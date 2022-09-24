ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meredith, NH

Q97.9

Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
RYE, NH
95.9 WCYY

Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?

If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
ALTON, NH
Meredith, NH
Ashland, NH
Wolfeboro, NH
Alton Bay, NH
Plymouth, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Burning for good: How New Hampshire ecosystems benefit from prescribed burns

This article is the second in a two-part series looking at restorative uses of fire around the state. Part one is about how Indigenous people are working with the Forest Service to return fire to the landscape. On the morning of the burn, the nerves set in. Even months of planning doesn’t guarantee that the […] The post Burning for good: How New Hampshire ecosystems benefit from prescribed burns appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Hit and Run at Historic NH Covered Bridge

Police are looking for whoever was driving a vehicle that struck the historic Jackson Bridge on Sunday night and left. A white Subaru Legacy hit the covered bridge on Route 16A, causing damage to the wood on a corner where the bridge meets the pavement around 8 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police. The sedan is missing its passenger side mirror and has damage to the passenger side wheel well.
JACKSON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Wood & Clay supports Gale School Project

GILFORD — Wood & Clay, a local company that specializes in custom home construction and renovations in the Lakes Region, has purchased another $25,000 in New Hampshire business tax credits to support the redevelopment of the Gale School in Belmont. Just last year, they purchased $50,000. The project will transform the historic schoolhouse into a community facility that will include on the second floor a new program center for Lakes Region Community Services.
BELMONT, NH
Seacoast Current

Danville, NH, Woman Creates Stunning Charcuterie Boards That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Charcuterie boards are so trendy right now, and I am absolutely here for it. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy having cheese, crackers, fruit, and cured meat for dinner every night! It's delicious and filling, and there are so many different things you can put on a charcuterie board so you never get bored with your board.
DANVILLE, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire

This is the first of a two-part series about how fire is used as a regenerative force in New Hampshire. Decline in air quality. Danger. Damage. The latest headlines about wildfires emphasize its potential for large-scale destruction, but there’s a positive side to fire that has long been used by Indigenous people as a way […] The post Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com

Video: Morning sun turns to rain

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A lot of changes for the second half of the weekend...increasing clouds and milder with a lighter breeze as the next system approaches. After some morning sunshine, clouds will win out this afternoon with a light southerly breeze. Some showers will start pushing in mid/late afternoon from southwest to northeast. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Spooky! Halloween display catching attention in Derry

DERRY, N.H. — Spooky displays are starting to pop up across the state ahead of Halloween. A creepy scene on Sunnyside Lane in Derry is catching attention. The homeowners are going all-out with their decor. WMUR would love to see decked-out yards across the state. Upload pictures or videos...
DERRY, NH
Seacoast Current

New Sports Bar With Bowling, Billiards, Darts, Live Music, DJ's in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. What do you want to do to relieve stress, have some fun, meet new people, and enjoy live music or a killer DJ spinning the ones and twos? It's always fun when a new place opens up where we can go and let loose, and that's happening in Newmarket, New Hampshire.
NEWMARKET, NH
Q97.9

These Are 10 of the Best Wineries in New Hampshire

Here's a quick little story for you. Yours truly spent the past summer living in the Finger Lakes region of New York. The area's known in part for its many wineries, so it only makes sense that a tourist would pay one a visit, right?. Soon after arriving at Three...
DRINKS
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in York, ME

York is a picturesque New England village on the Southern Maine coast that has become a popular tourist destination. In addition, the area is renowned for having some of the best seafood on the Atlantic coast. But you’ll discover more than just great seafood in York. That’s why we’ve toured...
YORK, ME

