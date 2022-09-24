Read full article on original website
ksl.com
KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Skyridge loss leads to shakeup at top
AROUND THE BEEHIVE — Through a half-dozen weeks and an invitation from all challengers, Skyridge held to the No. 1 spot in the KSL.com high school football Top 20+1 and never let go. The Falcons were forced to relinquish it Friday after Corner Canyon charged into Lehi and emerged...
ksl.com
12 newcomers, Trevin Knell injury hover over BYU hoops' opening fall practices
PROVO — BYU basketball opened the first day of two-a-day practices Monday with 12 new faces and a mountain of both on-court and on-paper work to accomplish before the regular-season opener on Nov. 7. One key face was with the team but won't be joining the Cougars until much...
ksl.com
Here's what BYU women's basketball will receive after canceled series with reigning champs
PROVO — The BYU women's basketball program will receive a lump sum after a home-and-home series was canceled nearly two months before the first game was scheduled to tip off. The program led by first-year head coach Amber Whiting will receive $100,000 from South Carolina after the defending national...
BYU’s young basketball team just got a little younger and less experienced — due to Trevin Knell’s injury
One of BYU’s returning guards that didn’t participate in Monday’s practice was Trevin Knell, who has undergone rotator cuff surgery.
ksl.com
'Honestly, it was awesome': Miles Davis enjoys breakout game in BYU's win over Wyoming
PROVO — With each passing stride, he got stronger and stronger. With the run game needing a boost, Miles Davis provided the complement to BYU quarterback Jaren Hall that the Cougars have been seeking through the first four games of the season. Sure, initial starter Chris Brooks ran for...
kslsports.com
Utes Get Commitment From Talented Bishop Gorman Edge
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s defense just got a little better today with the commitment of Bishop Gorman edge Jonah Leaea. The three-star recruit picked the Utes over other Pac-12 offers including Arizona and Cal. Leaea is relatively new to football coming from a basketball background and is still working...
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon State
Kyle Whittingham said the Utes will have their hands full with an outstanding Oregon State team this Saturday.
Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier reportedly entering transfer portal. What could it mean for BYU and Utah State?
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to B.J. Rains of Bronco Sports Nation. Bachmeier is a four-year starter for the Broncos, who are off to a 2-2 start this season.
BYU and Utah recruiting target Spencer Fano names his top 4
Did the Cougars and Utes make the cut for the 4-star Timpview High offensive tackle?
247Sports
What Coach Whittingham had to say... Utah-ASU post-game press conference
The No. 13 Utah Utes defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 34-13 in Tempe tonight. Following the game, here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his post-game press conference. Opening Statement:. “Solid game overall, all three phases. Offense was productive. Sputtered a little bit in the...
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah
Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
ksl.com
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers
SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
ksl.com
A Spanish Fork high school homecoming dress code causes tension between students, faculty
SPANISH FORK — Upset students are speaking out Monday after being turned away from their homecoming dance. "They originally let me in, but then chaperones, I guess, had a problem with the length of my dress and kicked me out later," explained Isabella Irvine, a senior at American Leadership Academy.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
KSLTV
Trail runner hurt by cougar in Millcreek Canyon, DWR searching for the animal
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Wildlife officials are looking for a cougar that hurt a runner after it was startled Sunday morning. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Jolley, the woman and her friend were trail running on the Pipeline Trail in Millcreek Canyon around 8:30 a.m.
ksl.com
Sandy has its 'golden spike' moment with completion of popular trail 25 years later
SANDY — Dan Medina remembers when Sandy leaders realized that a new light rail service still in its development stages could provide a "golden opportunity" for a multiuse trail to run adjacent to it through the heart of the city. It was 1997, two years before the Utah Transit...
kjzz.com
Students upset after nearly 60 girls kicked out of homecoming dance over dress code
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Students who attend a charter school in Spanish Fork said around 60 students were not allowed into their homecoming dance over the dress code. Natalia and Isabella are seniors at American Leadership Academy, which hosted the dance Saturday night. Both girls were not allowed in the dance due to their dresses.
KSLTV
Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day
SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
