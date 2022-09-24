ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Heading Towards Full Detox of Speculative Interest: Glassnode

The network activity of the world’s largest cryptocurrency continues to remain a barren wasteland. Bitcoin’s push above the coveted psychological $20,000-level came after nearly 10% gains over the past 24 hours. This was followed by a mass profit-taking session as traders anticipating the threshold began selling their bags,...
Bitcoin Trading Volume Explodes Against British Pound as Currency Weakens

Market data shows that U.K investors may be turning to Bitcoin as their currency falls relative to the dollar. As the British pound rapidly weakens against the U.S. dollar, trading volume for the BTC/GBP pair has been skyrocketing. Data from Bitfinex and Bitstamp shows that volume was more than 1,100%...
Three Reasons Bitcoin Is Oversold Like Crazy Right Now (Opinion)

With the cryptocurrency market in a state of deep freeze, here are a few reasons why Bitcoin is oversold like crazy right now. Bitcoin price retested the $18K support level Friday. That’s the third time in a week, with the crypto failing to pass resistance at $19.5K twice on the 5-day chart.
Is the Bottom In? Bitcoin Remains Steady as Stocks Fall

While stocks dwindled lower after a sell-off last week, Bitcoin has held firm to $19,000. Despite a selloff in stocks late last week, Bitcoin appears to be holding its ground. The top cryptocurrency by market cap was trading at roughly $19,000 on Monday, as the S&P 500 was down 1% on the day. In fact, digital assets appear to be rivaling the dollar as the best-performing asset in Q3.
BTC Consolidates for Days, Is Huge Move Incoming? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)

Aside from the weekly candle, which ended in the red, Bitcoin made no substantial move and still hovering around the $19K range. On the daily chart, Bitcoin is currently trading on top of the support zone between $18K to $18.5K (in yellow). Following June’s market crash, this support managed to prevent further decline. This was the second successful retest of this level.
Ethereum Merge – a Turning Point, NFT Wave 2.0, and MyEtherWallet’s Approach to User Data: COO Brian Norton (Interview)

The Ethereum ecosystem is among the fastest-growing in the cryptocurrency industry, especially in the past few years. With the foray of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications in 2020, it became obvious that crypto users needed tools to interact with various DApps in a way that’s accessible to those who don’t necessarily have coding knowledge. Even though popular before that, this was when self-custody wallets, like MyEtherWallet, became mainstream.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Us Federal Reserve#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Btc#The Us Federal Reserve
GBTC Reaches All-Time Low Discount of -35%

The discrepancy between Grayscale’s Bitcoin value and share value has never been higher. Shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) have never been cheaper relative to the value of the company’s underlying Bitcoin holdings. The GBTC discount has gone below 35% again for the first time since June....
Solana Price Analysis: Following Today’s 7% Spike, This is SOL’s Target

Despite the turmoil in traditional markets, Solana’s native token – SOL – managed to have a green start this week following a 7% price increase over the past 24 hours. In the past two days, decent buying pressure has allowed Solana to spike towards the critical resistance level at $38. If this bullish momentum continues, a test of this key level becomes very likely in the coming days. On the other hand, SOL’s buyers were able to defend $30 support.
Tether (USDT) Launched on Polkadot

The world’s largest stablecoin has launched on yet another popular blockchain network. Tether, the operator of the third-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of almost $70 billion, announced the USDT launch on Polkadot. Thus, the stablecoin is now available on roughly a dozen blockchain networks. The announcement from the...
Revolut Greenlighted to Provide Crypto Services in the UK

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority added Revolut to its crypto asset firm register. The financial technology company – Revolut – received regulatory approval from the UK’s top financial watchdog (the FCA) to offer cryptocurrencies to local consumers. A few weeks ago, the regulator argued that the...
LUNC Spikes 36% Following Binance’s Burning Announcement

Terra’s rebranded token appears to be desperately looking for revival. The collapse of Terra ecosystem’s two tokens propelled a great deal of turmoil for the crypto market, the effects of which have continued to haunt the space. However, Terra Classic (LUNC), the rebranded token of the original Terra...
Huobi Ventures Invests in Magic Square to Transform the Future of Crypto

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 27th September 2022]. Magic Square announced today that it has secured funding from Huobi Ventures for its first-of-its-kind Web3 App Store solution. By partnering with Huobi Ventures, Magic Square will be able to continue to develop its platform, accelerate the adoption of its technology, scale up user acquisition, and expand global reach.
Bitcoin Miners Still Use 62% Fossil Fuels: Research

The research found that coal remains the highest single power source for Bitcoin miners. A new study published Tuesday by the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF) shows that almost 62% of Bitcoin’s total energy consumption since January 2022 was generated from fossil fuels. This means renewable sources only amounted to 38% of the total energy consumed by BTC miners this year.
Russian Central Bank Is Reviewing Moscow Exchange’s Draft Bill on Crypto: Report

Russia has always had a tumultuous relationship with the digital asset class. After reconsidering its position on cryptocurrencies following the outbreak of the war, Russia is now looking to enable provisions for digital assets trading. Moscow Exchange, the largest exchange organization in the country, is looking to enable trading in...
Fed Chairman Confirms That A U.S. CBDC Would “Not Be Anonymous”

A hypothetical CBDC would include privacy protection, but also verify users’ identities, according to Jerome Powell. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the U.S. would “not be anonymous” during an event hosted by the Bank of France on Tuesday.
