Gadsden, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Gadsden will continue to be one of the poorest in the country because the local government cares more about low paying restaurant and retail than above cost of living jobs for its citizens.
you tell me what good a Bachelor degree is going to do someone who works on the line in industry,or for a pipe fitter,electrician,HVAC,or carpenter or brick mason,these are the people you can't get along without,these are the high educated people's go to person's to fix what that bachelor's degree can't and often times these laborers earn more and aren't begging the government to forgive their loan debt,put it on the backs of the dummies that don't have a degree,so yes Gadsden might not be top notch but we like it and will continue to survive.
went any city has a fee to work in their cities these companies close down or move everyone pay taxes if you work why should anyone have to pay a fee
