American Fork, UT

KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Skyridge loss leads to shakeup at top

AROUND THE BEEHIVE — Through a half-dozen weeks and an invitation from all challengers, Skyridge held to the No. 1 spot in the KSL.com high school football Top 20+1 and never let go. The Falcons were forced to relinquish it Friday after Corner Canyon charged into Lehi and emerged...
Utes Get Commitment From Talented Bishop Gorman Edge

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s defense just got a little better today with the commitment of Bishop Gorman edge Jonah Leaea. The three-star recruit picked the Utes over other Pac-12 offers including Arizona and Cal. Leaea is relatively new to football coming from a basketball background and is still working...
What Coach Whittingham had to say... Utah-ASU post-game press conference

The No. 13 Utah Utes defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 34-13 in Tempe tonight. Following the game, here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his post-game press conference. Opening Statement:. “Solid game overall, all three phases. Offense was productive. Sputtered a little bit in the...
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah

Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers

SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass

FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day

SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
