“That wouldn’t have been good”- Dana White suggests Khamzat Chimaev would have made it ugly for Nate Diaz at UFC 279

MMAmania.com
Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’
Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
mmanews.com
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d
While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
Watch Conor McGregor hit a spinning back kick to flying knee combo while sparring
While Conor McGregor may have taken his full attention off MMA for a moment to star in the upcoming Roadhouse remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, he’d like you to know he’s still getting some proper training in. McGregor’s own news site The Mac Life recently posted footage of ‘The...
Look: Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo
Former UFC star and Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant continues to grow her brand on social media. VanZant, who left the UFC a couple of years back, has amassed millions of followers on social media. The former UFC star is constantly pushing content with her significant other. This weekend, VanZant...
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg wins boxing debut, trashed by Cat Zingano anyway — ‘Juice Box’
Bellator MMA featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made her boxing debut last weekend in Brazil, defeating Simone Silva by way of unanimous decision at the “Fight Music Show 2” event in Curitiba. “I’m very happy,” Cyborg told FMS broadcast partner Combate after the win (via MMA Fighting). “Simone is...
Conor McGregor is the lone fighter on the active UFC roster to not be tested by USADA in 2022
It appears Conor McGregor is the only active UFC fighter who has not been tested by USADA this year. TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter did some digging into the USADA testing database and discovered that McGregor stands alone in terms of active UFC fighters who have yet to be tested in 2022.
ESPN
Former UFC bantamweight champ Holly Holm eyeing 2023 return to Octagon, puts Meisha Tate at top of potential opponents list
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm is unlikely to fight again this year, but is eyeing a return in early 2023 -- and she has an ideal opponent in mind. Holm, 40, told ESPN she is recovering from a surgery she underwent following a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in May. She expects to resume full-speed training in about two months, and then resume her 135-pound UFC title chase. Despite a professional combat sports career that dates back to 2002, she believes she has a lot left.
Sean O’Malley Responds To Underdog Status For UFC 280, ‘I’m A Little Surprised’
Sean O’Malley is not keen on being the underdog in his next fight. UFC 280 is full of amazing matchups from top to bottom. There will be two title fights that night in Abu Dhabi, a lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev and a bantamweight bout between champion Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. These two title fights are exciting, but many fight fans are looking forward to another bout on the card. There is a bantamweight title contender fight between former champ Petr Yan and rising star Sean O’Malley, this is the people’s main event.
3 extraordinary details you may have missed from Floyd Mayweather's fight with MMA star Mikuru Asakura
Floyd Mayweather's latest opponent Mikuru Asakura hit him cleaner with this one punch than Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao ever managed to.
mmanews.com
Watch: Cris Cyborg Dominates Boxing Debut Against Simone Silva
Women’s MMA pioneer Cris “Cyborg” Justino made history in her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg came into her boxing debut with a long list of accolades, including being the current Bellator featherweight champion, as well as former UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce champion. However, she decided that she wanted to try her hand at a new sport, by stepping into the ring with Simone Silva for the FMS Super Welterweight professional boxing belt.
Joe Rogan Says Brendan Schaub ‘Needs A Handler’ After Making A ‘Wrong’ UFC Conspiracy Theory
Joe Rogan believes Brendan Schaub should watch what he says. The former UFC fighter would cause quite a ruckus after he gave his thoughts on what went down at UFC 279. The main card of the pay-per-view would be quickly shuffled into three entirely new matchups after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his headliner against Nate Diaz. Diaz would instead draw Tony Ferguson, Chimaev would get Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez would throw down with Li Jingliang.
VIDEO: Take a look at UFC president Dana White's lavish backyard
UFC president Dana White’s backyard setup is something else. White gave a tour of his enormous backyard at his Las Vegas home in a recent episode of BBQ Guys’ show “Pit Stops” with Cooper Manning. White’s backyard included several pools, cabanas, a gym and spa, and a barbecue setup for his personal chef to make White whatever he wants.
Dustin Poirier reveals he hoped for five-rounds against Michael Chandler at UFC 281: “The better fighter usually wins in the distance”
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier wanted his UFC 281 return to be five rounds. ‘The Diamond’ has been out of action since his clash with Charles Oliveira last December. In the lightweight title bout, Poirier lost by third-round submission. The defeat snapped a three-fight winning streak which comprised of wins over Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker.
Floyd Mayweather won't risk fighting legit boxers, just MMA fighters and YouTubers: 'I'm not what I once was'
Floyd Mayweather has no problem making his intentions clear. The legendary undefeated former boxing champion had no hesitation to let the combat sports world know where he’s at in his career. Mayweather, 45, is coming off a knockout win over Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout Sunday in the...
Bloody Elbow
Hey Not the Face! 01: Comparing Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou’s contract situations
Welcome to Hey Not the Face!, the podcast that provides expert analysis on all aspects of combat sports finance with an intense focus on fighter pay. Hey Not the Face! will also feature updates on both antitrust suits against the UFC, in-depth comparisons of boxing pay vs. MMA pay, thorough examinations of contracts and more. The show is hosted by John Nash and airs twice monthly. No permanent schedule has been worked out, but we’ll make sure to notify everyone via our various social media platforms. As always, we hope you enjoy listening.
mmanews.com
Footage Of White/Diaz Post-UFC 279 Conversation Revealed
UFC President Dana White and recently released star Nate Diaz have seemed to put any tensions behind them according to recent behind-the-scenes footage. Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson via fourth-round submission at UFC 279 just weeks ago. The fight was the last on Diaz’s UFC contract as he intends to pursue other ventures in the fight game, including a possible boxing fight against Jake Paul.
MMAmania.com
Video: Hungry Paddy Pimblett crashes Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn, panicked ‘Notorious’ calls in
UFC buffetweight champion Paddy Pimblett will not rest until he’s complete annihilated every famous eatery on the planet. Fresh off his destruction of Wiener Circle in Chicago (seriously), the rapidly-expanding “Baddy” took his talents overseas to Dublin, Ireland. Those poor saps at Black Forge Inn never knew...
Mackenzie Dern Is Glad Khamzat Chimaev Missed Weight By A Bigger Margin, ‘Hoping That People Will Talk About That And Just Forget About Mine’
Mackenzie Dern has conquered her early career weight troubles. Mackenzie Dern is one of the fastest-rising stars in women’s MMA right now. The former multi-time BJJ champion made the transition to MMA in 2016 and was signed to the UFC in 2018. There were some bumps in the road to overcome along the way but now she is sitting in the number five in the strawweight rankings and very close to a possible title shot.
Rafael dos Anjos set to return to welterweight, targeted to face Bryan Barberena at UFC Orlando
Rafael dos Anjos will be returning to welterweight. After dos Anjos suffered a KO loss to Rafael Fiziev, he admitted his title run was over and he was looking for fun fights and legacy fights. He will also be doing so at welterweight as he revealed to Brazilian outlet Canal Encarada that he would be moving up to 170lbs.
