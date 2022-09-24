Read full article on original website
Related
froggyweb.com
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Sept 26, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) conducted field training with COC Hams. They spent time attending a waterfowl identification class, checking bear baits, and checking small-game and waterfowl hunters. Thief Lake had a good turnout, with hunters having mixed success. Violations encountered included shooting before hours and wanton waste. CO Corey Sura...
froggyweb.com
North Dakota Patrol rolls out ‘less conspicuous’ SUV
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is deploying a vehicle with reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime and equipped with hidden lights rather than an external light bar. The less conspicuous SUV will make it easier for troopers to detect aggressive drivers and...
froggyweb.com
Republicans introduce plan to lower property taxes, tap Legacy Fund for K-12 funding
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A group of Republican legislators has introduced a plan to lower property taxes in North Dakota. In 2013, the state assumed 70% of K-12 education costs, lowering the property tax burden. One of the proposal’s architects, Senator Donald Schiable of Mott, says the new proposal would go further, and the state would accept a larger burden – or 85% – of the costs, with the Legacy Fund being the primary funding source.
froggyweb.com
Wrigley says he did nothing wrong in sharing recount ideas with Cramer
FARGO (KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley appeared on KFGO News & Views Wednesday to discuss national media reporting that he shared ideas about a “last-ditch effort” to demand statewide recounts of absentee and mail-in ballots after the 2020 Presidential election with Senator Kevin Cramer, who then shared those ideas with Mark Meadows, who was Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff. Wrigley was U.S. Attorney at the time.
Comments / 0