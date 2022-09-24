Read full article on original website
joeinsider.com
Sturgis takes first in final Wolverine jamboree
The eighth and final Wolverine Conference girls golf jamboree of 2022 took play Monday at Four Lakes. Sturgis took the top spot with a score of 186, beating Vicksbug (197) and Otsego (109). Plainwell was fourth (202), then Edwardsburg (207), Paw Paw (212), Niles (238), Three Rivers (270). The Trojans...
WNDU
Former South Bend hockey coach sentenced for soliciting a minor
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A former South Bend youth hockey coach was sentenced Monday for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert, 39, was sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court to the following:
whtc.com
US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens
BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
joeinsider.com
Sturgis tennis at Big Rapids quad
No. 1 – Walter Ebert, Sturgis def. Ethan Haskill, Zeeland West, 6-0 , 6-0 , -; No. 4 – Grady Miller, Sturgis def. Tyler Dykstra, Zeeland West, 6-0 , 7-5 , -; No. 3 – Aiden Whitehead, Sturgis def. James Stewart, Zeeland West, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;
Body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A man’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The victim is a white male, or black...
Gobles makes history with first girl to play varsity football
The Tigers are 3-1 this season, their best start in the last four years. Totiyana says she’ll be playing again next season and hopes to inspire other girls to play football if they’re interested.
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community remembers a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka....
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
rvbusiness.com
Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype
New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Mobile Coffee Truck Deadlift Coffee Co. Opens Brick and Mortar in Three Rivers
I could really go for a cup of coffee right now! As one local Three Rivers business has shuttered their doors, another just celebrated their soft opening. Formerly a mobile-only operation, southwest Michigan's Deadlift Coffee Company has just opened their first brick and mortar location at 15815 Hoffman Road in Three Rivers.
3 Women Hospitalised After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Porter Township (Porter Township, MI)
Cass County officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township, on Friday at 2:30 p.m. According to the investigators, 45-year-old Crystal [..]
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined more than $42,000 after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Labor. The release says the U.S....
threeriversnews.com
Clark Logic breaks ground on $5.7m expansion in Constantine
CONSTANTINE — A new expansion at Clark Logic is expected to bring a number of jobs to the Constantine community. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the company broke ground on a $5.7 million, 101,000 square foot building addition to their site in Constantine at 950 Industrial Dr. Once complete, the new expansion will create more space for the company’s logistics operation.
WWMTCw
New interchange between US-31 and I-94 coming to Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — An interchange at US-31 and I-94 will soon make it easier to get around southwest Michigan. Berrien County officials believe this could have a major economic impact on the area. The above image is a look at the newly constructed roadway from Drone 22.
WANE-TV
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
abc57.com
Trick or treat times for Halloween 2022
*Please note: Not all areas have announced the times for trick or treating. We will update this list when new times are announced. It will be updated through October 31st. Baroda - Trail and Treat on October 29 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Hess Lake Park [. ]. Baroda...
whtc.com
One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash
TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
Driver escapes truck crash just before blaze
CASS COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Southwest Michigan man who crashed a truck into a tree escaped before it caught fire, according to police. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Sunday, Sept. 25, Cass County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police responded to...
