country. A drop-in event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3...
The Post and Courier
14 Lavington Road, Charleston, SC 29407
This beautiful home is situated on a large lot in sought after Ashley Hall Plantation. This established neighborhood is located extremely close to 526 making this property a quick drive to downtown local beaches shops and the great food Charleston has to offer. The downstairs boasts a beautiful living space with vaulted ceilings and an opening into the kitchen creating a natural flow throughout the ground story. There is also a formal dining room living room and office space and half bath on this floor. There are four generous sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the second floor. The list price reflects the TLC and repairs needed. Seller is to make no repairs. Pre-Approval letters required for all showings.
The Post and Courier
5 new vendors join Charleston’s only food hall
As Port of Call Food + Brew Hall nears its one-year anniversary on Oct. 19, the Holy City’s only food hall is undergoing several changes that ownership hopes will be completed by November. Five new vendors, two of which are being curated by Port of Call Owners Ryan Kaufmann...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian; Lowcountry under hurricane watch
Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Sept. 28 as Hurricane Ian battered Florida on a path toward the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf coast as a Category 4 hurricane, remains stubbornly unpredictable, but forecasters were increasingly confident the storm would cross into the Atlantic before veering into South Carolina's shores by Sept. 30.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Co. Council approves site plans for Pawleys townhomes, legal action expected
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Council approved site plan reviews of two townhome developments in the Parkersville area Sept. 27 which received significant pushback from nearby residents. The developments entail a total of 88 multi-family units — 41 in the Regatta Townhomes east of Petigru Drive and 47 in...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry schools, colleges move to e-learning Thursday, Friday as Hurricane Ian surges
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry school districts and universities are responding to Hurricane Ian with changes to schedules. Charleston County School District: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Dorchester District 2: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Berkeley County School District: Half-day dismissal Thursday and e-learning Friday. Colleton County School District:...
counton2.com
Joint Base Charleston relocating C-17 fleet ahead of Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Wednesday moved to Hurricane Condition 3 ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Under HuURCON3 JBC is relocating its C-17 fleet, which is one of the largest in the U.S. Air Force, to save-haven locations. The planes are being moved so...
LIST: Lowcountry schools announce changes ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools throughout the Lowcountry are making schedule changes as severe weather is expected towards the end of the week. News 2 is tracking these changes and will keep a running list here: CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday […]
Closings, cancellations announced ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to begin impacting the Lowcountry with heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and a risk of isolated tornadoes on Thursday through the end of the week. While forecasters are watching the track very closely and monitoring potential impacts on our area, some events have announced cancellations and schools are […]
The Post and Courier
Restaurant review: Gillie's Seafood's comforting fare is tightly rooted to the Lowcountry
JAMES ISLAND — Surprisingly few restaurants in Charleston serve pilau these days — or perloo, perlau or however you want to spell it. At Gillie’s Seafood, it's purloo, and it’s worth the drive to Folly Road to give it a try. Gillie’s version of the classic...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County obituaries Sept. 13 -19
ANDERSON, Heyward, 91, of Goose Creek died Sept. 14. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. BASNIGHT, Glenna M., 60, of Goose Creek died Sept 16. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville. BEAN, Darla Jean, 75, of Hanahan died Sept 11. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial of North Charleston. BEAUFORT, Dorothy Marie, 87,...
The Post and Courier
Ticketholders complain after The War on Drugs show initially proceeds despite Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON — Heather Tapp had plans to drive down to The War on Drugs concert at Firefly Distillery on Sept. 30 with her wife and another couple from Greenville. She paid $248 for the four tickets and booked a hotel room on Daniel Island. Once she heard about...
