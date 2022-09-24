SPOKANE, Wash. - A change was made by the City of Spokane when it comes the amount of donations a politician running for office in the City of Spokane is able to receive. The Spokane City Council voted on Sept. 12 to raise the donor limit from $500 to $1,000 making it easier for Spokane politicians to raise money when they run for office.

