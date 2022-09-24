Read full article on original website
Hogs need bounceback game from KJ Jefferson against Alabama
KJ Jefferson did not play poorly the last time out against Texas A&M, but No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC) will need its playmaking quarterback to be at his best this weekend when the Hogs host No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) in Fayetteville (Ark.). Against the Aggies, Jefferson finished...
Everything Coach Jimbo Fisher said about Mississippi State
Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media on Monday to share his thoughts on this weekend's game against Mississippi State. The Aggies (3-1, 1-0) are fresh off of a win over Arkansas last weekend. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) blew out Bowling Green last weekend to advance their record.
VIP Intel: The latest on 5-star DL David Hicks on even of announcement
One of the top prospects in the country is set to make his college announcement on Wednesday and it is one that Texas A&M fans will be watching closely. Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks has been one of the Aggies' top target for several years now. And the state of Texas' top prospect has shown a ton of reciprocal interest in that time as well. That includes a pair of back-to-back weekend visits for games this month.
Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21: Five Questions 'Answered'
No. 10 Arkansas suffered its first setback of the season on Saturday in the Southwest Classic, falling 23-21 to No. 23 Texas A&M in a wild one from AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas) to drop to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play. The Razorbacks scored the first 14 points...
Early thoughts on Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State
1. Prior to the season, Mississippi State was considered to be the Aggies' primary competition behind Alabama for the SEC West title. However, the Bulldogs' loss at LSU in which they allowed 21 fourth quarter points after a fumbled punt inside their own ten yard line has them at 0-1 in league play has exposed some issues.
Colorado Commit Updates: Wesley Watson recaps official visit with Buffaloes
After catching his fifth touchdown as a senior and helping College Station (Texas) A&M Consolidated to a win at Georgetown last weekend, receiver Wesley Watson hopped on a plane and took his official visit to Colorado. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Watson has been verbally committed to the Buffaloes since June 27.
