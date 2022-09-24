Read full article on original website
Related
Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List
Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
TikTok Artist Draws Colorado’s 150th Anniversary License Plate
Colorado will soon be celebrating its 150th anniversary of becoming a state. That means you will soon be able to get a 150th-anniversary commemorative license plate in honor of the occasion. What does the 150th anniversary Colorado license plate look like? Well, we're not sure yet as the contest is...
Cool Colorado Hike Full of Faces and Skull Rocks
If you're a fan of the outdoors, you probably find yourself in a bit of an outdoor playground spending time in Colorado's wilderness. There are plenty of great hiking trails all over our great state, and you never know what you'll stumble upon. Interestingly, while a self-proclaimed 'Urban Explorer' was...
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Lion Caught Having A Ball On Tree Swing In Colorado
When you think of mountain lions, you think of a lot of different things but playful isn't necessarily one of them, until now. A mountain lion came across a tree swing in the woods and thought it was the greatest thing ever and decided that it was play time. Mountain...
Did You Know That You Can Legally Own a Kangaroo in Colorado?
You are looking for a pet that hops but want a companion bigger than your average bunny rabbit? If you live in Colorado, you might be in luck with your hoppy pet endeavors as it is actually legal to own a kangaroo in the state. Yep, you can own a...
Rumor Has It The Ice Cream Machine Is Fixed At Estes Park McDonalds, Elk Celebrate
Elk rut season is in full swing here in Colorado and while typically that doesn't necessarily mean a gathering at a local McDonalds but over the weekend it did. If you're not familiar to what rut season is for elk, it's basically their mating season. It's a time when male elk are looking to mate with female elk which are also know as "cows". It is also a time when you are most likely to see elk roaming and gathering in large numbers, just not at a McDonalds.
Have An Idea? Colorado Holding Design Contest for 150th Anniversary Plates
Colorado doesn't look a day over 125, but we'll be celebrating the 150th anniversary of becoming a state in 2023. With that. we have the chance at designing the license plate. It was August 1, 1876, that Colorado got its slap on the bottom and was welcomed as the nation's 38th state. 150 years later, our cars could have your design on the license plates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado’s Fritzler Farm Park Is The Perfect Fall Destination
Fall is finally here in Colorado. While there are a bunch of different ways to get into the spirit of the season, one of the best ways - or should I say, one of the best places - to celebrate fall in Northern Colorado is at Fritzler Farm Park. Located...
Colorado Breakdance School Gets its Own Holiday
As time goes on, it seems that there become more and more options as far as schooling goes for young students and one very unique school in Colorado just got its own holiday. The school that was just given its own day is known as the School of Breaking, a school that specializes in teaching hip-hop and breakdancing to students of a variety of ages.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Good Samaritan Helps Colorado Woman Reconnect With Late Fiancé
This story just goes to show that there really is some good left in this world. A Colorado woman was recently given the priceless opportunity to reconnect with her late fiancé, and it's all thanks to a hero of a man who just so happened to be in the right place at the right time - and he didn't even know it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Work Out In North America’s Highest Gym Right Here In Colorado
Not only is Colorado home to the highest town in North America, but it is now officially home to the highest gym in North America, too. Looking to take your fitness routine to the next level? A trip to Alma, CO might be in your near future. The Highest Town...
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
A 5-Stop Colorado Road Trip for Those Who Like It ‘Spooky’
Why just go for a drive when you can go for a drive that's going to give you "the creeps?" Gas up, grab some snacks, and bring a sweater- you know how creepy places can get chilly. Colorado is known for having many haunted locations; a recent list from All...
Peep These Interesting Facts About Colorado’s Aspen Trees
Colorado's aspen trees are a stunning part of nature, and their vibrant foliage provides striking scenery as they change color every autumn. But leaf peepers might be interested to learn a few more facts about these popular poplar trees. Peep These Interesting Facts About Colorado's Aspen Trees. Escape to the...
Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
Get Your Fall Fix at this Northern Colorado Farm and Orchard
In addition to everything pumpkin, apple-based items, like cider, donuts, and the fruit itself, are a favorite fall flavor for many people out there. Fortunately for apple lovers in Northern Colorado, Longmont's YA YA Farm and Orchard is the ultimate place to find this fall fix. The century-old farm specializes...
[WATCH] One Chonky Colorado Bear is Getting Ready to Hibernate
We all know that bears in Colorado pack on the pounds while awake in the summer months. However, I don't think many of us know how big black bears can get by eating nonstop. The Colorado black bear will eat as much as it can so it can get as fat as it possibly can before the winter hibernation. This all-you-can-eat smorgasbord of calories will keep the bear alive during the months of hibernation.
DIA’s Canine Airport Therapy Squad Breaks Guinness World Record
Big congratulations are in order for this elite, adorable group at the Denver International Airport. The CATS program at DIA, which aims to provide airport travelers with furry-friendly stress + anxiety relievers is set to be featured in the 2023 edition of the Guinness Book Of World Records for officially being the world's "Largest Airport Therapy Animal Program."
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0