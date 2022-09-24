ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen share Donovan Mitchell trade experiences

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell trade sent shockwaves through the entire NBA. There was no shortage of reactions to the blockbuster deal, which instantly vaulted the Cavs into contender status in the Eastern Conference. Though it’s been a few weeks since the deal was reported, Cavs players, such as Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, were asked to describe their initial experiences, including their reactions- with the Mitchell trade.
Wizards excited about potential of Beal-Kuzma-Porzingis

WASHINGTON -- Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have been teammates in the Wizards organization for over seven months now, but have yet to play together in a formal setting due to Beal's recovery from left wrist surgery late last season. Even on Saturday, the first practice of training camp, they were split up during the team's scrimmage.
Detroit Lions suffer devastating loss to Minnesota Vikings, 28-24

MINNEAPOLIS – Dan Campbell was at his aggressive best, until it mattered most. The Detroit Lions converted four of six fourth-down attempts on their way to a 10-point second half lead Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but Campbell opted to try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter rather than punt and pin the Vikings deep or try and convert a fourth-and-4. ...
Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider

After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
Report: Celtics are a potential suitor for Jae Crowder

The Boston Celtics could use another viable option off the bench as they prepare for the 2022-23 NBA season. Perhaps they'll bring a familiar face back in the mix. The Phoenix Suns reportedly are looking to find a trade forward Jae Crowder, who spent three seasons (2014-17) with the Celtics. Crowder requested to not report to training camp as he enters the final year of his contract facing a lesser role with the team.
