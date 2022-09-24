Read full article on original website
Related
kscbnews.net
Beaver’s Dalton Walker Wins Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship
Beaver’s Dalton Walker is the Beaver winner of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship. Walker is a running back and sam linebacker for the Dusters. He also plays basketball and baseball. Winners of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship are announced Thursday. nights between 6-7 during the On the...
kscbnews.net
Steve Alexander
Steve Alexander, age 57, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Friday, September 23, 2022, in Grant County, Kansas. He was born September 28, 1964, in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Duane and Linda (Batman) Alexander. Steve grew up in Grant County, Kansas, and graduated from Ulysses High School in 1983. He...
kscbnews.net
SCCC showing its community support with busy weekend
LIBERAL, Kan. – The show of support by Seward County Community College and its student body was in full force this past weekend. It was Liberal High School Homecoming on Friday and the Liberal Chamber of Commerce annual Duck Race Festival on Saturday and Seward County Community College was there for both.
State seizes western Kansas restaurant over taxes
The Kansas Department of Revenue says it seized the Black Dog Bar and Grill, 132 E. Long Street, Monday after nonpayment of sales tax.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kscbnews.net
Guymon Man Injured in a Motorcycle Accident
A Guymon man was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon at approximately 1:00pm on US-56 near Mile 3 in Texas County, approximately seven miles southwest of Elkhart, KS. The accident occurred when a 2008 Honda GL1800 motorcycle driven by Thomas L Brockmann, 56, of Guymon, OK, was eastbound on...
2 Garden City chases, then driver injured in fiery crash
A pickup driver was injured in a crash in Finney County late Sunday night.
westernkansasnews.com
Dodge City residents to vote on various tax initiatives
Dodge City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) — On November 8, 2022, Dodge City voters will have the opportunity to consider a one-halfpercent, or 0.50% retail sales tax increase on the ballot.The City of Dodge City Commission approved Resolution No. 2022-30 at the August 15 meeting. This resolutionauthorized the question to be submitted to the Ford County Election Clerk and be placed on the 2022 electionballot for citizens to vote on.
Kansas man dies in North Dakota oil rig explosion
STANLEY, N.D., (KSNW) — A Liberal, Kansas, man has died from injuries he sustained in an oil rig explosion in North Dakota on Sept. 2. Oscar Gilberto “la Borre” Gandara, 37, of Liberal, Kansas, died Sept. 15 from injuries he suffered in the drilling rig accident, according to his obituary. A GoFundMe has been set up […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Police arrest 3, make large fentanyl bust in southwest Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects after a large drug investigation in southwest Kansas. Just after 1a.m. Saturday, police and members of the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 4100 block of E U.S. Highway 50 in Garden City, according to a media release.
westernkansasnews.com
Wanted man arrested after leading Garden City Police in high speed chase
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On September 25, 2022, at around 10:35 P.M., Officers of the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to the 2300 block of E. Kansas Avenue, in reference to vehicles driving recklessly and doing donuts in the parking lot. Officers observed two vehicles race through...
kscbnews.net
City Commission Meets, Approves Replat of Holly Ridge 4th Addition
The Liberal City Commission met on Tuesday evening at 5:30 pm at the Blue Bonnet and approved Ordinance 4583 which will vacate the platted alley through block 23 of the Airport Industrial Park but retain an easement for utility purposes. The only utility currently in the alley is the City sewer.
Comments / 0