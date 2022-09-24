ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Narcity

Canada Post Jobs Are Available Across Alberta & Some Pay Over $22 An Hour

Canada Post has a ton of jobs up for grabs in Alberta at the moment and most of them pay way more than minimum wage. Canada's postal service has positions available all over the province and you could get a job as a letter carrier, a postal clerk or even a postmaster at your own location.
JOBS
Narcity

Here's Everything Changing At Toronto Pearson Airport As Canada Drops Travel Restrictions

The day has finally arrived. Canada's travel restrictions are ending, and Toronto's Pearson Airport will return to its pre-pandemic protocol. On Monday, September 26, the federal government confirmed that Covid-related travel rules in Canada would be scrapped starting on Saturday, October 1. At a press conference, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra...
TRAVEL
Narcity

Average Rent For A Toronto Condo Is Around $3K A Month & It's 43% More Than It Was In 2021

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Toronto's condo market significantly, with data showing that units are now more expensive than they were in the past few years. Bullpen Research & Consulting Inc and TorontoRentals.com report that this August, on average, landlords and owners were asking for $2,963 per month to lease a condo in the city. This marks a 43% increase from the $2,100 per month residents were paying in 2021.
REAL ESTATE

