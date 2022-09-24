BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A group of Republican legislators has introduced a plan to lower property taxes in North Dakota. In 2013, the state assumed 70% of K-12 education costs, lowering the property tax burden. One of the proposal’s architects, Senator Donald Schiable of Mott, says the new proposal would go further, and the state would accept a larger burden – or 85% – of the costs, with the Legacy Fund being the primary funding source.

