foodanddine.com
Apron Inc.’s 10 Taste Salute birthday gala is Sunday, Oct. 9 at The Cafe in Paristown
The Fall 2022 issue of Food & Dining Magazine (#75) is now available in all the familiar places: Louisville area eateries and food shops, newsstands and online. Go here for a preview of the features, profiles and columns, with links to the new edition at issuu. Here at Food &...
leoweekly.com
The Last Waterfront Wednesday Of 2022 Is Upon Us, And It’ll Bring Bluegrass And Psychedelic Rock
If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink, and be merry. Unfortunately, with...
foodanddine.com
Edibles & Potables: Oakland’s worker-owned Understory
The Fall 2022 issue of Food & Dining Magazine (#75) is now available in all the familiar places: Louisville area eateries and food shops, newsstands and online. Go here for a preview of the features, profiles and columns, with links to the new edition at issuu. Understory in Oakland, California...
belivewire.com
Small Town, Big Honey
The bees of Mount Washington couldn’t be happier with a recently opened shop. Honey Depot & Coffee House has opened its first of five planned shops, starting here in Mount Washington. Co-owner, Craig Bishop, explains how a local honey farm found itself in the coffee industry. Honey Depot &...
ABC News
How to make a Hot Brown like Iron Chef, Top Chef finalist Justin Sutherland
The Brown Hotel is an iconic, long-standing emblem of Louisville, Kentucky -- and along with it, its famous Hot Brown, a Southern cuisine staple. Chef Justin Sutherland, a former "Top Chef" finalist and "Iron Chef" champion, joined "Good Morning America" to break down the beloved dish, a recipe for which is included in Sutherland's new cookbook, "Northern Soul: Southern-Inspired Home Cooking from a Northern Kitchen."
wdrb.com
Developer plans dance club at Bardstown Road spot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to build a one-story dance club and outdoor game yard on the lot containing a closed laundromat at 1125 Bardstown Road in the Cherokee Triangle. The dance club would be between two existing nightclubs: Akiko's and Nowhere Bar. Utopia Ventures, owned by Dustin...
WTVQ
Louder Than Life reaches highest attendance in festival’s history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — This year’s Louder Than Life festival in Louisville saw record attendance. Dubbed the largest rock festival in the country, organizers say this past weekend’s attendance was the “biggest” in festival history, according to a post on its Facebook page. The four-day...
WLKY.com
Louisville Book Festival to feature more that 100 authors as it returns to being in-person event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Book Festival is returning to being an in-person event for 2022 after two years of being a virtual event. It is happening at the Kentucky International Convention Center Oct. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 100 authors and presenters...
wdrb.com
8 days of live music in Louisville brings national audience, economic jolt to city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
WLKY.com
Locust Grove kicks off the season with the fall antiques market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Locust Grove is saying so long to summer and hello to fall. The fall antique market kicked off Sunday. The historic landmark has been welcoming vendors to the site for more than 40 years. Dealers from around the region offer a variety of antique and vintage...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
wdrb.com
Louder Than Life wraps up four-day music festival in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louder Than Life came to a close on Sunday with headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Incubus and Alice in Chains. Despite some rain on Sunday morning, more than 40,000 fans were at the Highland Festival Grounds for the final day of the four-day festival. As the sunshine came out, rock and roll fans were ready for their favorite bands to take the stage.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky teen beekeeper is creating a national buzz
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keith Griffith III has been stung by a bee 20 times in the past three years. “These are all hive beetles and we’re gonna have to take some little precautions to deal with these guys,” said Griffith. Beekeeping is serious, and sometimes painful, but...
Kentucky Will Change Its Name In Honor Of The Ford Super Duty
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty makes its debut tomorrow, and we've already seen glimpses of the truck from several teasers, including one that confirms the return of a Power Stroke diesel engine option. This reveal is big news for the state of Kentucky where the Super Duty is assembled, so much that the governor has proclaimed the reveal date (September 27, 2022) will be known as KenTRUCKy Day. Furthermore, the entire state (for one day only) will be known as KenTRUCKy. Be sure to address your outgoing mail accordingly.
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
What’s the future of Bardstown Road? Louisville set to devise a master plan
The project will be the first comprehensive master plan for Louisville's iconic business and nightlife district.
WHAS 11
Hurricane Ian forecast and duscussion!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 200 PM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022. ...HURRICANE IAN GROWING STRONGER IN THE SOUTHEASTERN GULF OF MEXICO... SUMMARY OF 200 PM EDT...1800 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...23.5N 83.3W ABOUT 265 MI...430 KM S OF SARASOTA FLORIDA ABOUT 85 MI...140 KM SSW OF THE DRY TORTUGAS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...120 MPH...195 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 10 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...955 MB...28.20 INCHES.
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
realtree.com
The Sleep-Deprivation Buck
Kelsey Rutledge had a choice: come home from her night job and get some much needed rest, or go hunting. Like many passionate hunters, she chose the latter. For days, Kelsey had been leaving work each morning at 6:30, heading straight to the stand where she sat until midday, and then going home for just a couple hours sleep before getting up and going back to her stand for an evening sit before work. She was after one buck in particular — one she’d had on a regular pattern since mid-summer. The buck wasn’t a daily visitor, but would show up about every seven days.
