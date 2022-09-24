thank you ozzy!!! this so called camp should have never been allowed in the first place. time to run them clean out of the county. jewels hh needs to be help liable and made to pay for everything these people have done. everything from cleanup to restitution for every piece of stolen property
They have to want the help and they don't want it. until then there is nothing we can do to help no matter what service we provide. in the meantime the encampment creates a venue of crime and disease that is impacting communities in a very negative way. They will be offered services and resources but if they refuse then they need to go somewhere else. letting them stay is not helping them either.
The Sheriff is very right about at least one thing. The people who live in that area should be able to go about their business safely. Those folks have borne this burden for far too long and with very little support from the systems in place that should be protecting them.
