Dodge City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) — On November 8, 2022, Dodge City voters will have the opportunity to consider a one-halfpercent, or 0.50% retail sales tax increase on the ballot.The City of Dodge City Commission approved Resolution No. 2022-30 at the August 15 meeting. This resolutionauthorized the question to be submitted to the Ford County Election Clerk and be placed on the 2022 electionballot for citizens to vote on.

DODGE CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO