Mega Millions Numbers for 09/20/2022, Tuesday Jackpot Was $277 Million
Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot had a cash-value option worth $147.5 million.
I researched numbers used by previous lotto winners – the ‘hot or cold’ numbers strategy is one of six ways to win
WINNING the lottery may take more than luck as lottery expert Matt Hart shared some strategies to win big. Matt is Australia’s lottery operator for The Lott and is in charge of notifying hundreds of winners a year of their prizes. The expert spoke to Yahoo! and detailed some...
I scooped big wins on the lotto without ever needing to hit the jackpot – my ‘roll down’ strategy ensured I kept winning
A LUCKY gambler has revealed he scooped big wins on the lottery without having to hit the jackpot. Scientist Ying Zhang came up trumps whenever there was a roll-down in Massachusetts' Cash Winfall lottery game. Whenever the big prize of $2million wasn’t won, players would get more money if they...
Narcity
A Retiree Was In 'Pure Shock' After Becoming An Ontario Lottery Winner For The Third Time
If you've been playing the Ontario lotto for years but haven't won squat, you've probably wondered once or twice where all the luck has gone. Answer? Some dude living in the GTA. According to OLG, Mississauga local Jeffrey Gurczenski won a jackpot worth $92,131.50 after taking a crack at the...
I won a $133million lottery – my strategy for picking the winning numbers
A GRANDMOTHER won the largest jackpot in Colorado's history by sticking to one strategy. Judy Finchum had patiently played the same five numbers on her lottery tickets for 30 years before it finally paid off. In 2017, the then 67-year-old won a whopping $133.2million on a Powerball ticket, reported ABC...
I’m a lotto official – there is a simple and free method to still win a huge jackpot using your losing ticket & it works
A LOSING lotto ticket doesn't necessarily mean it's the end of the road for gamblers hoping to pick up prize money. In fact, players who scan their non-winning tickets in one US state have the chance to still win $100,000 from the same game. A second chance promotion means that...
Jackpot: Two people finally claim $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery winnings
After several weeks of mystery, two people who agreed to share the winnings have claimed the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
Man uses same lottery numbers every day, wins $25,000 a year for life
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery after using the same numbers to enter the Lucky For Life drawing every day for several months. Scott Snyder, 55, of Zeeland, told Michigan Lottery officials the Lucky For Life...
