ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdenville, OK

Staffing shortages, violence plague Oklahoma prisons

By SEAN MURPHY
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HWTb_0i8jRyYg00

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — (AP) — Working as a prison guard in Oklahoma is becoming an ever more dangerous job as the state, with one of the highest incarceration rates in the United States, struggles with violence and understaffing at detention facilities. Long hours, dangerous conditions and remote, rural locations have meant fewer guards and a system plagued with increased killings and violence.

Three inmates were killed in separate incidents this year at the same private prison in rural, east-central Oklahoma where a correctional officer was fatally stabbed by an inmate over the summer, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

Davis Correctional Facility, a 1,700-bed men’s prison in Holdenville operated by Tennessee-based private prison operator CoreCivic, has been operating at only about 70% of its contractually obligated staffing level, according to a 2021 audit of the facility provided to the AP after an open-records request.

Alan Jay Hershberger, a 61-year-old veteran correctional officer from Missouri who previously worked at a CoreCivic facility in Kansas, was traveling to Oklahoma to work at the prison for six-week stints at a time, according to his family. On July 31, Hershberger was supervising about 30 inmates in a recreation yard at the prison when 49-year-old inmate Gregory Thompson walked past him, pulled a 16-inch, homemade knife from his waistband and plunged it into Hershberger’s back, according to an affidavit from Oklahoma Department of Corrections investigator J. Dale Hunter.

“The victim immediately grabbed his side and quickly walked out of the A Unit South door toward a second correctional officer ... and collapsed,” Hunter wrote. “The defendant followed behind the victim and began shouting, “On the set” and “On the Crips,” prison slang indicating the action is the responsibility of the Crips prison gang of which the defendant is a validated member.”

Thompson, who is serving a no-parole life sentence for a 2003 murder conviction, has gang affiliation and a history of prison violence, including a 2010 first-degree manslaughter conviction in a case in which Thompson stabbed another inmate to death in 2009 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Despite his history, Thompson was held among the general population at Davis Correctional Facility, according to the DOC.

“He should not have been in general (population), knowing how violent he was and his history,” said Jessica Scott, a correctional officer who worked with Hershberger during a six-week stint at Davis. “Administrative segregation is where he should have been.”

Scott, who has worked at two other CoreCivic prisons in Kansas and Tennessee, said the facility at Holdenville had more problems maintaining appropriate staffing levels, cell doors that didn’t lock properly and inmates who were particularly violent and noncompliant toward staff.

“It was by far the worst,” said Scott, who now works at a state prison in Kansas. “There’s a reason I’m not there anymore.”

Thompson has been charged with first-degree murder in Hughes County. His public defenders declined to comment on the case.

CoreCivic did not respond directly to questions about Thompson’s offender-level status or its staffing ratio at the time of the killing, but acknowledged the company is taking steps to improve staffing levels.

“CoreCivic is committed to the health and safety of our employees, the individuals in our care and our communities,” CoreCivic spokesman Matthew Davio said in a statement. “We’re also committed to attracting and retaining qualified, professional staff at Davis. However, both public and private correctional facilities have faced staffing challenges across the country.”

Davio said the company used additional funding this year from the Oklahoma Legislature to increase pay for officers at the facility and also has advertised for openings and launched recruiting efforts at military bases and local colleges. A billboard along a highway near the prison, located 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, advertises starting pay at $22.10 per hour.

Still, another inmate was killed at the prison earlier this month, the third this year, according to the DOC. Correctional officers watched as 32-year-old Darren Padron strangled his cellmate, 27-year-old Dustin Patterson as he pleaded for his life, according to an affidavit from a DOC investigator.

“Correctional officers reported they witnessed Darren R. Padron attack Patterson with various strangulation techniques including a lateral neck restraint, pushing his elbow into Patterson’s throat as he lay prone, and utilizing Patterson’s shirt as a ligature,” the affidavit states.

The officers told DOC investigators that Padron refused to comply with verbal directives and continued to strangle Patterson even after multiple deployments of pepper spray.

Padron also has been charged with first-degree murder. Court records don’t indicate the name of an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Prison records show both Thompson and Padron have been moved to the maximum-security Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

CoreCivic, formerly the Corrections Corporation of America, has a long history of problems with inmate violence at its prisons. In one of the deadliest prison attacks in Oklahoma history, four inmates were stabbed to death in 2015 at a prison operated by CCA. Those attacks followed a violent outburst a few months earlier in which some 200 to 300 of the prison's roughly 1,600 inmates were involved in a brawl that resulted in 11 prisoners being taken to the hospital.

Just last month, the private prison company agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over a Tennessee inmate's killing in which low staffing levels were blamed.

While some of it is simply the nature of the work, prisons are now also competing against oil field jobs that pay better. The Legislature approved a pay raise for prison guards this year to help combat hiring challenges, boosting recruits in a hopeful sign of improvement.

Private facilities are not alone in their struggle to decrease violence and hire and retain staff. Oklahoma has long had one of the highest average annual homicide rates among all the state prison systems in the country from 2001 to 2019, with 14 homicides per 100,000 inmates during that time. South Carolina topped it only slightly with 15 homicides per 100,000 inmates, according to a 2021 report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Bobby Cleveland, a former state lawmaker and director of an association that represents prison workers in Oklahoma, said understaffing at both private and public prisons has indeed led to more violence.

He suggested gradually reducing private prisons.

“They’re constantly going on lockdown because of staff shortages. You’ve got more drugs coming in, you get more phones coming in. And what happens is you get inmates fighting over the contraband and who controls it,” he said, adding “When you’re short staffed, you’re going to have more problems.”

___

Follow Sean Murphy at www.twitter.com/apseanmurphy

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 3

Related
KRMG

Clemency denied for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has voted to deny clemency to Benjamin Cole, a Rogers County man convicted of killing his infant daughter. Four board members voted to allow Cole’s execution to move forward while one board member voted for clemency. Cole’s attorneys...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Oklahomans travel to Florida to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

TULSA, Okla. — The local Red Cross has already hit the road to go help residents in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. “We’re constantly managing things like the fleet to make sure that the vehicles are in top shape ready to go. we have supply trailers that are being stocked and restocked all the time to make sure that they’re ready to get pulled out to a hurricane like this,” said Matt Trotter, Regional Communications Director for the Red Cross of Kansas and Oklahoma.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN

The future of Tennessee and the politics of weed

Marijuana is legal in some form in surrounding states Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Virginia. All states border Tennessee. But will our state legislature move in the same direction and legalize it? News 2 digs deeper into ‘The Politics of Weed’ airing special reports every weekday this week on News 2 at 4pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, OK
City
Holdenville, OK
State
Tennessee State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Missouri State
City
Mcalester, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Two Oklahoman men plead guilty to racially-motivated hate crime

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Department of Justice announced today that two men, Devan Nathanial Johnson, 28, and Brandon Wayne Killian, 31, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, United States Attorney Robert J....
SHAWNEE, OK
KRMG

Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance...
IDAHO STATE
KRMG

Haaland: 'Traumatic' history shown in Brown v. Board schools

SUMMERTON, S.C. — (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on Tuesday in visiting a rural South Carolina school that is now part of a National Park Service program to safeguard institutions connected to the Supreme Court's 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision declaring segregated schools unconstitutional.
SUMMERTON, SC
KRMG

Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast. The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Prisons#Prison Violence#Prison Guards#Working#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life

A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last week that he would live with his parents and continue his mental health treatment if they agreed to release him. He admitted that he still hears voices like the ones that told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into the crowded lobby of Heath High School in 1997. However, Carneal said that with therapy and medication, he has learned to control his behavior. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny parole, after deliberating in private for about 30 minutes. Carneal watched the vote over Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange. He sat hunched in a small chair as Kentucky Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones asked each member for their vote. Jones then told Carneal that “due to the seriousness of your crime” he would serve out his life sentence in prison.
LA GRANGE, KY
KRMG

South Carolina lawmakers won't pass stricter abortion laws

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Abortion laws in South Carolina almost certainly won't get more restrictive, after Republicans in the General Assembly could not agree on a total ban on the procedure during a special legislative session Tuesday. South Carolina was for decades at the forefront of more...
POLITICS
KRMG

Yellen warns inaction on climate could cause economic crisis

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday of economic calamity if climate change is not addressed with immediate government intervention. Joined by local business owners and prominent Democrats in North Carolina, Yellen said the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters could create devastating short-term supply reductions of everyday goods that could cause prices to skyrocket.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
westkentuckystar.com

Lyon County traffic stop nets Tennessee man on DUI, other charges

A Tennessee man will face several charges after a traffic stop in Lyon County. Deputies report that a vehicle was speeding on US 62 East Friday night. An officer pursued the vehicle, leading to a traffic stop soon after. The driver, 49-year-old Larry D. Currie, Jr. was reportedly found to...
LYON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
AZFamily

Woman dead after semi crash on I-40 in northern Arizona, DPS says

WINONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she apparently crashed into a semi and went underneath, causing the car to split in half. The Arizona Department of Transportation says they were called out to Interstate 40 at milepost 204 near the town of Winona just after 4 a.m. on Monday. Winona is about 15 miles east of Flagstaff. Troopers say the driver was driving alone while headed westbound toward Flagstaff when she crashed into a tractor-trailer in the area. Investigators say the car went under the semi and then ripped in half.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
93K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy