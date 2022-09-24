ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List

Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
BURLINGTON, CO
Cool Colorado Hike Full of Faces and Skull Rocks

If you're a fan of the outdoors, you probably find yourself in a bit of an outdoor playground spending time in Colorado's wilderness. There are plenty of great hiking trails all over our great state, and you never know what you'll stumble upon. Interestingly, while a self-proclaimed 'Urban Explorer' was...
COLORADO STATE
Rumor Has It The Ice Cream Machine Is Fixed At Estes Park McDonalds, Elk Celebrate

Elk rut season is in full swing here in Colorado and while typically that doesn't necessarily mean a gathering at a local McDonalds but over the weekend it did. If you're not familiar to what rut season is for elk, it's basically their mating season. It's a time when male elk are looking to mate with female elk which are also know as "cows". It is also a time when you are most likely to see elk roaming and gathering in large numbers, just not at a McDonalds.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Breakdance School Gets its Own Holiday

As time goes on, it seems that there become more and more options as far as schooling goes for young students and one very unique school in Colorado just got its own holiday. The school that was just given its own day is known as the School of Breaking, a school that specializes in teaching hip-hop and breakdancing to students of a variety of ages.
COLORADO STATE
[WATCH] One Chonky Colorado Bear is Getting Ready to Hibernate

We all know that bears in Colorado pack on the pounds while awake in the summer months. However, I don't think many of us know how big black bears can get by eating nonstop. The Colorado black bear will eat as much as it can so it can get as fat as it possibly can before the winter hibernation. This all-you-can-eat smorgasbord of calories will keep the bear alive during the months of hibernation.
COLORADO STATE
DIA’s Canine Airport Therapy Squad Breaks Guinness World Record

Big congratulations are in order for this elite, adorable group at the Denver International Airport. The CATS program at DIA, which aims to provide airport travelers with furry-friendly stress + anxiety relievers is set to be featured in the 2023 edition of the Guinness Book Of World Records for officially being the world's "Largest Airport Therapy Animal Program."
DENVER, CO
