Dodge City, KS

kscbnews.net

Beaver’s Dalton Walker Wins Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship

Beaver’s Dalton Walker is the Beaver winner of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship. Walker is a running back and sam linebacker for the Dusters. He also plays basketball and baseball. Winners of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship are announced Thursday. nights between 6-7 during the On the...
BEAVER, OK
kscbnews.net

Steve Alexander

Steve Alexander, age 57, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Friday, September 23, 2022, in Grant County, Kansas. He was born September 28, 1964, in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Duane and Linda (Batman) Alexander. Steve grew up in Grant County, Kansas, and graduated from Ulysses High School in 1983. He...
ULYSSES, KS
kscbnews.net

SCCC showing its community support with busy weekend

LIBERAL, Kan. – The show of support by Seward County Community College and its student body was in full force this past weekend. It was Liberal High School Homecoming on Friday and the Liberal Chamber of Commerce annual Duck Race Festival on Saturday and Seward County Community College was there for both.
LIBERAL, KS
Dodge City, KS
kscbnews.net

Guymon Man Injured in a Motorcycle Accident

A Guymon man was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon at approximately 1:00pm on US-56 near Mile 3 in Texas County, approximately seven miles southwest of Elkhart, KS. The accident occurred when a 2008 Honda GL1800 motorcycle driven by Thomas L Brockmann, 56, of Guymon, OK, was eastbound on...
GUYMON, OK
westernkansasnews.com

Dodge City residents to vote on various tax initiatives

Dodge City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) — On November 8, 2022, Dodge City voters will have the opportunity to consider a one-halfpercent, or 0.50% retail sales tax increase on the ballot.The City of Dodge City Commission approved Resolution No. 2022-30 at the August 15 meeting. This resolutionauthorized the question to be submitted to the Ford County Election Clerk and be placed on the 2022 electionballot for citizens to vote on.
DODGE CITY, KS
KSN News

Kansas man dies in North Dakota oil rig explosion

STANLEY, N.D., (KSNW) — A Liberal, Kansas, man has died from injuries he sustained in an oil rig explosion in North Dakota on Sept. 2. Oscar Gilberto “la Borre” Gandara, 37, of Liberal, Kansas, died Sept. 15 from injuries he suffered in the drilling rig accident, according to his obituary. A GoFundMe has been set up […]
Isaiah Taylor
Great Bend Post

Police arrest 3, make large fentanyl bust in southwest Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects after a large drug investigation in southwest Kansas. Just after 1a.m. Saturday, police and members of the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 4100 block of E U.S. Highway 50 in Garden City, according to a media release.
GARDEN CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Wanted man arrested after leading Garden City Police in high speed chase

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On September 25, 2022, at around 10:35 P.M., Officers of the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to the 2300 block of E. Kansas Avenue, in reference to vehicles driving recklessly and doing donuts in the parking lot. Officers observed two vehicles race through...
GARDEN CITY, KS
kscbnews.net

City Commission Meets, Approves Replat of Holly Ridge 4th Addition

The Liberal City Commission met on Tuesday evening at 5:30 pm at the Blue Bonnet and approved Ordinance 4583 which will vacate the platted alley through block 23 of the Airport Industrial Park but retain an easement for utility purposes. The only utility currently in the alley is the City sewer.
LIBERAL, KS

