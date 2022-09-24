ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MI

Comments / 0

Related
joeinsider.com

Sturgis takes first in final Wolverine jamboree

The eighth and final Wolverine Conference girls golf jamboree of 2022 took play Monday at Four Lakes. Sturgis took the top spot with a score of 186, beating Vicksbug (197) and Otsego (109). Plainwell was fourth (202), then Edwardsburg (207), Paw Paw (212), Niles (238), Three Rivers (270). The Trojans...
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

Former South Bend hockey coach sentenced for soliciting a minor

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A former South Bend youth hockey coach was sentenced Monday for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert, 39, was sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court to the following:
SOUTH BEND, IN
whtc.com

US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens

BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
joeinsider.com

Sturgis tennis at Big Rapids quad

No. 1 – Walter Ebert, Sturgis def. Ethan Haskill, Zeeland West, 6-0 , 6-0 , -; No. 4 – Grady Miller, Sturgis def. Tyler Dykstra, Zeeland West, 6-0 , 7-5 , -; No. 3 – Aiden Whitehead, Sturgis def. James Stewart, Zeeland West, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;
BIG RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, MI
White Pigeon, MI
Sports
Centreville, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Cassopolis, MI
City
White Pigeon, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
MLive

Body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A man’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The victim is a white male, or black...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community remembers a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka....
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 WBCKFM

Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year

We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Stewart
Person
Chris Carpenter
rvbusiness.com

Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype

New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
GOSHEN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#American Football#Bulldogs#Centrevile
threeriversnews.com

Clark Logic breaks ground on $5.7m expansion in Constantine

CONSTANTINE — A new expansion at Clark Logic is expected to bring a number of jobs to the Constantine community. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the company broke ground on a $5.7 million, 101,000 square foot building addition to their site in Constantine at 950 Industrial Dr. Once complete, the new expansion will create more space for the company’s logistics operation.
CONSTANTINE, MI
WANE-TV

When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc57.com

Trick or treat times for Halloween 2022

*Please note: Not all areas have announced the times for trick or treating. We will update this list when new times are announced. It will be updated through October 31st. Baroda - Trail and Treat on October 29 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Hess Lake Park [. ]. Baroda...
STURGIS, MI
whtc.com

One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash

TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Driver escapes truck crash just before blaze

CASS COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Southwest Michigan man who crashed a truck into a tree escaped before it caught fire, according to police. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Sunday, Sept. 25, Cass County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police responded to...
CASS COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy