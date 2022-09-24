Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora sends shoplifters to jailDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Aurora cracks down on gift card fraud, catalytic converter theftDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDenver, CO
Report on fire at Denver homeless tent village expected this weekDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo charter founder profits from taxpayer moneySuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Related
Colorado’s Fritzler Farm Park Is The Perfect Fall Destination
Fall is finally here in Colorado. While there are a bunch of different ways to get into the spirit of the season, one of the best ways - or should I say, one of the best places - to celebrate fall in Northern Colorado is at Fritzler Farm Park. Located...
Thrillist
The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage Within Driving Distance of Denver
Though it doesn’t have the same kinds of trees that the deep reds and oranges of New England’s forests provide, Colorado does owe some seriously breathtaking fall foliage to its abundance of aspens. Once fall arrives, the deep green of the mountains begins to transform into expansive swaths of bright yellow (and yes, the occasional red-orange), striping the state and enticing visitors from all over to see the magic in person. If you’re using Denver as a jumping off point, you’re lucky in that nearly any direction you drive, you’re sure to stumble upon some magnificent foliage. Here are a few suggestions that comprise well-loved—and lesser-known—leaf-peeping destinations.
Charming Colorado Barns to Book on Airbnb
When it comes to booking vacation accommodations, a barn might not be the first kind of place that comes to mind. However, some of the converted Colorado barns featured on Airbnb will likely change your thoughts. Rent One of These Beautiful Colorado Barns on Airbnb. The exterior of these barns...
You Could Live in a Historical Denver Landmark for $15 Million
A Black House with a Yellow Door is for Sale in Fort Collins for $619K. This Fort Collins home has a trendy black exterior along with a bright yellow door listed for $619K. Check Out This $1.6 Million Barndominium in Montrose. Barndominiums are quite the trend as of late. Here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado’s ‘Quirkiest’ and Most Adventurous Campgrounds and B&Bs
When it comes to your next Colorado getaway, why not try something different? Rather than visiting the same old campground, try something out of the ordinary. Are you up for something, shall we say, "quirky"?. Spice up your Colorado adventures with a stay at a fort, a working sheep ranch,...
Photos from Fall Color Weekend on Colorado’s Grand Mesa
Fall Color Weekend on the Grand Mesa is a great time to enjoy the bursts of gold that signal the arrival of the fall season. We decided to take a look and brought back several gold bursts in the photos below. Fall color is back in the Mesa Lakes area....
Food Stamps: Get Discounts on Museums, Zoos and More Attractions or Services With Colorado SNAP EBT Card
If you receive SNAP EBT, otherwise known as food stamps, in Colorado, you may be eligible for discounts on fun family attractions, museums, and even driving classes and internet service. In addition...
Watch a Ticked-Off Colorado Elk Challenge All of the Vehicles
Generally speaking, it's always a good idea to keep your distance from wildlife. This is especially true of elk who this time of year are particularly aggressive. One big elk in Colorado recently proved that point by challenging all of the vehicles everywhere. This is just in. No matter where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado’s Ultimate Road Trip In 1,000 Miles and 24 Hours
Are you ready to set out on the ultimate Colorado road trip? This proposed outing courtesy of Out There Colorado hits several of Colorado's best adventures in one shot. This road trip isn't for the timid. You'll need a solid 24 hours travel time. In addition, you'll be racking up 1,000 miles on your car. In the end, though, you'll be able to say you've seen Colorado at its best.
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it
PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List
Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westword
Animal Shelter Demand Has Staffers Working Like Dogs
When ten-month-old Peggy Sue, a mixed-breed puppy, arrived at Aurora’s animal shelter in April, she “was not adjusting well to the shelter environment,” according to staff notes. “Cowering in the back of her kennel, Peggy was overwhelmed with fear and would frantically move away in a blind panic anytime someone would try to interact with her.”
5280.com
An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace
For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
Here’s when the mountains could see snow this week
The Pinpoint Weather Team says the mountains will be warm to start the week, with highs in the 60s and 70s and dry conditions.
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Colorado
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
TikTok Artist Draws Colorado’s 150th Anniversary License Plate
Colorado will soon be celebrating its 150th anniversary of becoming a state. That means you will soon be able to get a 150th-anniversary commemorative license plate in honor of the occasion. What does the 150th anniversary Colorado license plate look like? Well, we're not sure yet as the contest is...
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
This Historic $15 Million Denver Home Comes With a Hidden Underground Speakeasy
House-hunting history buffs, this one is for you. Formerly known as Harman Hall, an important part of Denver’s past is up for grabs and along with it comes a slew of modern amenities. This century-old brick building located in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood was built in 1891 and used to operate as a town hall. Now, the landmark property is being offered up for $15 million, following a massive renovation and expansion in 2010. As it stands, the home is the most expensive listing in the area and includes four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also features a speakeasy and an underground showroom that can...
Things To Know About Leaf-Peeping Season In Colorado
Colorado's undeniable beauty shines all across the state, all year-round, but there arguably isn't a more beautiful time of year in the Centennial State than the fall. Why?. With fall comes the peak of the leaf-peeping season - one of the best times of year/the best excuse to get out and explore Colorado's great outdoors and all the beautiful colors that cover our state's forests, parks, trails, and more.
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0