Read full article on original website
Related
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
I’m a nail technician – I’m always looking out for 5 signs of deadly disease on my clients – how you can too
GETTING your nails done is one of life's simple pleasures. While technicians are trained to give you jazzy designs, they are also taught to spot the signs of deadly illnesses. Speaking to The Sun, experts in their field have revealed what they look out for and how you can learn to spot deadly signs yourself.
Hearing aids will be available over the counter in October
Adults with hearing loss soon will be able to amble into a big box store or pharmacy -- or just visit a website -- and buy hearing aids without a prescription.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0